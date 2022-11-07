ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis is gonna sweep the floor with crist vote red across the board biden and crist belong in a nursing home

Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
WTAJ

Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis

(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor’s seat. But he said DeSantis, now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, could have been more gracious. Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election...
France 24

Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?

Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Tampa Bay Times

On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters

Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
The Associated Press

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Tampa Bay Times

Florida election results: State Legislature

Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
L. Cane

Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It

State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
