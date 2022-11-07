Read full article on original website
C Diesel
3d ago
DeSantis is gonna sweep the floor with crist vote red across the board biden and crist belong in a nursing home
Reply
3
Related
AOL Corp
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday urged Gov. Ron DeSantis not to run for president in 2024. She said that running for the White House would equate to DeSantis abandoning his state. "Please support President Trump," she told DeSantis and any would-be presidential candidates. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Monday...
Miami mayor hits back at Jen Psaki for claiming 'disinformation' is swaying Latinos: 'Democrats are in denial'
Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is taking heat after she issued a tweet on what she called a 'disinformation' problem in the Latino media
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Canvasser Attacked And Brutally Beaten
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida claimed that multiple assailants attacked and seriously injured a canvasser backing the senator Sunday night. “Last night one of our canvassers wearing my T-shirt and a Desantis hat was brutally attacked by 4 animals who told him Republicans weren’t
As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
Florida, local election results: Senate, governor, county races and more
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election in Florida and Tampa Bay, including the races for governor (between Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist), U.S. senator, area contests for Congress and the state Legislature, and local offices and ballot questions. Follow these links to see results for the Florida Legislature or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Florida Constitutional Amendments: Votes fall short for property tax cuts
A majority of Florida voters appeared to support three amendments to the state constitution, but early election results showed all three still below the 60% threshold needed for the changes to be approved. All three ballot initiatives were offered by the state Legislature, which means each was put onto the...
Trump: My endorsements made Ron DeSantis
(NewsNation) — Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday his endorsements won Ron DeSantis the Florida governor’s seat. But he said DeSantis, now seen as Trump’s primary rival for the GOP presidential nomination, could have been more gracious. Trump spoke exclusively to NewsNation about DeSantis, midterms and election...
DeSantis proud Florida is 'where woke goes to die,' Crist accuses him of focusing on 2024 presidential run
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this year has passed a number of bills that aim to combat social policies he argues are part of a "woke" ideology he believes will harm the country.
Conservatives spike football after Ron DeSantis crushes Charlie Crist in Florida gubernatorial race
GOP lawmakers and pundits alike celebrated on Tuesday when GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis was projected to defeat Charlie Crist to secure another term as Florida’s governor.
France 24
Is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerging as the new and improved Donald Trump?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honours from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. The man seen as a possible 2024 Republican nominee – and a political successor to Donald Trump – appears on track for re-election on November 8. But he may find that Trump casts a long shadow.
Ron DeSantis Excluded From Trump Rally on November 6 – Further Signs of a Divide Between the Florida Republicans?
Governor Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. In the last few days of campaigning before the midterm elections in Florida, it would seem like Florida's gubernatorial race is all-but over - with incumbent Governor Ron DeSantis looking to have a solid margin of 10%+ over his Democratic challenger, Charlie Crist.
Biden calls DeSantis 'Donald Trump incarnate' at Florida reception for Crist
President Joe Biden called the Florida gubernatorial election “one of the most important races in the country” and blasted Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) as “Donald Trump incarnate.”. Biden was speaking at a reception for Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), who is looking to return to the governor’s mansion...
Ron DeSantis landslide victory brings Trump and 2024 into focus
Crowd in Tampa chant encouragement to run for president as Florida governor revels in big win and even channels Churchill
Despite giving him a disparaging nickname, Trump calls for voters to re-elect DeSantis as competing rallies kick off in Florida
MIAMI, Florida — Former President Donald Trump kicked off a rally here on Sunday evening by urging voters to support Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Election Day, despite having just christened the governor with a new nickname. Trump took the stage at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition calling...
On the eighth day, God made ... Ron DeSantis? | Letters
Our governor chosen by God to lead us to the promised land. Kneel before the prophet. Hallelujah! I can’t wait. Interesting that the Republican Party must resort to cheating instead of relying on the qualifications and appeal of their candidates. If they don’t have faith that they can get the job done, why should we?
Trump says he voted to re-elect Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the midterm elections
Former President Donald Trump headed to the polls for Tuesday's midterm elections and said he voted to re-elect Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. When asked whether he voted for DeSantis after he cast his vote at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump replied: "Yes, I did," according to a video shared on Twitter.
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Florida election results: State Legislature
Here are the latest results for the 2022 general election races for Florida’s state House and tate Senate, including every race across Florida. Follow these links to see statewide and Tampa Bay races or local results for Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Hernando, Manatee, Polk or Citrus counties. Please use a modern browser to view the results. If you are viewing this page on our mobile app, please click here.
Marco Rubio comes out early to claim victory over Val Demings in heated US Senate race
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — In South Florida, Republican Senator Marco Rubio was projected as the winner in his re-election race just after 8 p.m. by many major new organizations. Rubio came out to claim victory in front of cheering supporters just after 8:30 p.m. “Obviously I’m grateful for winning...
Study Suggests Over 30% of People Who Moved to Florida Regret It
State Library and Archives of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. It's no secret that Florida is a popular relocation destination. In 2021, Florida was the second most common state that retirees moved to, following Tennessee. 11.3% of retirees who moved to another state chose the sunshine state as their destination.
Comments / 2