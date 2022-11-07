Betty J Polasek

Betty was born in South Milwaukee, WI on October 23, 1930 and passed into everlasting life on October 30, 2022 in SCW.

She was predeceased by her husband Robert G. Polasek (of Milwaukee-41 years ago). Betty and Bob had 2 children.

After moving to SCW 29 years ago, she was active in Theater West, a bowling league, Rock Hounds and a golf league. She was living her best life.

Betty was survived by 2 affectionate grandsons: Aaron Hall & Joshua Hall and one granddaughter Leah Hall. Also survived by her loving sister, Dorothy Dimond and 3 nieces: Lori Carpenter, Karin Shoup & Gayle Manore.

In her words: "My joy was bringing life to the many characters in a play and entertaining my audiences"

A mass of Christian memorial will be held at:

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

19002 N 128th Ave

Sun City West, AZ 85375

10:00am in church Please come a few minutes early.

We know Betty would encourage you to come and bid her Godspeed.

Please NO flowers