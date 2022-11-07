49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Giants looking past injuries with Texans next
Beyond the surprisingly positive results, the first half of the season was relatively pristine for the New York Giants. That was before the bye week brought with it an unfortunate injury revelation. The Giants (6-2), set to face visiting the Houston Texans (1-6-1) on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J., placed safety Xavier McKinney on the reserve/non-football injury list after McKinney suffered a hand injury in an ATV accident while on vacation. ...
Report: Assistant Parks Frazier to call plays for Colts
Indianapolis interim head coach Jeff Saturday will have pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier call the offensive plays for the Colts when they visit the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, NFL Network reported. Former head coach Frank Reich, who was fired on Monday following a 3-5-1 start to the season, called the offensive plays. The Colts fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady last week. Frazier, who soon will turn 31,...
Mike Tomlin: Steelers 'optimistic' OLB T.J. Watt could return Sunday
Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt might be ready to jump from practice to gameday on Sunday when Pittsburgh returns from last week's bye. Safety Damontae Kazee (arm) and Watt (torn pectoral muscle) are eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints if they're activated from injured reserve. Kazee said Monday that he is fully healed from the broken forearm he suffered in preseason. "We'll continue to monitor those...
Report: Bills QB Josh Allen to be limited by elbow sprain
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is expected to be limited this week with a sprained right elbow, NFL Network reported Wednesday. The goal for Allen is to "manage" the injury without missing a game, per the report, including Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The Bills practice Wednesday, when coach Sean McDermott could discuss the short-term plan at the position. Veteran Case Keenum would be in line to start against...
Falcons, Panthers fixed on finding passing lane
A quick turnaround might be exactly what the Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons need. The NFC South foes return to action Thursday night in Charlotte, N.C., two weeks after a 37-34 shootout between the same teams in Georgia. The Falcons (4-5) coughed up a lead in Sunday's 20-17 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers to give up ground they gained in the NFC. But with little time to lament...
Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) misses practice again
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his right elbow. Although idle, Allen was in attendance and walked out with a sleeve on his right arm at the team's practice session in Orchard Park, N.Y. Allen's status remains uncertain for Sunday's home game versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum...
Bears try to cash in on win behind Justin Fields, host Lions
Justin Fields appears to be developing into the franchise quarterback the Chicago Bears hoped he'd become when they drafted him in the first round last year. The next step is to have some of his big performances translate into victories. The Bears have lost five of their last six games heading into their NFC North matchup with visiting Detroit on Sunday. Fields was named the NFC Offensive Player of the...
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers to ‘SNF’ in Week 11
The NFL on Tuesday flexed in the Kansas City Chiefs-Los Angeles Chargers contest for the Sunday night game in Week 11. The Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals game got flexed out of that spot, sliding to a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff slot on CBS. NBC owns the "Sunday Night Football" package with a recurring kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET. The Chiefs travel to Los Angeles for the second meeting of the season...
After coaching change, Colts aim for win vs. Raiders
The Indianapolis Colts hope a coaching change will enable them to avoid falling out of contention in the AFC South when they visit the equally struggling Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Colts (3-5-1) fired fifth-year coach Frank Reich on Monday and replaced him with interim coach Jeff Saturday following Indianapolis' third straight defeat, a 26-3 pummeling at New England. Indianapolis went 0-for-14 on third-down conversions, the second-worst mark in...
Pete Carroll amped for Seahawks-Buccaneers battle in Munich
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was asked about this week's trip to Munich, Germany, to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as part of the NFL's International Series. "To me, it's like a (college) bowl game," said Carroll, who guided USC to several, including a Bowl Championship Series title, before returning to the pros over a decade ago. "Everything around it, there is somewhat of a celebration everywhere you go as you travel and at the airport. It just seems like there is...
Doug Pederson guides Jags vs. former mentor Andy Reid's Chiefs
There often comes a day when the student becomes the master. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is just hoping that day doesn't come any time soon. Reid will be pitted against one of his former disciples Sunday when the Chiefs take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown. Doug Pederson is in his first year as coach of the Jaguars (3-6) but knows a thing or two about Reid after serving on his coaching staff in Kansas City and Philadelphia after also...
Beleaguered Cardinals, Rams meet in critical NFC West matchup
The Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, two offensively challenged teams saddled with constant shuffling on the offensive line, will meet for the second time this season Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. It's possible the Rams will be without quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is the concussion protocol, while Cardinals safety Budda Baker will miss at least this week's game with a high ankle sprain. Rams coach Sean McVay...
Mike McCarthy returns to old stomping grounds as Cowboys visit Packers
Mike McCarthy will be back on the sideline of familiar Lambeau Field when he guides the Dallas Cowboys against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. It marks the first time that McCarthy will coach the Cowboys against the Packers, a team he guided to four NFC Championship games and one Super Bowl title during a tenure from 2006-18. The pain from being fired has dissipated and McCarthy is looking forward...
Bills host Vikings with Josh Allen's status unknown
Josh Allen traditionally provides the majority of the answers with his sizzling play. However, a question now looms in regard to his availability as he deals with a right elbow injury to the ulnar collateral ligament. "We will see how he does," Buffalo coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday when asked if Allen would play this Sunday for the Bills (6-2) versus the visiting Minnesota Vikings (7-1). "We use common...
Eyeing fourth straight road win, Chargers face rested Niners
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in their comfort zone Sunday night when they hit the road to take on the San Francisco 49ers. During what has been a half-season of inconsistency, the Chargers (5-3) have at least shown they are comfortable away from home and will head to Northern California this weekend with a three-game road winning streak. On the other side of the field, the 49ers (4-4) return...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
Nov 10, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (15) with the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Rashad Fenton (21) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears
Nov 6, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Oct 30, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates following a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Vandy DB coach Dan Jackson suspended for pro-Ye post
Dan Jackson was told to step away temporarily from his job coaching defensive backs at Vanderbilt while the program investigates the stir created when he used Facebook to promote a pro-Ye position on antisemitism. Vanderbilt sidelined the coach after he touted in a social media post that the rapper formerly known as Kanye West was "two steps ahead of everyone else" with antisemitic comments on social media and in live interviews. ...
