ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Indiana Daily Student

Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022

While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbaa.org

Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Daily Student

Harvey, Diekhoff, Salzmann elected Monroe County Circuit Court Judges, Oliphant elected Monroe County Prosecutor

Emily Salzmann, Holly Harvey and Mary Ellen Diekhoff were elected Monroe County Circuit Court Judges, and Erika Oliphant was elected Monroe County Prosecutor Tuesday night. All four are Democrats. 10th Judicial Circuit Number 1. Holly Harvey, a Democrat, has been elected Monroe County Circuit Court Judge, No. 1. Harvey now...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions

Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
thefranklinnews.com

Johnson County midterm election final results

Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
wrtv.com

Close school board race shows the importance of every vote

HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

Local races decided quickly, by wide margins on Election Day

Southeastern IN — Although the ballots in area counties were light on contested races, there were those that generated interest and higher than normal voter turnout for a midterm election on Tuesday. Republican challenger Bill Meyerrose avenged his narrow defeat four years ago when he unseated Incumbent Dave Durant...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
korncountry.com

Mayor Lienhoop will not seek re-election

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mayor Jim Lienhoop will not seek a third term to run the City of Columbus, he announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “There are still another 14 months to go in this term and as much as I’ve enjoyed this work, and the people I’ve worked with, it is time for me to announce that I will not seek re-election to a third term,” Mayor Lienhoop said. “We have assembled a great team at the City of Columbus and I can step aside knowing our city will be well-led.”
COLUMBUS, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results

The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
bcdemocrat.com

ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council

This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
NASHVILLE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Monroe County 2022 school board elections results

Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
MONROE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The General Election results are in for Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
Indiana Daily Student

Voters pass MCCSC referendum to increase educator salaries

The Monroe County Community School Corporation referendum passed with approximately 66% of votes in favor as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The school corporation announced the referendum passed on its Facebook page just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Indiana Daily Students Live Election Update dashboard, 17,541 votes in favor...
WIBC.com

Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”

A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy