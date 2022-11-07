Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County voters elect County Council members Wiltz, Hawk and Crossley
Voters elected Kate Wiltz, Martha Hawk and Jennifer Crossley to the Monroe County Council Tuesday night. The council, made up of seven members, creates the creates the budget, fixes tax rates and appropriates funds for the county. District 2. Democrat Kate Wiltz has been re-elected to the Monroe County Council...
Indiana Daily Student
Winning candidates from the Monroe County Midterm Elections 2022
While Democrats swept local positions in Monroe County, Republicans dominated statewide races. The IDS has compiled a comprehensive list of winners from the 2022 midterm elections, from the school board to the senate. State and Federal Elections:. U.S. Senator for Indiana. Todd Young, R, 58.94%. U.S. House Representative for Indiana...
wbaa.org
Indiana voters reject 4 of 8 school referendums for property tax increases
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. Leaders at Brown County Schools, Delphi Community School Corp. in Carroll County, Medora Community School Corp. in Jackson County, and MSD of Wabash County could not convince their communities to support the extra cost to property bills.
Indiana Daily Student
Democrat Ruben Marté elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican Nathan Williamson
Democrat Ruben Marté has been elected as Monroe County Sheriff, beating Republican opponent Nathan Williamson. Of the 90.9% votes that have been counted, Marté garnered almost 60%. Marté is a captain at the Indiana State Police, which he has served on for 31 years. He is fluent in...
Indiana Daily Student
Harvey, Diekhoff, Salzmann elected Monroe County Circuit Court Judges, Oliphant elected Monroe County Prosecutor
Emily Salzmann, Holly Harvey and Mary Ellen Diekhoff were elected Monroe County Circuit Court Judges, and Erika Oliphant was elected Monroe County Prosecutor Tuesday night. All four are Democrats. 10th Judicial Circuit Number 1. Holly Harvey, a Democrat, has been elected Monroe County Circuit Court Judge, No. 1. Harvey now...
Indiana Daily Student
Jones, Swain, Browne, Sharpe win county positions
Local Monroe County Democrats easily won their races Tuesday night, including politicians who have held their seats for many years. Democrat Elizabeth (Lee) Jones has been re-elected as Monroe County Commissioner, beating Republican opponent Perry Robinson with 58% of the vote. Jones is no stranger to public office, having served...
thefranklinnews.com
Johnson County midterm election final results
Johnson County Clerk's office report shows voter turnout was 39% with 24,173 voting on Election Day, 3,644 absentees and 17,572 early voters—45,389 total. Of the straight party voters there were 17,240 Republican, 5,183 Democrat and 17 Libertarian. Here are the results of the midterm election in Johnson County. United...
wrtv.com
Close school board race shows the importance of every vote
HENDRICKS COUNTY — Five votes separated Zachary Lowe and Brad Williams in their North West Hendricks School Board Race. While there are still some ballots to count, Williams, as of now, has squeaked by with the win. Brent Johnson, who lives in Hendricks County and is a self-described political...
wbiw.com
Today is Election Day, get updated results on WBIW 1340 AM and wbiw.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Lawrence County Voters will make their way to six different polling sights on Tuesday, November 8th, to determine positions for Lawrence County for the next four years. WBIW 1340 AM will air updates on tonight’s election results beginning at 7 pm. You can also stream or...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: County-level offices
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 11 of 11 precincts reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Brown County Prosecutor. 4,827 (R) Ted Adams. Brown County Clerk. (D) No candidate. 3,772 (R) Pearletta Banks. 1,972 (I) Laura...
WRBI Radio
Local races decided quickly, by wide margins on Election Day
Southeastern IN — Although the ballots in area counties were light on contested races, there were those that generated interest and higher than normal voter turnout for a midterm election on Tuesday. Republican challenger Bill Meyerrose avenged his narrow defeat four years ago when he unseated Incumbent Dave Durant...
korncountry.com
Mayor Lienhoop will not seek re-election
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mayor Jim Lienhoop will not seek a third term to run the City of Columbus, he announced in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “There are still another 14 months to go in this term and as much as I’ve enjoyed this work, and the people I’ve worked with, it is time for me to announce that I will not seek re-election to a third term,” Mayor Lienhoop said. “We have assembled a great team at the City of Columbus and I can step aside knowing our city will be well-led.”
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Dubois County 2022 Midterm Election results
The vast majority of 14,023 votes cast in the midterm went for Republican candidates in Dubois County. Every locally contested seat started with a Republican lead and stayed that way by the time the last vote was tallied Tuesday evening. By the end of the evening, 46.08 percent of registered...
bcdemocrat.com
ELECTION RESULTS: Nashville Town Council
This document will be updated all evening as more precinct runners report in to the newsroom. Unofficial Brown County results with 1 of 1 precinct reporting and WITH absentee votes:. Nashville Town Council (nonpartisan, at large) 103 Nancy Crocker. 138 Anna Hofstetter. 91 Melissa Parker. 186 David Rudd. 170 Andi...
Current Publishing
Fishers election results show Walker wins contested senate 31 race, no incumbents keep seats on HSE board of trustees
With a majority of Hamilton County precincts have been reported for the Nov. 8 general election, Republican incumbent Kyle Walker will serve another term in the Indiana State Senate. And the Hamilton Southeastern Schools board will have all new members, as no incumbents won reelection. In State Senate District 31,...
Indiana Daily Student
Monroe County 2022 school board elections results
Monroe County residents elected new school board members in both of the county’s school corporations Tuesday. Monroe County Community School Corporation, the larger of the two school corporations, contains seven districts with one school board member representing each district. This year, three MCCSC school board seats were up for election.
wbiw.com
The General Election results are in for Lawrence County
LAWRENCE CO. – The following are the results of the 2022 Lawrence County General Election held on November 8, 2022. 6 out of 6 Voting Centers Reporting (plus absentee) TODD YOUNG-Republican- 75.96% (9696) THOMAS M. MCDERMOTT, JR.-Democrat – 20.50% (2617) JAMES M. SCENIAK-Libertarian – 3.51% (448) SECRETARY...
Indiana Daily Student
Voters pass MCCSC referendum to increase educator salaries
The Monroe County Community School Corporation referendum passed with approximately 66% of votes in favor as of 9 p.m. Tuesday. The school corporation announced the referendum passed on its Facebook page just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. According to the Indiana Daily Students Live Election Update dashboard, 17,541 votes in favor...
WIBC.com
Hamilton Co. Poll Worker Removed After Electioneering, Telling Voters Not To Vote Republican Because “They Are Racist”
A Hamilton County poll worker has been accused of electioneering including pre-selecting a voter’s ballot as ‘straight Democrat.’. Democratic Party poll worker James Zheng has been removed from the Mercy Church polling station in Carmel after accusations came forward where he pressured voters not to support Republican-endorsed candidates for Carmel Clay school board.
