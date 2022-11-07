ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
Man arrested on domestic violence charge in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing a domestic violence charge after police say he assaulted a woman. The Glasgow Police Department responded to Washington Street on Wednesday for a domestic violence complaint. GPD located a woman and confirmed she sustained injuries to her hand and wrist area....
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
Med Center Health offering EMS training

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health has just opened up their EMS training class for applications. The classes provide people the opportunity to learn life saving measures and possibly become a paramedic. Right now, they are seeing a decrease in people becoming paramedics due to the pandemic. Many people left the...
PET OF THE DAY – June

For Wednesday’s edition of Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have June! This sweet little hamster is only one year old with an adventurous spirit. She’s waiting to find her furr-ever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at June and some of her friends on the shelter’s petfinder website, here.
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022

GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 31, 2022

GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct. 31,...
Movie filmed in Barren Co. brings positive impact to community

The saying it’s “Better in the Barrens” and film production companies American Cinema Inspires and BTF Media believe that to be true after choosing Barren County for a movie set. Film work for “Finding Love in Sisters” began in October where locations in the county set the...
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
Man charged with murder in Hart County

MAGNOLIA, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is investigating after they say one man died following a shooting in Hart County. KSP received a call about a shooting on Monday around 5:44 p.m. on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. After arriving, authorities say they learned through a preliminary...
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Jamestown woman taken to hospital following wreck on parkway

A Jamestown woman was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on the Cumberland Parkway Monday morning. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ravin Davis was operating a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, entering the median and then entered the westbound lanes before overcorrecting and entering back into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.
