For Wednesday’s edition of Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have June! This sweet little hamster is only one year old with an adventurous spirit. She’s waiting to find her furr-ever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at June and some of her friends on the shelter’s petfinder website, here.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO