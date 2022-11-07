Read full article on original website
wnky.com
Med Center Charity Ball is this Saturday, goal of $350,000
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Pull out your best glitz and glam, and all for a good cause! The Med Center Health Charity Ball is this Saturday. The 18th annual event raises thousands of dollars for parts of their hospital, including the Dental Clinic, the Hospitality House, the NICU, and the Cancer Center.
wnky.com
Man arrested on domestic violence charge in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – A Glasgow man is facing a domestic violence charge after police say he assaulted a woman. The Glasgow Police Department responded to Washington Street on Wednesday for a domestic violence complaint. GPD located a woman and confirmed she sustained injuries to her hand and wrist area....
wdrb.com
New veteran-owned business coming to Hardin County highlights impact of Fort Knox on community
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new local business opening in Radcliff shows a glimpse into the veteran-owned businesses surrounding Fort Knox. Sakinah Bunch, a military veteran, is getting ready to open her first brick-and-mortar business in Hardin County called Clean Good Eats. "We are going to be a cooking studio...
wnky.com
Veterans Day ceremonies to span SOKY 11/11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Friday, November 11, the nation pauses to honor the heroes who fought for our country. Here’s a look at some of our local Veterans Day events. If you’re a veteran around Warren County, Bowling Green’s VFW Post 1298 is hosting their Veterans Day luncheon for you and your family Friday at 11 a.m.
Traffic stop leads to pursuit, crash, arrest in Simpson County
A Franklin man is facing a number of charges -- including wanton endangerment -- after a weekend traffic stop turned into a chase in Simpson County.
k105.com
Trooper residing in Grayson Co. who formerly was named Trooper of the Year promoted to sergeant
A Kentucky State Police Post 4 trooper residing in Grayson County has been promoted by the agency. Trooper Blake Owens was promoted to sergeant. Owens, along with 30 other troopers promoted since November 1, 2021, was recognized by Kentucky State Police leadership and Gov. Andy Beshear at a ceremony earlier this week.
wnky.com
Med Center Health offering EMS training
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health has just opened up their EMS training class for applications. The classes provide people the opportunity to learn life saving measures and possibly become a paramedic. Right now, they are seeing a decrease in people becoming paramedics due to the pandemic. Many people left the...
wnky.com
PET OF THE DAY – June
For Wednesday’s edition of Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, we have June! This sweet little hamster is only one year old with an adventurous spirit. She’s waiting to find her furr-ever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society. You can also look at June and some of her friends on the shelter’s petfinder website, here.
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2022. Edna M. Jones, 41, and Tony E. King, 51, both of Glasgow. Bobbie L. Payne, 35, and Jason K. Bonta, 48, both of Lucas. Alyssa P. Britt, 22, of Glasgow, and Easton L. Martin,...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Property Transfers — Week of Oct. 31, 2022
GLASGOW — The following property transfers were recorded at the Barren County Clerk’s Office from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2022. Tax information is not reported when money is not exchanged. Such instances include foreclosures, master commissioner deeds, divorce settlements and transfers made within a family. Oct. 31,...
jpinews.com
Movie filmed in Barren Co. brings positive impact to community
The saying it’s “Better in the Barrens” and film production companies American Cinema Inspires and BTF Media believe that to be true after choosing Barren County for a movie set. Film work for “Finding Love in Sisters” began in October where locations in the county set the...
WLKY.com
Father accidentally shoots self inside Grayson County school, deputies say
GRAYSON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is expected to be charged after police said he dropped his gun in a school hallway and accidentally shot himself near children. Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputies said they were called Wednesday evening to Caneyville Elementary School after the shooting. They said a...
wnky.com
Bowling Green businesses bouncing back
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Nearing the anniversary of the tornadoes that struck Bowling Green, over on River St., one small business is laying new roots. Musser Automotive, a repair shop in Bowling Green since 2014 has recently relocated. After being destroyed by the tornadoes ripping through town, the shop has finally resettled and attempting to come back. News 40 spoke with owner Jason Musser about the struggles of repairing his livelihood.
wnky.com
Man charged with murder in Hart County
MAGNOLIA, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police is investigating after they say one man died following a shooting in Hart County. KSP received a call about a shooting on Monday around 5:44 p.m. on Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. After arriving, authorities say they learned through a preliminary...
wdrb.com
KSP: Glasgow man dies after being shot multiple times in Hart County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot in Magnolia and later died on Monday. According to KSP, troopers responded on a reported shooting in Hart County at 5:44 p.m. at 92 Eve Highway. A preliminary investigation shows that 62-year-old Dennis Wells of Magnolia...
Penn’s Store in Marion County has been owned by the same family since 1850
It's not where you'd expect to find a store — in a field, way off the main road, all by itself in a place some might call the middle of nowhere. But people do find it.
WLKY.com
Man dies after being shot several times during argument in Hart County, Kentucky
MAGNOLIA, Ky. — A man has died after being shot in Hart County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police. It happened on Monday when state police received a call of a shooting at 92 Eve Highway in the Magnolia community. That's in northern Hart County, near the LaRue County line.
k105.com
Man carrying gun inside Caneyville Elem. shoots himself in leg during Jr. Pro basketball
A man is facing at least one felony charge after accidentally shooting himself in the leg while inside Caneyville Elementary School with children. Wednesday night at approximately 7:30, Grayson County Deputies Erik Franklin and Wally Ritter, the Caneyville Fire Department and EMS responded to the school on the report of a man being shot.
lakercountry.com
Jamestown woman taken to hospital following wreck on parkway
A Jamestown woman was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle wreck on the Cumberland Parkway Monday morning. According to the Russell County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Ravin Davis was operating a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van eastbound on the Cumberland Parkway when she lost control of the vehicle, entering the median and then entered the westbound lanes before overcorrecting and entering back into the median where the vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to rest in the median.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Joseph Underwood, one of Kentucky’s most famous emancipationists and War of 1812 veteran
In Throwback Thursdays of the past, we’ve talked about the Underwood family and. its longtime influence in Bowling Green. One of the patriarchs during the mid 1800s. was Joseph Rogers Underwood. A War of 1812 veteran known for being a Unionist. and emancipationist from a state along the Confederate...
