ODNR crew sent to gas spill in Trumbull County
Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is checking on reports of a gas well leak in Trumbull County.
Power outage cut service to thousands in Trumbull County
It only lasted a little while, but a large power outage Thursday afternoon cut services to thousands of customers in Trumbull County, including businesses and schools.
butlerradio.com
Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices
Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases rate fears. Asian stock markets have surged after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races. Margins between Democrats and...
Business owner faces decline in customers due to sewer project
A major sewer project along Western Reserve Road began last week, and already, one local business owner says they're seeing a negative impact on their traffic.
Crews sent to large fire in Columbiana County
Crews were called to the 50000 block of Pancake Clarkson Road around 12 p.m.
WFMJ.com
Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman
State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | November 10th
Vindicator file photo / November 10, 1988 | Salvation Army kettles began making their appearance for the Christmas Season 34 years ago. Making the first symbolic donation was Richard Hinely, vice chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, while musical cheer was provided by Douglas McGuire Jr. and Douglas McGuire Sr.
Concerned citizens ask city to consider alternative energy source
The SOBE Concerned Citizens presented the letter at Thursday’s Public Utilities Committee meeting.
NBC4 Columbus
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Farm and Dairy
Industrial wood tools, tow Motor "“ industrial air compressor, and misc.
Former grove plaque company – Industrial Wood Tools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 6304 Mahoning Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Auctioneer/Realtor: Ryan M. Kiko,. 330-831-8565, ryankiko@kikocompany.com. KIKO Auctioneers. (330) 455-9357 • www.kikoauctions.com.
WFMJ.com
Fiestaware Outlet opening in Hartville, Ohio
Fans of the famously brightly colored Fiesta Dinnerware will have a new place to indulge their passion in Northeast Ohio. The iconic colorful dishes that have been made in the USA since 1936, is opening an Outlet Store at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market in Hartville, Ohio. A grand...
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
ehn.org
Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report
PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
WFMJ.com
One ticket sold in California is the $2B Powerball winner
Lottery fever may have died down for a while after someone in California bought a ticket with all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Tuesday Morning. The ticket had the winning numbers – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
Farm and Dairy
2018 F-150 "“ tractors "“ Sterling hook truck "“ pickup trucks, dozer, 3 Pt. Equipment, and misc.
2018 F-150 – Tractors – Sterling Hook Truck – Pickup Trucks – Dozer. 3 Pt. Equipment – Enclosed Trailer – Tools – Misc. Absolute auction, having suffered the loss of her husband, all sells to the highest bidder on location: Paris Ave. SE, Minerva, OH 44657. Directions: From US Rt. 30 east of Canton, take Paris Ave. south to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
WFMJ.com
Youngtown citizens and organization voice concern over SOBE Thermal Energy plans
Citizens in the community of Youngstown continue to voice concerns regarding plans for the new company SOBE Thermal Energy to start work on North Avenue. The plant would convert waste into gas and electricity for parts of the city. Youngstown non-profit organization A.C.T.I.O.N. along with concerned citizens sent a letter...
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
WFMJ.com
Rent musical coming to Youngstown in Spring 2023
Tickets are on sale for a musical being performed this spring in the Edwards W. Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Rent, a musical performance centered around young artists and musicians in New York City during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is coming to Youngstown on April 27, 28, 29 and 30.
