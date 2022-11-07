ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

butlerradio.com

Closure Of Ohio Propane Company Could Impact Energy Prices

Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official is alerting residents about a recent bankruptcy filing in Ohio that could affect the availability of fuel this winter. According to Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Thrifty Propane closed its doors and ceased operations at the end of October. In addition to Ohio residents, many Pennsylvania customers could be impacted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Global stocks rise after lower US inflation eases rate fears. Asian stock markets have surged after U.S. inflation eased by more than expected, spurring hopes the Federal Reserve might scale down plans for more interest rate hikes. Democrats pad narrow leads in Arizona Senate, governor races. Margins between Democrats and...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two hospitalized in head-on OVI crash in Boardman

State Troopers have charged a Youngstown woman with OVI after her SUV crashed head-on into a pickup truck stopped at South Avenue and Route 224 in Boardman early Friday. Ohio State Highway Patrol says the SUV being driven by 40-year-old Brittany Gibson of Youngstown crossed the center line of Route 224, running head on into the pickup being driven by 52-year-old Craig Butcher of Warren.
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 10th

Vindicator file photo / November 10, 1988 | Salvation Army kettles began making their appearance for the Christmas Season 34 years ago. Making the first symbolic donation was Richard Hinely, vice chairman of the Salvation Army Advisory Board, while musical cheer was provided by Douglas McGuire Jr. and Douglas McGuire Sr.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Industrial wood tools, tow Motor "“ industrial air compressor, and misc.

Former grove plaque company – Industrial Wood Tools. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder online only. Preview/Pickup Location: 6304 Mahoning Ave., Alliance, OH 44601. Auctioneer/Realtor: Ryan M. Kiko,. 330-831-8565, ryankiko@kikocompany.com. KIKO Auctioneers. (330) 455-9357 • www.kikoauctions.com.
ALLIANCE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fiestaware Outlet opening in Hartville, Ohio

Fans of the famously brightly colored Fiesta Dinnerware will have a new place to indulge their passion in Northeast Ohio. The iconic colorful dishes that have been made in the USA since 1936, is opening an Outlet Store at the Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market in Hartville, Ohio. A grand...
HARTVILLE, OH
ehn.org

Former coal plant near Pittsburgh is poisoning groundwater: Report

PITTSBURGH—The site of a former coal-fired power plant northwest of Pittsburgh is leaking coal ash and poisoning surrounding groundwater, according to a new report. Coal ash, the material left behind after coal is burned, contains harmful substances like arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead, lithium, mercury and uranium, among others. Exposure is linked to health effects like cancer, damage to the thyroid, liver and kidneys, and neurodevelopmental problems in children.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

One ticket sold in California is the $2B Powerball winner

Lottery fever may have died down for a while after someone in California bought a ticket with all five numbers and the Powerball drawn Tuesday Morning. The ticket had the winning numbers – white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, 56 and red Powerball 10. The Power Play® multiplier was 2X.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Farm and Dairy

2018 F-150 "“ tractors "“ Sterling hook truck "“ pickup trucks, dozer, 3 Pt. Equipment, and misc.

2018 F-150 – Tractors – Sterling Hook Truck – Pickup Trucks – Dozer. 3 Pt. Equipment – Enclosed Trailer – Tools – Misc. Absolute auction, having suffered the loss of her husband, all sells to the highest bidder on location: Paris Ave. SE, Minerva, OH 44657. Directions: From US Rt. 30 east of Canton, take Paris Ave. south to auction. Watch for KIKO signs.
MINERVA, OH
WFMJ.com

Rent musical coming to Youngstown in Spring 2023

Tickets are on sale for a musical being performed this spring in the Edwards W. Powers Auditorium at the DeYor Performing Arts Center. Rent, a musical performance centered around young artists and musicians in New York City during the height of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, is coming to Youngstown on April 27, 28, 29 and 30.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

