Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to offer free vaccines to pets in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is partnering with Petco Love and the City of Tulsa to host a free pet wellness fair for pets in north Tulsa on Saturday. The drive-thru style event is offering free canine DHPP vaccines, feline FVRCP vaccines, rabies vaccines, deworming...
Retired Tulsa homicide sergeant speaks on mental health in law enforcement
After Rogers County Deputies were forced to shoot a man who barricaded himself in a Catoosa business on Wednesday, the Rogers County Sheriff believes it was mental health related.
news9.com
Wellness Watch: What To Know About Weight Loss Surgery
TULSA, Okla. - Many people have a weight loss goal as we approach the new year but for some, traditional weight loss methods may not be very effective for those people. Dr. Catherine Gaffney from Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso joined News On 6 to discuss what people need to know if they are considering weight loss surgery.
news9.com
Beggs Business Helps Residents While City Is Without Water
The town of Beggs has been without water for many days. Students have been out of school since Friday because of it. The mayor said it’s because OG&E is having problems with a load station just north of Beggs. Kanokie Coffeehouse in Beggs has been bringing in bottled water...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman who survived brutal attack says it could’ve been prevented by the courts
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who was brutally attacked by her ex-boyfriend last month told FOX23 her attack could have been prevented if her protective order hadn’t expired. “EMSA said I have a 50/50 chance of surviving. The police said this is the worst attack they’ve seen...
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
news9.com
Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating
A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
news9.com
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
news9.com
23 People To Become US Citizens At Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall
The City of Tulsa will be holding a naturalization ceremony to swear in more than 20 people as United States citizens. 23 people from 16 countries will become citizens during the ceremony on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be citizens come from all over the world including Algeria, Finland, Iran, Kenya and...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
KOCO
Investigation underway after Tulsa poll workers reportedly didn't hand out certain ballots
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities launched an investigation after reports that poll workers did not hand out certain ballots to some Tulsa voters. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said more than 30 voters were not given city council ballots. Instead, they only received state ballots, KJRH reports. "One of the...
anadisgoi.com
Country star Tracy Lawrence stopping at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – With more than 30 years in the country music industry under his hat, Tracy Lawrence is bringing decades of hits to Hard Rock Live on March 24, 2023. Tickets go on sale Nov. 11 and start at $29.50. From timeless classics to the mainstay, Lawrence has...
KTUL
Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
news9.com
Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police
While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola
Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
Comments / 0