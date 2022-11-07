ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Wellness Watch: What To Know About Weight Loss Surgery

TULSA, Okla. - Many people have a weight loss goal as we approach the new year but for some, traditional weight loss methods may not be very effective for those people. Dr. Catherine Gaffney from Bailey Bariatrics in Owasso joined News On 6 to discuss what people need to know if they are considering weight loss surgery.
OWASSO, OK
news9.com

Beggs Business Helps Residents While City Is Without Water

The town of Beggs has been without water for many days. Students have been out of school since Friday because of it. The mayor said it’s because OG&E is having problems with a load station just north of Beggs. Kanokie Coffeehouse in Beggs has been bringing in bottled water...
BEGGS, OK
news9.com

Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating

A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999

A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say man stabbed another man for talking to his girlfriend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they arrested a man for stabbing another man in midtown Tulsa Wednesday night. Police said Trenton Galvan stabbed a man in the chest for talking to his girlfriend at the Urban Oaks at 51st apartment complex near East 51st Street South and South Lewis Avenue.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seize 39 grams of fentanyl, 91 grams of methamphetamine

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division is continuing to work to get fentanyl off the streets of Tulsa. On Friday, TPD said officers recovered 91.4 grams of methamphetamine, 39 grams of Fentanyl (approximately 20,000 doses), and $16,000 in drug proceeds/cash. Officers said due to...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Falling Asleep Behind Wheel Arrested By Tulsa Police

While police were on the scene of a deadly crash on Monday night, officers noticed a car had been stopped at a nearby traffic light for a long time. When officers approached, the car they say they found the driver allegedly asleep behind the wheel with his foot still on the brake.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Deer Knocks Man Off Motorcycle Near Inola

Despite warnings from traffic officials to be mindful of deer when traveling after dark or just before dawn breaks, collisions with them continue as more of the deer population comes out to feed during temperature changes. At approximately 11:00 pm on Monday night, a motorcycle driven by Barry Crawford, age...
INOLA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon

TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
TULSA, OK

