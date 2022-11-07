Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
coalcitycourant.com
Jim Hume
COAL CITY— Jim “Hummer” Hume, 70, of Coal City, died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at Morris Hospital, surrounded by his family. Born July 2, 1952 in Morris, James Steven was a son of Albert Loren and Margaret “Peg” (Huseby) Hume. He was raised in Morris and graduated from Morris High School with the Class of 1970. On April 30, 1977, Jim married Pamela Haynes in the First United Methodist Church in Morris, and together they made a home and built a family together. Jim worked for the Grundy County Sheriff Department from 1973 until 1978, when he gained employment with Collins Station. He worked at Collins until 2004, when he transitioned to Midwest Generation, from where he retired out of the Will County Station in 2012. Following his retirement, in 2014, Jim returned to the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, and was currently continuing to work security at the County Courthouse.
coalcitycourant.com
Sandra K. Oss
CHICAGO— Sandra K. Oss, 72 of Chicago, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, IL. Born Nov. 11, 1949 in Chicago, Sandra was a daughter of Jimbob and Georgia (Stidham) Hanks. She was raised in Chicago and went on to attend Morton College. She lived in both Chicago and Cicero, and throughout the years she enjoyed cooking, crossword puzzles, gardening and antique collecting. In addition she will be remembered as a lover of animals.
starvedrock.media
Longtime Bottle Manufacturer In Streator Announces Layoffs
It won't be all that happy of a new year for workers at a Streator manufacturing plant. O-I (Owens Illinois) Glass Containers has announced intentions to lay off 161 workers starting January 1st. The bottle company alerted the state a few days ago about the business decision. According to Shaw Media, they plan to turn off one of their two glass furnaces.
Vehicle Cut in Half in Fatal Hazel Crest Crash, Leaving Family With Unanswered Questions
Authorities say that at least two people were killed after a high-speed crash in suburban Hazel Crest, but family members are asking questions about the circumstances of the incident. Family members say that a third person died, but authorities have not confirmed that fatality. The incident began on Tuesday night...
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Shorewood Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Shorewood that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
WSPY NEWS
Grundy County Circuit Grand Jury Indictments
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. The Grundy County Circuit Clerk’s Office has released the following felony grand jury indictments. 51-year-old Robert Klip,...
3 Downstate Counties Vote to Explore Seceding From Illinois, Forming New State
Illinois residents wanting to separate their communities from Chicago and Cook County is nothing new in the political world, but three counties took things one step further during the midterm elections, passing non-binding resolutions indicating that they want their elected officials to potentially explore seceding from the state. These so-called...
wsop.com
GRAND VICTORIA CASINO CIRCUIT PREVIEW
Elgin, IL (November 8, 2022) - The World Series of Poker arrives at the Grand Victoria Casino for the first time in WSOP history, featuring 16 ring events and almost $1 million in guarantees. There is a lot of excitement in the air as Grand Victoria, a riverboat casino on...
WSPY NEWS
Minooka Man Accused of Battering Senior Citizen
The Minooka Police Department arrested a man after a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Wildwood Drive around 7 p.m. on November 5th. Minooka Police Chief Justin Meyer said Steven Lundberg, 55, of Minooka shoved a female family member over the age of 65 at the aforementioned location. Meyer said Lundberg also threatened officers to shoot him when they arrived on scene.
Strange Man Arrested For Making Creepy Videos At Illinois College
Illinois police arrest a creepy guy for making weird videos on a college campus. Unfortunately, you see them all over our state. That's creepy people. I see complaints on social media about creeps doing some strange things all the time. It freaks people out. I hate to stereotype people but many of them are weird dudes who are trying to film young girls. I guess that's why it's easy to spot them on a college campus.
wjol.com
GoFundMe For Shorewood Man Who Died This Week Following Crash
A friend of a Shorewood man who was killed in a car accident in Joliet this week has started a GoFundMe page. Twenty-five-year old Charles Hunter died following a crash on Caton Farm Road near Frontage Road in Joliet on Monday morning. He was a passenger in a vehicle when the multi-vehicle crash occurred. Organizer George Doyle from Plainfield started the GoFundMe page to help his childhood friend’s family with funeral expenses.
WSPY NEWS
Utility worker dead after electrocution Thursday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says that a utility worker is dead after being electrocuted by power lines Thursday afternoon. It happened on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road in Malta. The sheriff's office says the worker was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not say what led to...
Body Parts Found In Illinois Over 5 Days In 4 Different Locations
Illinois Police are investigating a very gruesome murder in Chicago. Humans Are Capable Of Doing Horrific Acts Of Violence. When you think about it, humans are capable of doing some very horrific acts of violence to other people. To me, it's very disturbing. Each incident gets more and more disgusting. It's like a real-life horror movie.
Utility worker electrocuted in DeKalb County
MALTA, Ill. (WTVO) — A utility worker has died after working on power lines on Thursday. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the unnamed victim was electrocuted on Malta Road, north of Twombly Road around 1:10 p.m. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld, pending family notification. The […]
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
WSPY NEWS
Woman airlifted to hospital after dog bite in Millington
The Kendall County Sheriff's Office says that a woman was airlifted to a Downers Grove hospital Tuesday evening after being bitten by the family dog in Millington. It happened just before six in the 10,000 block of Millington Road. The sheriff's office describes the 59-year-old woman's injuries as non-life-threatening. The...
walls102.com
Strong turnout in LaSalle County settles local races on the ballot
OTTAWA – With a turnout of over 55%, LaSalle County residents went to the polls yesterday to choose the winner of a number of local races. Jennifer Ebner beat incumbant Lori Bongartz for County Clerk. In contested county board races Joanne McNally beat Stephen Carlson in District 1, Ray Gatza came out ahead of Carolyn Moore in District 9, Joseph Oscepinski Jr. beat Glen R. Pratt in District 10, and Joseph Witczak topped Rick O’Sadnick in District 11. Other county board races included Mike Kasap beating Crystal Loughran in District 13, William Brown Jr getting more votes than Joseph Panzica Jr in District 16, Pamela Beckett with a narrow win over Lloyd Chapman in District 18 and former LaSalle County Board Chair Jerry Hicks fell to Stephen Aubry in District 22. In District 25 Ronald Blue beat Fred Nimke.
wjol.com
Fatal Crash on West Side Claims Life of Plainfield Man
One person is dead following a fatal crash this morning on the city’s west side. Crews were called to the scene on Caton Farm Road just east of Von Esch Road around 8:00am for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries. There they found a car, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Plainfield and her passenger, a 25 year-old-man from Plainfield that struck two SUVs, one head-on travelling westbound. The second SUV was then struck in the eastbound lanes. Both driver and passenger of the car were taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with critical injuries. The 25-year-old passenger was pronounced dead upon arrivial to the hospital. The driver of one of the SUVs was also taken to Ascention St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries, with the driver and passenger of the second SUV refusing treatment.
WSPY NEWS
Kane County Election Results
Kane County had just over half of its registered voters head to the polls in Tuesday's general election. One of the major races in Kane County was the sheriff's race. Current Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain was challenged by Kane County Sheriff's Deputy Jeff Bodin. Hain, a Democrat, received 86,901 votes, while Bodin received 65,508 votes.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Comments / 0