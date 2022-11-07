Read full article on original website
Tulsa Police Arrest Suspect Accused Of Multiple Robberies
One man robbed employees of a Tulsa cell phone store, a delivery driver, and took packages off porches, police said. Police tied it together because of clear video and easy to spot clothing on the suspect. News On 6's Emory Bryan was live at the jail with more.
Child Hit By Car In Tulsa, Police Investigating
A child was hit by a car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue in Tulsa on Thursday night, police said. Police said the driver was an elderly woman who was driving northbound when the child may have ran into unseen traffic. The driver's vehicle had working headlights...
Tulsa Police: Woman Killed In Shooting, 1 Person In Custody
--- Several agencies are investigating a shooting that injured a woman in her twenties on Sunday. Police are on the scene in the parking lot of the Marina Shopping Center at 21st and I-44. Officers confirmed the woman was shot and she is still alive, but there are still a...
Man Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting Near The Port Of Catoosa; OSBI Investigating
Authorities in Rogers County say a man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near the Port of Catoosa on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, it started after deputies received a call about an employee who had barricaded themselves inside a Valmont Utility building near the intersection of Oklahoma 266 and Alliance Drive in Catoosa. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene around 4 a.m., the employee made threats against law enforcement. Deputies say they put gas inside the building after about two hours, but then the suspect began shooting at deputies with a nail gun. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.
Tulsa County Election Board Investigating Ballot Irregularities At Tulsa Precinct
An investigation is underway after a voter reported that Republicans were not being given City Council ballots at a Tulsa precinct on Election Day. During a press conference on Tuesday, Sheriff Vic Regalado said that detectives confirmed that poll workers at precinct 77 did deny city council ballots to some voters from each party. Regalado says that poll workers claimed to be following the instructions of the judge pollster. Regalado said that the judge pollster was interviewed and confirmed what had happened but said that it was a mistake.
City Of Tulsa Prepares For Winter Weather
The City of Tulsa says it's getting ready in the event that winter weather hits early this year. According to the city, during winter weather, it's responsible for the Tisdale and Gilcrease Expressways and all city streets. The other surrounding highways are the responsibility of ODOT. the city says right...
Christian Bengel Defeats Incumbent Connie Dodson For Tulsa City Council Seat
Tulsans headed to the polls to cast their vote on Tuesday. Three City Council seats were up for grabs in Tulsa and while the results of one race remain uncertain, two other seats have been decided. In District 6, Christian Bengel defeated Connie Dodson by getting 51% of the vote.
Broken Arrow Chamber Of Commerce Recognizes Local Businesses
The Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce says the city keeps booming and the future looks bright. The more Broken Arrow grows, the better it is for people who live here. They’ll have more shops to visit and more places to go. Steve Easley was given an award at Thursday's...
City Of Bartlesville Applies For ARPA Grant To Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Plant
The City of Bartlesville has put in an application for an American Rescue Plan Act grant to help fund the city's wastewater treatment plant expansion project. The city, if approved, would receive $2 million towards the expansion and refresh of the plant. The total cost for the project will run about $55 million.
Strong Cold Front Brings Big Changes Soon
TULSA, Okla. - Showers chances return to Green Country on Thursday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Gusty south winds and warm weather will remain Thursday morning before storms arrive in the afternoon, unleashing the return of colder weather. This pattern change will stick around for the foreseeable future. Another strong upper-level system is likely to impact the area early next week, including the possibilities of some wintry weather impacts.
