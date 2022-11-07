ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County residents, officials worried about Subtropical Storm Nicole’s impact on the coast

By Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
Volusia County residents, officials worried about Subtropical Storm Nicole's impact on the coast (Mike Springer, WFTV.com/WFTV)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are at a critical point right now after Hurricane Ian destroyed much of the coast.

In Daytona Beach Shores, sea walls are damaged and many of the protective dunes are gone.

Volusia County is monitoring nearly two dozen buildings that could be at risk of collapse or further damage.

County officials are urging those along the coast to prepare their homes now as Subtropical Storm Nicole gains power and make her way to Central Florida.

Volusia County has not issued any mandatory evacuations at this time but is urging people to prepare now.

Officials told Channel 9 that Ian left the coast very exposed and vulnerable which has them worried about the upcoming storm.

“If you live in Florida or anywhere on the shore, how can you feel? You have to respect it. Mother Nature,” said Volusia County resident Ken Weiss.

“We were blindsided by Ian. I’ve been walking the beach whenever you can, and the sea walls are just gone,” said Volusia County resident Lee Mitchell. “This is too soon after Ian.”

Some contractors have been working to make some temporary repairs along the beaches.

Crews are out fixing some of the damaged sea walls and replenishing sand that Ian took away, but the county said its beaches are in a critical position ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole and worry about the further damage the storm could do.

“The potential for impact is very significant,” said Volusia County coastal division director Jessica Fentress. “If you are an oceanfront property, I would take this very seriously, and if you

are nervous with the structural integrity of your house I would urge you to find shelter elsewhere.”

The county has two shelters on standby it could open if it needs to.

Comments / 2

Lisa Guliani
3d ago

Inland off the coast in Volusia County saw significant flooding and damage from Ian also, from which residents are still trying to regroup and recover.Point being: it's not just the beach side that suffers when these storms hit.We are living on a peninsula, after all.We're all in this together.

Reply
3
