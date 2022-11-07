CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is investigating a fire they believed to be intentionally set on Wednesday night. Around 11:50 p.m., a Cornelius police officer noticed a vehicle and house on fire during routine patrol on Smith Circle, not far from Catawba Avenue, according to police. The officer alerted the homeowners and their two small children and helped get them out of the home safely.

