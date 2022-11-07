ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victim of July assault has died, CMPD investigating as homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Months after sustaining a head injury in a July attack, a Charlotte man has died and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide, police announced Thursday. On July 24, Corey Black was hospitalized after an assault near the 4400 block of Randolph...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Two escape from Chesterfield County detention center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two men escaped from the Chesterfield County detention center Thursday morning, the sheriff's office announced. Law enforcement is "actively searching" for Austin Drake and Harold Bryant, Jr., the sheriff's department said. Arrest records show Drake has been previously charged with attempted murder. Bryant has a...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Fire set at Cornelius home believed to be intentional, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is investigating a fire they believed to be intentionally set on Wednesday night. Around 11:50 p.m., a Cornelius police officer noticed a vehicle and house on fire during routine patrol on Smith Circle, not far from Catawba Avenue, according to police. The officer alerted the homeowners and their two small children and helped get them out of the home safely.
CORNELIUS, NC
Man arrested for gun possession at Marvin Elementary School

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Over the weekend, Union County Sherriff's Office deputies arrested 28-year-old Paul Mobley for possession of a firearm on Marvin Elementary Schools campus. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. UCSO deputies were called to a domestic disturbance...
MARVIN, NC
Human remains found in rural Gaston County, police say

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Gaston County Police are investigating after human remains were discovered Wednesday morning. According to the agency, a hunter reported finding the remains around 11:30 a.m. along Aderholdt Road, near Gaston-Webbs Chapel Road. That area is just northeast of Cherryville and southeast of the Crouse community. For...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
I-485 Outer in southeast Charlotte reopened after deadly crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash led to part of I-485 Outer in southwest Charlotte being shut down Thursday afternoon. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) said it happened near I-77 South around 4:10 p.m. The road prior to the crash site is shut down, and drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CMPD investigating homicide in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found dead in north Charlotte Monday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found shot to death in the 400 block of Drury Drive, which is near the English Garden Townhomes community, adjacent to Derita Park.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Detectives investigating after Lincoln County bank robbed

DENVER, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff's detectives are looking for two men accused of robbing a bank in Denver, North Carolina, on Monday. The State Employees Credit Union near the NC 73 highway was robbed at 11:10 a.m. Monday. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire...
DENVER, NC
4 dead in wrong-way crash on I-85 in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 85 in Kannapolis Tuesday night, North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed. Kannapolis firefighters responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-85 north of the Dale Earnhardt Boulevard (Exit 60) around 7...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
18-year-old dies after being hit by car in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — One person died after being by a vehicle on Monday. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened on Meadowbrook Road near Nelson Road in Chester County around 6:56 p.m. on Monday. Two people, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old were walking near the...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Gaston County transportation bond passes

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A $75 million investment in public transportation infrastructure in Gastonia passed Tuesday night, 67.7% to 32.3%. The Transportation General Obligation Bond Referendum includes street and road repairs, street resurfacing, utility relocations, as well as intersection and walkway improvements, the city said. For the latest breaking...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Judge denies 'premature' release of CMPD footage in fatal pursuit crash

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Mecklenburg County judge ruled Friday the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department does not have to release body camera footage from the Jan. 3 rush hour pursuit that killed Brittany Webb and seriously injured Aaron Norward until the “final conclusion” of the criminal case. WCNC...
Charlotte announces a new South End safety app

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is taking one more step toward the future. On Thursday, Charlotte officials announced a new pilot program in South End. All of it is based on an app called Travel Safely. "Technology plays a critically important role in the future of traffic safety and piloting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gaston County woman wins $310,492 playing NC lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County woman tried her luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $310,492 jackpot in the North Carolina lottery. Lottery officials said Deborah Pietrucha purchased her lucky ticket for the Oct. 29 drawing using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $220,481.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
