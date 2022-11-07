Read full article on original website
The "Boring" Handbag That You'll Never Regret Buying
Ever since I can remember, I've been a bag lady. Family members can recount how I'd often carry my mini bag around as a toddler. It was an early indication of a lifelong passion for scouring resale sites, sales, and digital racks in search of the perfect purse. Of course, like all bag lovers, I'll admit to maybe owning too many, but I won't ever succumb to the belief that this accessory is trivial. For collectors, we know that a bag can make or break an outfit. So even if we all delight in following new trends or donning a rhinestone-adorned version, we know, at the end of the day, we must have at least one basic bag that can go with everything.
Cara Delevingne Went to the Airport Wearing My #1 Travel Outfit Trend
While Kate Beckinsale isn't afraid to wear 6-inch platform boots to the airport, Cara Delevingne takes a different approach. Her travel style is all about comfort, as evidenced by her latest outfit at JFK Airport in New York, where she wore my absolute favorite trend to wear on a plane: a faux fur jacket. It's one of the coziest and most comforting things to wear on a chilly airplane—especially during the winter. Who doesn't want to be wrapped in fur while the air conditioning blasts?
I'm a Fashion Editor and I'm Geeking Out Over These 30 Iconic Finds
Most Wanted is a weekly series in which one editor, staffer, or influencer shares their top 30 must-haves or current wish-list items. You would think that after years of having to shop online for my job I would get sick of it, but the truth is, I never have. Any opportunity I get to stalk the new arrivals pages of all my favorite retailers is one I don't take lightly, so picking out 30 iconic finds for this installment of Most Wanted was quite a treat. Before diving into this shopping marathon, there was a lot to consider, including the change of the season, the holidays, and current trends.
I've Spotted Every 2022 It Trend at Zara—Take Note of These 9
If you ever want to know what trends are currently gaining the most traction, a quick look at Zara's new arrivals will give you your answers. For many, the plethora of products, at first sight, can be a tad overwhelming. But as someone who checks the site for work on a daily basis, I've become accustomed to navigating every page with determination and focus. Among the few thousand products, I was able to pinpoint which 2022 trends the retailer is highlighting now.
These 35 Products Are So Good You’ll Buy One For Yourself And One As A Gift
Shopping for friends and family can be difficult. Since everybody has unique tastes, the safest bet is to focus on buying items that you know they'll get a ton of use out of. But if you aren't sure what clever things are guaranteed crowd-pleasers? Not a problem, as we've scoured Amazon in search of valuable gifts, you'll probably buy an extra just for yourself. From innovative diffusers to bathroom putting greens, there's something in here for everybody — including that eccentric uncle you haven't seen in a while. But you'll have to keep scrolling if you want to see more.
Princess Kate Just Made This $60 Mango Dress Sell Out Lightning-Fast
It's clear from looking at photos of Princess Kate that she's happiest when she's around kids. That was certainly the case during her latest outing at the Colham Manor Children's Centre, which she paid a visit to on behalf of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales wore an understated yet chic outfit comprised of a Hobbs London coat, a Mango dress, Kiki Mcdonough earrings, and Gianvito Rossi shoes, all in varying shades of forest green.
Black Friday Is the Time to Invest in Beauty Tools—I'm Considering These 15
Beauty tools are one of the best investments you can make in your routine. While serums and moisturizers can only reach the surface levels on your skin, skincare tools allow you to supercharge your routine by lifting, sculpting, and enhancing the absorption of your skincare. Take LED (aka light-emitting diode)...
Selena Gomez's Red Carpet Cinderella Shoes Made the Whole Place Shimmer
Selena Gomez has already conquered music and TV, and now, she's trying her hand at documentary filmmaking. Last night, she attended the red carpet premiere of her new doc called Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which chronicles her mental health journey. Mark your calendars. The film will be released on Apple TV+ on November 4.
Hailey Bieber's Party Dress Is $1950, But I Found a Striking Dupe for $215
Hailey Bieber has mastered the art of turning heads. Whether she's on her way home from a workout, or on stage at a tech conference, Bieber knows what it takes to make us look: an inspiring outfit. Her latest look, a rushed sky-blue dress by Alex Perry, stood out in...
Rihanna Just Wore the Legging Trend I Found at H&M for $13
On the one hand, it seems like we've all been wearing leggings for three years straight. On the other hand, Rihanna just stepped out wearing flared leggings and is serving serious outfit inspo. The singer was spotted on her way to dinner with Gigi Hadid in NYC wearing a sleek black button-down with split-hem flared leggings, Balenciaga knife boots, and killer shades. Simple, but statement-making.
5 Makeup Tips to Know About If You're Trying to Disguise Tired Eyes
I am no makeup whiz. Trust me. I can't do winged liner (despite years of trying), I have no idea how to contour like people on TikTok do, and any attempt at lining my lips is guaranteed to end badly. Truthfully, my lack of artistic ability is probably the reason I like to keep my makeup natural-looking and as quick and easy a possible.
Hailey Bieber Wore the Iconic Puffer Coat That Sells Out Every Winter—Guaranteed
Like clockwork, North Face's ultra-warm 1996 Nuptse puffer coat is back at the first sign of chilly weather, this time on Hailey Bieber. Sure, the weather is in the mid-60s in L.A., but that didn't stop the model from breaking out her winter wardrobe, tossing on the iconic style with an ACNE Studios beanie, low-rise jeans, and every celebrity's favorite Adidas sneakers, the Samba. Weather-appropriate or not, her debuting her Nuptse is a sign, or better yet, a warning (a warning to get your hands on one before every colorway and size sells out and spikes in price on the secondhand market, that is).
These Are the 5 Biggest Handbag Trends for Spring 2023
The spring/summer 2023 runways are predicting many trends that are in store for next year. From sweet, delicate pieces like rosettes and bows to skinny pants to excessive layering to '90s-inspired tube dresses, there are fresh new trends to watch out for in the ready-to-wear space. We're also primed for some major shoe trends, including shiny satin pieces, cool pumps, and the continuation of Mary Janes. If you're wondering what is happening in the handbag realm, there is plenty of newness to have on your radar.
I Work in Nordstrom's Styling Department—What to Buy From the Big Holiday Sale
Many of Nordstrom's holiday deals have already landed. We filled you in on some of the initial discounted buys worth considering, but next up, we thought we'd get some insider intel on what an actual employee at Nordstrom thinks you should consider this holiday season. VIP Nordstrom stylist Rose Hayes...
My Winter Aesthetic Is Now 10 Times Chicer Thanks to These 10 Boot Outfits
With the cold weather officially upon us, boots are on heavy rotation in my wardrobe. Most of the boots I own are simple, versatile styles in neutral hues that can pretty much work with anything in my wardrobe. But let’s be honest. After the umpteenth time wearing the same boot-and-jeans combo, it’s easy to get into a winter-boot-outfit slump. So for the past few weeks, I’ve been searching, saving, and screenshotting some of the chicest boot outfits I’ve seen on the fashion crowd and copying them for myself. And yes, my winter aesthetic is now 10 times chicer because of them!
I'm a Former Nordstrom Stylist—This Is My 9-Piece Cozy Capsule Wardrobe
We're always intrigued by Jennifer Sattler's insight given her industry experience as a stylist and blogger with Closet Choreography and past work with Nordstrom. On that note, she recently shared her version of the minimalist capsule wardrobe. Well, Sattler let us know that she actually just created a fall and winter capsule that is focused on cozy staples that are equal parts comfortable and chic.
I'm Buying All My Holiday Gifts During Nordstrom's Cyber Month Sale—See My Picks
Not to toot my own horn, but I definitely excel when it comes to gift giving. Since the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year between deadlines at work, family activities, and press events I always prefer that my holiday shopping be easy, efficient, and convenient. This is when I usually turn to trusty, Nordstrom! (I do like it when I can have one quick check-out).
My Holiday Wardrobe Is Coming From Reformation and Zara—33 Things in My Cart
If you're anything like me, the holiday season is a busy time. I love an excuse to dress up, so this is a time of year when I tend to shine. Whether you're planning on attending one special event or are booked party after party, I suggest you invest in some new pieces for your special occasions. Trust me—I'll be doing the same.
These 6 Easy and Affordable Accessories Upgrade Any Outfit to a 10/10
Trends come in all kinds of sizes, but surprisingly, the tiny ones often hold the power to change an entire outfit. Yes, I'm talking about accessories. Jewelry, handbags, shoes—they all make the difference. And if you paid close attention to the runways this year, you'd find that many designers used little details and styling tricks to elevate pieces that were otherwise minimal in design. It brings an approachable touch to fashion—even if you can't afford the Miu Miu look off the runway, you can still replicate small details like double belts or tall socks and ballet flats.
