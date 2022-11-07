Ever since I can remember, I've been a bag lady. Family members can recount how I'd often carry my mini bag around as a toddler. It was an early indication of a lifelong passion for scouring resale sites, sales, and digital racks in search of the perfect purse. Of course, like all bag lovers, I'll admit to maybe owning too many, but I won't ever succumb to the belief that this accessory is trivial. For collectors, we know that a bag can make or break an outfit. So even if we all delight in following new trends or donning a rhinestone-adorned version, we know, at the end of the day, we must have at least one basic bag that can go with everything.

7 DAYS AGO