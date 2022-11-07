Read full article on original website
Related
Fort Worth federal judge blocks Biden administration student debt cancellation
A US District Judge in Fort Worth has struck down the President’s executive order to cut thousands of dollars of student loan debt for millions of borrowers. Ruling for the United States District Court’s Northern District of Texas,
Judges warn costs could go up as commissioners review five more budgets
Richland County’s two General Division Common Pleas Court judges say expenses could increase in 2023 if the number of cases involving major crimes continues to grow. Judges Phillip Naumoff and Brent Robinson gave the warning as county commissioners reviewed their spending plan for next year along with proposed budgets for four other general fund operations. ...
FOX54 News
Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Huntsville local newshttps://www.rocketcitynow.com/
Comments / 0