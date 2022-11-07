East Cobb resident Roni Robbins will be interviewed Thursday at the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta about her historical novel. Published buy Amsterdam Publishers, “Hands of Gold” is based on the true-life experiences of her late grandfather, who fled anti-Semitism in pre-Nazi Europe. The novel tells the story of an elderly man, Sam Fox, who has survived many ordeals but who is coming to grips with his past.

