Mableton cityhood referendum passes after 3 others failed
The last of four Cobb cityhood bills to pass the Georgia legislature this year was the only referendum approved by voters. After cityhood bills failed in May in East Cobb, Lost Mountain and Vinings, a majority of voters in the proposed city of Mableton voted to create a new municipality on Tuesday.
Mike and Judy Boyce named 2022 East Cobb Citizens of the Year
Mike Boyce, the late Cobb Commission Chairman, and his wife Judy Boyce were named the 2022 East Cobb Citizens of the Year Thursday morning. The announcement came at a breakfast of the East Cobb Area Council of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce at Indian Hills Country Club. Mike Boyce, who...
East Cobb author discusses novel at Jewish book festival
East Cobb resident Roni Robbins will be interviewed Thursday at the Book Festival of the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta about her historical novel. Published buy Amsterdam Publishers, “Hands of Gold” is based on the true-life experiences of her late grandfather, who fled anti-Semitism in pre-Nazi Europe. The novel tells the story of an elderly man, Sam Fox, who has survived many ordeals but who is coming to grips with his past.
