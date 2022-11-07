Read full article on original website
Recall Alert: steamers, air fresheners and electric bikes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Empower Brands is recalling over 518,000 of its BLACK+DECKER garment steamers. The company says the steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water when being used, and this poses a burn hazard to consumers. If you have the recalled product, stop using it and contact Empower Brands...
Wendy’s to start selling its Peppermint Frosty next week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season. The fast-food chain has added a new flavored frosty to its menu for a limited time. Starting Tuesday, a peppermint flavored frosty will be available for order. Peppermint is Wendy’s third new frosty flavor...
Lincoln Bike Kitchen refurbishing used bikes to give away this holiday season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Bike Kitchen, a nonprofit specializing in bicycle refurbishment, is asking for bike donations. In partnership with the Nebraska Recycling Council, LBK is collecting used bikes to refurbish and distribute to low-income families for the holiday season. The bikes are going to be distributed to...
Car wash chain offering free service for veterans
OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
Lincoln hosts rent and utility assistance event for residents still struggling post-pandemic
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is inviting residents who still need financial assistance as a result of the pandemic to attend a rent and utility assistance event Friday, Nov. 18. The free event will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at Health 360 Integrated Care...
Start your Christmas shopping early with these affordable and local craft fairs
Prepare for the holidays with these affordable craft fairs happening this weekend across the Omaha metro.
Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
Facebook parent company Meta announces the largest job cuts in its history.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Expect to see some people change their employment status on Facebook. Meta the social media giant’s parent company announced plans to layoff 11,000 of its workers. That is the largest job cut in the company’s history. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed the issue...
Does anyone know where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Omaha?
Purchasing on line is full of uncertainty and unpredictability. I want to touch and try on the clothes before I pay the bill. So where can I buy cheap and good-quality clothes in Omaha? Please give me some suggestions.
Husband finds missing 4-carat diamond ring believed stolen in wallet at Costco food court
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says the missing 4-carat diamond ring, believed stolen with a wallet from Costco, has been found. According to LPD, the woman’s husband found the missing 4-carat diamond ring inside her car. LPD said the couple believes the diamond was never inside...
Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size free drink. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium...
Driver faces $10,000,000 fine after hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 53-year-old man from Cedar Rapids admits to hauling over 100 pounds of meth through Nebraska. Albert Bailey pleaded guilty after a wiretap investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration uncovered the crime in 2021. Agents discovered Bailey was a driver for a group that purchased...
Snowfighers needed: City of Lincoln hosts hiring event for backup snowplowers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The City of Lincoln is looking for “snowfighters.”. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities hosted a hiring event Wednesday in hopes to employ backup snowplowers for this winter. Officials say they are looking for about 20-30 people to be on the standby team, as the transportation...
Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
City of Beatrice investigating insurance on Dempster Plant facilities
BEATRICE - The City of Beatrice is hiring a company to help determine if old insurance policies in existence may help cover part of the cleanup cost of the former Dempster Industries Plant site in south Beatrice. Officials approved the agreement with Eisenstein Malanchuk LLP to assist in negotiating environmental...
Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot
Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
Hy-Vee cashier accused of stealing thousands from register since October
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Hy-Vee cashier was arrested after she was caught stealing from her cash register, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday evening, officers responded to a theft report at the Hy-Vee near 50th and O Streets. Management told police a cashier, 19-year-old Sarah Alwaely, had been taking...
Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
Nebraska holding events to help children find families as foster crisis worsens
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska’s foster care crisis appears to be worsening. Nearly 500 children in our state are waiting to be adopted by a safe and loving family. Almost one year ago Channel 8 spoke with CEDARS about this serious struggle. The non-profit said about 200 kids were waiting for a foster home at any given time.
