klkntv.com

Recall Alert: steamers, air fresheners and electric bikes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Empower Brands is recalling over 518,000 of its BLACK+DECKER garment steamers. The company says the steamers can expel, spray or leak hot water when being used, and this poses a burn hazard to consumers. If you have the recalled product, stop using it and contact Empower Brands...
klkntv.com

Wendy’s to start selling its Peppermint Frosty next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Wendy’s has announced a sweet offering for the holiday season. The fast-food chain has added a new flavored frosty to its menu for a limited time. Starting Tuesday, a peppermint flavored frosty will be available for order. Peppermint is Wendy’s third new frosty flavor...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Bike Kitchen refurbishing used bikes to give away this holiday season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Bike Kitchen, a nonprofit specializing in bicycle refurbishment, is asking for bike donations. In partnership with the Nebraska Recycling Council, LBK is collecting used bikes to refurbish and distribute to low-income families for the holiday season. The bikes are going to be distributed to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Car wash chain offering free service for veterans

OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln business believes minimum wage increase could benefit everyone

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska workers making less than $15 an hour will be seeing a pay bump in the near future. But what do businesses think of this new wage increase?. Initiative 433 was approved by more than 58% of voters across the state and will incrementally increase wages by $1.50 every year starting in 2023 until it hits $15 in 2026.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln businesses honor military members with deals on Veterans Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Businesses across Lincoln are celebrating Veterans Day with deals for former and active military members. Here is a list of what local businesses will be offering to veterans on Friday:. Scooter’s Coffee – Any size free drink. Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

City of Beatrice investigating insurance on Dempster Plant facilities

BEATRICE - The City of Beatrice is hiring a company to help determine if old insurance policies in existence may help cover part of the cleanup cost of the former Dempster Industries Plant site in south Beatrice. Officials approved the agreement with Eisenstein Malanchuk LLP to assist in negotiating environmental...
BEATRICE, NE
klin.com

Flashing Headlines Leads To Confrontation In Gas Station Parking Lot

Lincoln Police say a 25 year old man was driving on NW 13th near West Fletcher just after 8:00 Wednesday morning when a tan Honda passed him at a high rate of speed. Lincoln Police say the man told them a Honda nearly struck a pedestrian crossing the roadway. “The victim flashed his headlights at the vehicle, which turned into the residential area,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Hy-Vee cashier accused of stealing thousands from register since October

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Hy-Vee cashier was arrested after she was caught stealing from her cash register, Lincoln Police say. On Sunday evening, officers responded to a theft report at the Hy-Vee near 50th and O Streets. Management told police a cashier, 19-year-old Sarah Alwaely, had been taking...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln woman led Nebraska troopers on sluggish pursuit, patrol says

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln woman was arrested after a not-so-high-speed pursuit with a Nebraska trooper on Wednesday. Around 5 p.m., a trooper saw a Toyota minivan stopped in the center lane of westbound traffic on Interstate 80 in north Lincoln. Multiple vehicles almost hit the minivan, according...
LINCOLN, NE

