KQED
What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?
Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
KQED
Delegation From Disaster-Laden Sonoma County, a Test Kitchen for Climate Innovation, Attends COP27
A delegation of mayors, climate scientists, water officials and energy leaders from Sonoma County are representing the Bay Area at this year's annual U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, underway in Egypt. They are touting Sonoma County as one of the world’s testing grounds for big climate change solutions —...
KQED
Brooke Jenkins Declares Victory in SF District Attorney's Race
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her election bid to remain in office, marking San Francisco's split from progressive politics. Jenkins, who built a big lead over opponents John Hamasaki and Joe Alioto Veronese in election night returns, issued a short statement early Wednesday afternoon:. “I extend...
