Pleasant Hill, CA

KQED

What Do Mass Layoffs in the Tech Industry Mean for the Future of Mid-Market?

Mass layoffs at Twitter under Elon Musk are putting an unknown number of Bay Area residents out of a job and placing the future of the company's San Francisco headquarters in the mid-Market neighborhood in question. The recent upheaval and chaos surrounding Musk’s Twitter takeover are also raising concerns about the future of mid-Market itself.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KQED

Brooke Jenkins Declares Victory in SF District Attorney's Race

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins declared victory in her election bid to remain in office, marking San Francisco's split from progressive politics. Jenkins, who built a big lead over opponents John Hamasaki and Joe Alioto Veronese in election night returns, issued a short statement early Wednesday afternoon:. “I extend...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

