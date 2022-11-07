Damon Wilson Considering Ohio State Visit for Michigan Game and Jordan Hall Puts the Buckeyes in His Top Five

Read full article on original website
Huge addition as country’s No. 1 safety looks to return to Ohio State for The Game
The Buckeyes are working to land a 5-star athlete from Georgia who has plans to return to Ohio State for the Buckeyes’ game against Michigan.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud points to 3 Buckeyes who are holding OL accountable for run game struggles
C.J. Stroud recently praised 3 of his offensive linemen. Stroud pointed to Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, and Luke Wypler as players who have held the line accountable for struggles in the run game. The Ohio State ground game has been pedestrian of late, currently sporting the 32nd-ranked rushing offense in the nation.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
Ohio State remains in mix for pair of marquee defensive prospects
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is seeing the results of its defensive turnaround this season on and off the field. On the field, the Buckeyes have a top-six total defense, a top-15 run defense and a top-seven pass defense. Those marks are a culmination of the coaching from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and then obviously, the talent that Knowles has to work with.
Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann officially landed the best recruiting class of his tenure after guard Taison Chatman, forwards Scotty Middleton and Devin Royal and center Austin Parks signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday. More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | SI's Preseason Men's NCAA...
Eleven Warriors
Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"
Ohio State has reached the final quarter of its regular season slate. With three games remaining before the postseason and Indiana next on tap as the Buckeyes return home this weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed questions from media members at his weekly press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday.
Can Ohio State football beat Michigan twice? The Buckeyes may need to for national title
Gene Smith has said he's open for Ohio State to face rival Michigan two straight weeks on the football field. Once USC and UCLA join the Big Ten in 2024, the Ohio State athletic director said he's in favor of eliminating East and West divisions in the conference, bringing the possibility of a rematch between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes.
Urban Meyer Reveals His College Football Playoff Picks After Week 10
Urban Meyer has named his top 4 teams after Week 10 of the college football season. The three-time National Champion agreed exactly with the College Football Playoff selection committee. Just like Tuesday night's second round of CFP rankings, Meyer had this top 4 list:. Georgia. Ohio State. Michigan. TCU. At...
Joel Klatt Thinks Significant College Football Upset Could Happen This Weekend
There have been some incredible upsets in college football through these first two thirds of the season, with one of the biggest coming just five days ago as LSU took down Alabama. But FOX's Joel Klatt believes another big one could be coming this weekend. During Thursday's edition of The...
What College Football Playoff chair Boo Corrigan said about Michigan football
Thanks to both a dominant win over Rutgers on Saturday, as well as Clemson and Tennessee losing, Michigan football moved up to No. 3 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. But was it simply because teams ahead of the Wolverines lost or was it because the maize and blue asserted themselves?
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day reveals how he would shift game plan for coping with poor weather in the future
Ryan Day had to face something other than Northwestern on Saturday. The weather had a factor in the game. Day addressed how unique the weather was, describing it as extreme at Tuesday’s presser. Ohio State was forced to change up its offensive game plan because of it. “One of...
Ohio State football vs. Indiana: Will the weather be better?
The Ohio State football team struggled in Evanston last week against Northwestern. The weather is a large reason to blame. It was windy and rainy during the game, with winds gusting over 50 mph at times. It made throwing the ball nearly impossible for the Buckeyes. Ryan Day said it...
Scarlet Sunrise: CFP chairman explains why Buckeyes remain at No. 2 in rankings
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Predicting When Country's Top Teams Will Lose First Game
The latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings came out on Tuesday night. Four undefeated teams are featured at the top of the poll. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. Will all of these teams reach the College Football Playoff? When will they lose their first game of the season...
FOX Sports
Ohio State-Indiana, Oregon-Washington: Week 11 by the numbers
No. 2 Ohio State will try to improve to 10-0 Saturday when it plays host to Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. The Buckeyes are trying to remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten (No. 3 Michigan) as they seem destined for a showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26 that will carry massive College Football Playoff implications.
FOX Sports
Ohio State vs. Indiana, TCU vs. Texas, more we're watching in Week 11
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to bounce back from a lackluster victory and remain undefeated as they welcome Indiana to Columbus to kick off Week 11 of college football action on Saturday. That's one of four games on FOX, including a huge Pac-12 matchup between No. 6...
‘Our time is now’: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan ‘well aware’ of looming Ohio State game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team enters the closing stretch of the 2022 regular season with all of its goals squarely in sight. The Wolverines have achieved the first of their four objectives: They beat Michigan State. The remaining three: Beat Ohio State, win the Big Ten and then win the National Championship.
Scarlet Sunrise: C.J. Stroud enters Week 11 as Heisman favorite again
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Eleven Warriors
Indiana Game Trailer and Tommy Eichenberg Has Us Ready to Run Through a Brick Wall
Tommy Eichenberg didn't hold back in this week's game trailer. "Fight for the love of the game. It doesn't matter who is watching. This is what we do. This is what we breathe. This is what we live." Excuse us. We're finding a brick wall to run through. Chapter 10...
What C.J. Stroud rushing performance means for Buckeyes moving forward
For just the second time as a collegian, Stroud ran for more yards (79) than he passed (76) — the other time was that Michigan State 2020 game in which, again, he did not throw a pass — and his standing nationwide improved. The reason is obvious. He did what he had to do to help Ohio State win. It's huge for the Buckeyes moving forward.
