Columbus, OH

Damon Wilson Considering Ohio State Visit for Michigan Game and Jordan Hall Puts the Buckeyes in His Top Five

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago
The Spun

Look: Jim Harbaugh Had Message For Ohio State Monday

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines are on a collision course yet again this season. Both programs are undefeated and likely to be in the top four of the College Football Playoff rankings that come out later tonight. If both teams continue their undefeated seasons it will set up a battle between potentially top-three or top-four teams in just over two weeks.
On3.com

Ohio State remains in mix for pair of marquee defensive prospects

COLUMBUS — Ohio State is seeing the results of its defensive turnaround this season on and off the field. On the field, the Buckeyes have a top-six total defense, a top-15 run defense and a top-seven pass defense. Those marks are a culmination of the coaching from defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, and then obviously, the talent that Knowles has to work with.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ryan Day Says C.J. Stroud Has "Embraced" Running the Ball, Run Game "Isn't Good Enough," Ohio State Working Michigan Game "Every Day of the Year"

Ohio State has reached the final quarter of its regular season slate. With three games remaining before the postseason and Indiana next on tap as the Buckeyes return home this weekend, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed questions from media members at his weekly press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center Tuesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Predicting When Country's Top Teams Will Lose First Game

The latest College Football Playoff selection committee rankings came out on Tuesday night. Four undefeated teams are featured at the top of the poll. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU. Will all of these teams reach the College Football Playoff? When will they lose their first game of the season...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

Ohio State-Indiana, Oregon-Washington: Week 11 by the numbers

No. 2 Ohio State will try to improve to 10-0 Saturday when it plays host to Indiana on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. The Buckeyes are trying to remain one of two undefeated teams in the Big Ten (No. 3 Michigan) as they seem destined for a showdown against the Wolverines on Nov. 26 that will carry massive College Football Playoff implications.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: C.J. Stroud enters Week 11 as Heisman favorite again

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
COLUMBUS, OH
On3.com

What C.J. Stroud rushing performance means for Buckeyes moving forward

For just the second time as a collegian, Stroud ran for more yards (79) than he passed (76) — the other time was that Michigan State 2020 game in which, again, he did not throw a pass — and his standing nationwide improved. The reason is obvious. He did what he had to do to help Ohio State win. It's huge for the Buckeyes moving forward.
COLUMBUS, OH

