South Carolina State

Ryan Reynolds Says He's 'Kind Of Hoping' Baby No. 4 With Blake Lively Is A Girl

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, 46, dished about his hopes for the sex of his and Blake Lively‘s fourth child together, while he was on the TODAY show on Nov. 7. When asked what the sex of the baby is, the Hollywood hunk replied, “I don’t know. We never find out til [the birth].” He added that because he is already a dad to three girls (James, 7, Betty, and Inez, 6) he is hoping for the same. “I know girls so I’m sort of kind of hoping that, but I’m ready for whatever happens,” Ryan told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.

Hoda then highlighted the fact that Ryan was raised in a family of all boys, and the actor emphasized that is why he is happy to possibly welcome another baby girl. “[I come from] all brothers, which is why I speak from experience. I love my well-being and my home,” he said jokingly. “I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen.” His brothers include Jeff, Terry, and Patrick.

The interview where the 46-year-old discussed his personal life, comes amid the press run for his upcoming movie Spirited. While visiting the TODAY show on Monday, he also sat down with his costars Will Ferrell, 55, and Octavia Spencer, 52, to chat about the musical set to premiere on Nov. 11. The holiday movie is a modern remake of Charles DickensA Christmas Carol, which has been remade many times over the years. “We decided not to hide it anymore,” the Elf actor said of his and his costar’s dancing and singing skills. Ryan then chimed in and replied, “I went from waking up from naps to singing ‘Ice Ice Baby’, and here we are.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiaNF_0j2BWkWe00
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child together. (Shutterstock)

Savannah and Hoda had Ryan recall the time that he showed off his vocals on The Masked Singer in South Korea over six years ago. The two hosts asked the star why he wanted to appear on the TV singing competition, and he gave them a hilarious answer. “I’ve been doing this job a long time, and you go on these international tours, and you go ‘what’s the weirdest show we can do?'” Ryan shared. “At that time no Westerner had been on that show, so it was a big surprise when I lost the mask.”

Ryan and his wife officially tied the knot a decade ago, when they had a secret wedding in Charleston, South Carolina in 2012. The couple is known for being extremely private about their relationship and their kids, in fact, they didn’t even announce an engagement ahead of their nuptials. About two years after they got married, Blake, 35, gave birth to their first child on Dec. 16, 2014. Later, in Sept. 2016, their daughter, Inez was born. Their most recent child, Betty, came into their lives on Oct. 4, 2019, and now they are happily expecting their fourth child.

