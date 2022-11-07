Read full article on original website
Amelia County: Cumberland man dies from injuries in weekend car crash
At 11:35 a.m. on Saturday, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in Amelia County. A 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Genito Road when it ran off the road to the right and struck a telephone pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. The driver, Raymond Paul Turner...
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (VR) – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Monday (Nov 7) at 9:45 a.m. on Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker in Alleghany County. A 1999 Chevrolet Prizm (wrong-way driver) was traveling west, in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64, at the 21-mile marker, when the Chevrolet struck a 2007 Hyundai Sonata, head-on. Ruth Fridley Brewster, 75, of Clifton Forge, Va., drove the Chevrolet. Ms. Brewster was not wearing her seatbelt and was injured. She was transported by ambulance to Lewis Gale, Alleghany Hospital, where she later died. Kerlin B. Doss, 29, of Stafford, Va., drove the Hyundai. Mr. Doss was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured. The crash remains under investigation. The post Virginia State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Alleghany County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WSLS
Tractor-trailer crash cleared on I-81 North in Rockbridge County
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A tractor-trailer crash has closed all I-81 North lanes in Rockbridge County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 192. As of 3:55 p.m., traffic is backed up for about 3 miles.
WSET
Augusta Free Press
Shenandoah County: Maryland motorcyclist dead in two-vehicle crash
Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County that occurred Saturday at 12:50 p.m. A 2006 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 675 when it failed to maneuver a curve, crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided with a westbound 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle. The...
cbs19news
One killed in weekend crash in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Augusta County. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday on Tinkling Spring Road, just north of the intersection with Round Hill Drive. Police say a 1991 Ford...
Augusta Free Press
WSLS
25-year-old man dead after crash in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead following a crash on Route 676 in Botetourt County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities say shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4., the driver of a Toyota Tacoma, River Scott Lawson, of Troutville, ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
WDBJ7.com
Two taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg crash at Waterlick Road and Leesville Road left two people in a hospital Monday. According to the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department, two vehicles that both sustained heavy damage were involved.
WHSV
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office seeing uptick in catalytic converter thefts
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in reports of catalytic converter thefts recently, and Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson says it’s a crime that seems to come and go in waves. “We had 8 or 9 in the month of October and...
WSLS
One person hurt after malicious wounding incident in Lynchburg, police say
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt on Monday night. Police said they responded to the call of shots fired around 9:13 p.m. in the 400 block of Grove Street on Monday. When officers got to the scene,...
WHSV
2 arrested in Waynesboro narcotics investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department (WPD) arrested Alysha Harlow, 25 years old of Waynesboro, and Damien Terry, 19 years old of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation according to a press release. According to the WPD, on Nov. 4, 2022, Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant...
cbs19news
Orange man arrested for East High hit-and-run
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department reports a person has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run on East High Street. According to police, 31-year-old John Dean Sherwin of Orange was arrested Saturday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the Oct. 18 incident.
WDBJ7.com
Woman taken to hospital after Lynchburg shooting along Grove Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police say a woman was shot and taken to a hospital with non-critical injuries Monday night. Police responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 400 block of Grove Street for reports of shots fired and found the woman. Two occupied homes and an unoccupied vehicle were...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Two people arrested on drug, firearms charges
The Waynesboro Police Department arrested Alysha Harlow, 25, and Damien Terry, 19, both of Waynesboro, stemming from a narcotics investigation. On Nov. 4, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of 2nd Street. Detectives discovered a large quantity of what was believed to be controlled substances and firearms.
WHSV
Plains Elementary School is closed Thursday following waterline break in Timberville
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools officials say that Plains Elementary School will be closed Thursday due to lack of water. Superintendent Oskar Scheikl says the lack of water is due to a waterline break in the town of Timberville. Plains Elementary is the only school affected.
theriver953.com
SCSO investigate thefts at 2 county truck stops
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the investigation of thefts from two Toms Brooks Trucks Stops. Several individuals reportedly stole from the gambling machines at both the Love’s and Pilot Truck Stops on Mount Olive Road. The individuals were all wearing COVID protection like masks and appear...
wsvaonline.com
Three charged in Harrisonburg shooting remain behind bars
The trio accused in the shooting death of a 38-year-old man last month will remain in custody, at least for the time being. According to online records, arraignment hearings for 35-year-old Lewis Bailey, 20-year-old Jornileyah (JOR-nuh-LAY-yuh) McCornell and 18-year-old Genesis McCornell were continued until January 24th of next year in Harrisonburg General District Court.
