Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
The SF Asian Art Museum is a Cultural GemThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Berkeley rent board candidates respond to current vote counts
Vote counts are still ongoing for Berkeley rent board. Currently eight candidates are seeking election to five open seats. Soli Alpert leads the race with 15.99% of the vote, followed by Nathan Mizell, who has 13.86% of the vote as of press time. Stefan Elgstrand is close behind with 13.04% of the vote and Carole Marasovic is in fourth with 12.35% of the vote. Vanessa Danielle Marrero rounds off the top five with 12.31% of the vote. However, Ida Martinac, Wendy Saenz Hood and Negeene Mosaed are close behind with 11.34%, 10.77% and 10.35% of counted votes respectively.
Daily Californian
2 out of 3 Berkeley city measures pass, Bond Measure L appears to fail
Berkeley residents were given the opportunity to vote on three city measures during the midterm elections Tuesday. Of the three, Measures M and N are looking to pass, while Bond Measure L has seemingly failed to garner enough votes as of press time. While Measures M and N only require...
Daily Californian
Berkeley vice mayor, incumbent Kate Harrison reelected for District 4
Berkeley vice mayor and incumbent Kate Harrison has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 4 with 917 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Running unopposed during the most recent electoral race and having served on City Council since 2017, Harrison centered...
Daily Californian
Incumbent Jenny Wong reelected as Berkeley city auditor
Incumbent Jenny Wong has won the race for Berkeley city auditor with 10,388 votes as of 10:47 p.m. Tuesday with 100% of precincts accounted for. First elected to the city auditor position in 2018, Wong ran unopposed during the most recent electoral race. Her current platform centers around continuing the work from her previous term while also facilitating audits of houselessness, city government staff retention and Berkeley Rent Stabilization Board. Wong noted that her priority is to increase transparency and accountability within Berkeley political spaces by way of evaluatory measures.
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley alumnus, incumbent Rigel Robinson reelected to District 7 seat
UC Berkeley alumnus and incumbent Rigel Robinson has won the race for Berkeley City Council District 7 with 56 votes as of 7:40 a.m. Wednesday with 100% of the precincts accounted for. Robinson ran uncontested in his campaign to secure the position; it’s a capacity he’s served in since 2018....
Daily Californian
What recent housing legislation means for Berkeley
Berkeley is in a housing crisis and the University of California system plays an integral role in this. With a large student population enrolled at UC Berkeley, there is an increasing demand for new housing. However, this crisis isn’t unique to UC Berkeley or the Bay Area. In a University of California Global Food Initiative study, an average of 5% of UC students have experienced homelessness during the school year. In another study researching student basic needs, the number for California State University students is approximately 11%.
Daily Californian
Race for Berkeley school district board remains too close to call
As votes continue to trickle in, the race for Berkeley Unified School District Board remains too close to call. Six candidates are vying for three open spots on the board. According to the official election site of Alameda County, current board president Ka’Dijah Brown leads with 27.52% of the vote as of press time. Meanwhile, Jennifer Shanoski captured 21.9% of the vote with Mike Chang and Reichi Lee close behind at 21.73% and 21.16%, respectively. Trailing are Tatiana Guerreiro Ramos with 6.25% and Norma J F Harrison with 1.42%. Brown, Shanoski, Lee and Guerreiro Ramos have not responded to requests for comment as of press time.
Daily Californian
Water rights: Drought, water scarcity in Berkeley
In part two of this series, we’ll be bringing it home to Berkeley and the surrounding Alameda County, our home that has quite a history of droughts and differing claims on water resources. As I write, a lovely rainy day has enveloped Berkeley. The sky is gray, making the...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
Daily Californian
Alameda County Board of Supervisors introduces virtual platform to increase ballot transparency
Alameda County Board of Supervisors president Keith Carson and Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis announced Monday the implementation of a virtual platform that live streams the counting of ballots for the 2022 midterm elections. The program was first implemented in 2020 and allows members of the public to...
Daily Californian
Berkeley City Council discusses public arts, tenants' rights
Berkeley City Council met Thursday, discussing more than 45 items, including resources for seniors, a public art commission and tenants’ rights. The Council unanimously voted “yes” on adopting an ordinance that adds a chapter to Berkeley Municipal Code that prohibits discriminatory reports to law enforcement. A public...
KTVU FOX 2
2 frontrunners emerge in Oakland mayoral race
OAKLAND, Calif. - After a long night of counting, as of Wednesday morning, there were two clear front-runners in the Oakland mayoral race: Loren Taylor and Sheng Thao. That's according to Round 9 in the ranked-choice voting system to determine who will replace termed-out Mayor Libby Schaaf. Taylor was leading...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley ranked No. 1 public university in world
UC Berkeley ranked fourth in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Global Universities rankings, claiming its spot as the No. 1 public university in the world. The ranking encompasses 2,000 universities across 95 different countries with the goal of helping prospective college students compare institutions they may want to attend outside of their own country, according to the U.S. News website. The website notes that they also hope to help schools find others with which they may want to collaborate.
Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, governors races, California overview
The 2022 midterm elections are shaping up to be a historic, decisive moment in American politics. Here's a roundup of interactive maps that show where we stand.
Daily Californian
Strike for change with UC graduate students
United Auto Workers, a labor union representing workers in the United States and Canada, will be going on a statewide strike beginning Nov. 14 at the 10 UC campuses to protest graduate student wages, workload and overall working conditions. Undergraduates can participate in a number of ways to use their...
svvoice.com
2022 Election Night Results (Unofficial)
Update: The Wednesday afternoon release of votes by the Registrar of Voters shows that Mayor Lisa Gillmor has increased her lead to 166 votes. She leads challenger Anthony Becker by just over a percentage point in the race for Santa Clara mayor. The results for the other races including Sunnyvale and Santa Clara Unified School District have not significantly changed.
Peninsula House race ends after Canepa concedes
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – California State Assembly President Pro Tem Kevin Mullin (D-San Mateo) has won the race to succeed Rep. Jackie Speier (D-San Mateo) in the United States House of Representatives district including southern San Francisco and much of San Mateo County, according to preliminary election returns. Mullin won 57.1% of the […]
Here are Bay Area races where election results could be delayed
Election officials say it may take days to see the winners of some of the most anticipated races as they work to count all of the ballots. Here are the Bay Area races that will have delayed results:
KTVU FOX 2
Alameda County will elect its 1st Black district attorney
OAKLAND, Calif. - In the race for Alameda County district attorney, the outcome will be historic no matter who wins. Voters will elect either a Black man or woman to the office for the first time. Terry Wiley was leading Pamela Price by 52% to 48% on Wednesday, but hundreds...
Comments / 0