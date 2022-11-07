Read full article on original website
Related
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan ‘renews’ its commitment to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is renewing its lease for an additional seven years at the former Steketee’s building in downtown Grand Rapids. The insurance company, which moved to the eight-story building at 86 Monroe Center St. NW nearly 20 years ago, announced the decision at news conference Thursday, Nov. 10. It was attended by officials from the city of Grand Rapids and Rockford Construction, which owns the building.
Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
Meijer announces Black Friday deals
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer has announced its deals for Black Friday. The Walker-based retailer is offering a host of discounts on electronics, home appliances, toys and more during the week of Thanksgiving and the following Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at what Meijer is offering:. Black...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors
A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
Concerns about wall close two Grand Rapids schools for now
Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School have been closed over concerns that a wall could collapse.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
franchising.com
Wendy's Mega Operator Opening 3 New Taco John's Locations
Mega franchisee Meritage Hospitality Group is launching its area development agreement with Taco John’s by opening its first three locations in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area in December. And that’s just the beginning. “We’re excited to introduce the brand’s signature ‘bigger. bolder. better.’ flavors to the Grand Rapids...
mibiz.com
$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
lansingcitypulse.com
642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing
The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
WOOD
Major shake up on GR City Commission
Two Grand Rapids city commissioners lost their re-election bid. (Nov. 9, 2022) Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new …. Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new season at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to make debut at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to...
From Latin dancing to wine tasting, here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 11-13)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – This weekend, Grand Rapids has something going on for everyone. For music fans, there’s a rising country star performing downtown for his first-ever headlining tour. For the Broadway fans, there’s a new musical based on what’s billed as an astonishing true story at DeVos Performance Hall. For the outdoorsy folks, there’s a “dirty and brutal” 5K going on at Robinette’s.
Eco-friendly trash compactors coming to Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach
MUSKEGON, MI – More than a dozen mini trash compactors, some that also will take recyclables, are coming to Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach. The 14 compactors will replace many of the traditional trash barrels at the city park out of which wind can whip refuse at times. The...
Popular West Michigan Chicken Wing Location Permanently Closes Its Doors
I'm a lover of food on the grill or smoker. In my opinion, one of the best things to eat is chicken wings. I even enjoy some boneless wings - which to some people makes me a child, but I don't care. Now I and my fellow chicken wing lovers have one less place to go.
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
Fox17
Battle Creek initiative to teach life skills, help men move on from addiction, homelessness
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two churches in Battle Creek held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon for an aftercare home designed to help those who have experienced homelessness. The Hope House is the result of a collaboration between Victory Life Church and Hood Church, according to the former. We’re...
3 newcomers to replace incumbents on Rockford school board
ROCKFORD, MI – There will be three new faces on the Rockford Board of Education next year after three incumbent candidates lost challenges by newcomers in Tuesday’s general election. Only one of four incumbent candidates was reelected, Jarrod Folsom, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to unofficial election results...
Condado Tacos opening in Kalamazoo, first 100 in line will win free tacos for a year
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Taco Tuesday could be every day for the first 100 people in line at the grand opening of Candado Tacos location in Kalamazoo. The Kalamazoo location will open at 11 a.m. on Nov. 17 at 1750 S Drake Rd, just a few miles from Western Michigan University.
Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago
I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
Voters defeat Michigan wind energy project, toss supportive officials
TRUFANT, MI — Rural voters delivered a crushing blow to plans for a 375 megawatt wind farm in mid-Michigan, where several local renewable energy ordinances were defeated across three townships and multiple officials were thrown from office for supporting the project. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, midterm voters resoundingly rejected...
oceanacountypress.com
Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.
HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 1