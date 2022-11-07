ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
MLive

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan ‘renews’ its commitment to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan is renewing its lease for an additional seven years at the former Steketee’s building in downtown Grand Rapids. The insurance company, which moved to the eight-story building at 86 Monroe Center St. NW nearly 20 years ago, announced the decision at news conference Thursday, Nov. 10. It was attended by officials from the city of Grand Rapids and Rockford Construction, which owns the building.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Energy assistance fair coming to Grand Rapids Thursday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) is holding an energy assistance fair Thursday to help Michiganders reduce their energy bills. The fair is part of an ongoing series held by the MPSC. At each event, officials will teach attendees about assistance options to help pay their energy bills, as well as how they can reduce their energy usage. This comes as costs rise across the U.S.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Meijer announces Black Friday deals

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Meijer has announced its deals for Black Friday. The Walker-based retailer is offering a host of discounts on electronics, home appliances, toys and more during the week of Thanksgiving and the following Friday and Saturday. Here’s a look at what Meijer is offering:. Black...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Bronson Healthcare adds four members to board of directors

A nonprofit health system has added several southwest Michigan leaders to its directorial team. Bronson Healthcare, a community-governed health care system serving nine counties in southwest Michigan, welcomed four new members to its now 22-member regional board of directors. Joining the Bronson board are:. Lynn Chen-Zhang, CEO of Zhang Financial...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
franchising.com

Wendy's Mega Operator Opening 3 New Taco John's Locations

Mega franchisee Meritage Hospitality Group is launching its area development agreement with Taco John’s by opening its first three locations in the Grand Rapids, Michigan area in December. And that’s just the beginning. “We’re excited to introduce the brand’s signature ‘bigger. bolder. better.’ flavors to the Grand Rapids...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
mibiz.com

$8M north GR apartment project among recipients of state brownfield grants

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy recently awarded a total of $1.73 million in brownfield grants for three redevelopments on contaminated properties in West Michigan. The brownfield grants include $1 million for the Boston Square Together project in Grand Rapids, $430,000 for a multi-building apartment project in...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

642 S. Francis Ave., Lansing

The front door and some windows are covered over with peeling plywood, and the front of the home is overgrown with weeds. The boarded-up front door, and the window next to it, where Lansing Code Compliance posted a red tag — now faded — are blocked by such lovely weeds and burdock clings to the front cement patio, caking any clothing daring enough to approach with sticky, round seed pods.
LANSING, MI
WOOD

Major shake up on GR City Commission

Two Grand Rapids city commissioners lost their re-election bid. (Nov. 9, 2022) Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new …. Grand Rapids Gold offers ticket deals for the new season at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to make debut at Van Andel Arena. Grand Rapids Gold to...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

From Latin dancing to wine tasting, here are 5 fun things to do in Grand Rapids this weekend (Nov. 11-13)

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – This weekend, Grand Rapids has something going on for everyone. For music fans, there’s a rising country star performing downtown for his first-ever headlining tour. For the Broadway fans, there’s a new musical based on what’s billed as an astonishing true story at DeVos Performance Hall. For the outdoorsy folks, there’s a “dirty and brutal” 5K going on at Robinette’s.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
98.7 WFGR

Check Out What Grand Rapids Looked Like Over 150 Years Ago

I've always been a history buff and I love learning new things. When I moved to Grand Rapids to start working in radio back in 2007, I tried to learn as much as I could about my new hometown. In 2014, I left Michigan for another radio job. Last year, I had the chance to move back and fell back in love with G.R.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Local businesses defrauded roughly $250,000 by organized scam operation.

HART — Businesses in Oceana and Mason counties were defrauded a total of approximately $250,000 by a sophisticated scam operation that involved. cashing fake payroll checks. “There are three stores in Oceana that were impacted by a group of scammers that came up from Central America, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico and the Dominican Republic,” said Det./Trooper Michael Cuevas of the Michigan State Police Fraud Unit. “And in their time between Oceana and Mason counties, they cashed out about a quarter of a million dollars in fraudulent checks between three or four banks.”
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
