Newport News, VA

Newport News mother sentenced in 2019 death of 4-year-old daughter

By Julius Ayo
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman has been sentenced to five years behind bars following the death of her 4-year-old daughter in 2019.

PREVIOUS: Newport News woman charged in 2019 child death

On November 4, Jacqueline Wingo was sentenced to 10 years with 6 years suspended for involuntary manslaughter. She also received 2 years of supervised probation following her release.

For her child abuse charges, Wingo received 5 years with 4 years suspended along with 2 years supervised probation. In total, she will serve 5 years behind bars.

The incident occurred on September 12, 2019, when officers with Newport News police responded to a 7-Eleven in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue for a 4-year-old girl who was unresponsive and having trouble breathing.

When they got to the scene, officers reported the child not breathing and began performing CPR until medics arrived. The child was transported to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

During the investigation, authorities say the 4-year-old victim was found to be malnourished.

WRIC - ABC 8News

