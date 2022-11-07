LIVE: Potential Winter Storm for the Black Hills Region: Forecast Discussion with Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman

Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota statewide weather updates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story will be updated throughout the day. Check here and on the KELOLAND Weather page for al the latest updates in your area. It may still technically be autumn in South Dakota, but wintery weather is in effect across the state. Drivers in...
gowatertown.net
Wintry mix of weather expected across South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–A wintry day across parts of the Dakotas today as a storm system moves northeasterly through the region. KWAT News talked with National Weather Service forecaster Ryan Vipond…. Snow accumulations in the Watertown area will be very minimal, but in north central South Dakota, it’s a different...
kelo.com
Thunderstorms, snow, wind, AND sub-zero wind chills; winter is knocking
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.
First South Dakota Blizzard Impacts Central & Northern Region
It's widely known that South Dakota needs the moisture but most of us would rather do without a blizzard. And, that's exactly what the forecast is calling for in parts of the state. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in Rapid City for areas North and...
gowatertown.net
Winter storm takes aim on South Dakota (Audio)
ABERDEEN, S.D.–The National Weather Service (NWS) continues to keep a watchful eye on a strong storm system that will sweep into the upper Midwest Wednesday night. Precipitation across central and eastern South Dakota will begin in the form of rain, but as temperatures get colder on Thursday, rain will eventually transition to snow, and high winds will kick in.
KFYR-TV
Wed. Night UPDATE: Significant winter storm to impact parts of North Dakota with blizzard conditions
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE (11/9 at 8 p.m.): The first high-impact winter storm of the season will move through the region Wednesday night through Thursday night. The main hazards include heavy snow and strong winds leading to blizzard conditions for some, which will cause travel disruptions. For the cities...
NWS updates snow predictions for major storm slamming North Dakota, Minnesota
Old Man Winter will be breaking down the door as the first snowstorm of the season is expected to be a whopper Wednesday night through Friday, with parts of North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota staring down the potential of 1-2 feet of snow. The newest snow predictions from the National...
newsdakota.com
Upated; Winter Storm Advisory
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (NWS) – An early season winter storm will impact portions of the Dakotas into northwest Minnesota Wednesday night through Friday. THE FOLLOWING IS A FORECAST FROM i3G METEOROLOGIST MICK KJAR. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY THIS MORNING FOR SOUTHEAST NORTH DAKOTA FOR FREEZING RAIN. BLIZZARD WARNING TONIGHT THROUGH...
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FOR NW MINNESOTA AND EASTERN NORTH DAKOTA
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. tonight and a Blizzard Warning from midnight tonight to 10:00 a.m. on Friday for portions of northwest Minnesota, and eastern North Dakota. * WHAT…For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions are expected. Total...
Dangerous travel in North Dakota, Minnesota as blizzard rages
An early-season snowstorm is walloping North Dakota and Minnesota and the travel conditions are rapidly deteriorating as the powerful system spins from southwest to northeast Thursday-Friday. Roads in North Dakota were terrible pre-dawn Thursday in places like Bismarck, while other locations further northeast, like Grand Forks into northwestern Minnesota, are...
KFOR
Arctic Air building up north! This is a wake up call for Oklahoma! Winter is coming early!
Yes, it’s windy and very mild on Wednesday morning! However, Arctic Air is building up north and getting ready to pounce on the southern plains!. The first front arrives Thursday afternoon with showers and t’storms. Then the colder air arrives Thursday Night with temps dropping into the 30s by Friday morning.
KELOLAND TV
Latest models show snow in the forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week. We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too...
Combines light up the night sky in South Dakota
Combines, tractors and semis light up the night sky as this harvesting crew works through the night to finish harvesting this corn field as soon as possible.
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
kotatv.com
Accumulating snow is on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Clouds will increase through the night. A light mist will be possible at times and even some patchy freezing drizzle on the plains east of the Black Hills. Temperatures will be in the teens and 20s so if you encounter any mist or precipitation, be sure to use caution while walking or driving. Might be slippery.
Winter storm watches issued in Minnesota ahead of snow; latest on rain system
Winter storm watches have been issued in parts of Minnesota ahead of a late-week snowstorm, while there has been a shift in the rain system set to hit the state midweek. The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch now in effect in a vast swath of the state, stretching from west-central to far northeastern Minnesota.
Strong storm system to give Twin Cities, greater Minnesota days-long soaking
Much of Minnesota is in line for a much-needed soaking thanks to a storm system that arrives in the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service says the "strong" system will hit the Upper Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, bringing persistent rain between Tuesday and Thursday followed by light snow. The...
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
