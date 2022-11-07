LIVE: Potential Winter Storm for the Black Hills Region: Forecast Discussion with Chief Meteorologist Brant Beckman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter is preparing to make its appearance this week. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service says a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for a large area of South Dakota. The southeast portion of the state is not included. They encourage people to be weather aware Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms, snow, and wind will cross the Northern Plains. A cool down will also bring the possibility of single to sub-zero wind chill values late week. The weather service reminds to bundle up before heading outdoor, and don’t forget about your pets.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO