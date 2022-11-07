Read full article on original website
BLUE TSUNAMI
3d ago
All I can feel for Trump worshippers now is pity. They have become like drug addicts. Looking to fox for their next fix. They no longer think with their own minds instead they share a "mob mentality" that is void of logic. I wish they could really hear what is coming out of their mouth and see how absurd all of it is. There is no amount of clear evidence that would prove the truth in their mind that Trump lost, or any of the other things they constantly repeat and rant about that are not rational. Trump worshipers are addicted to the drama and chaos that the lies and conspiracy theories create. THEY ARE IN A CULT
