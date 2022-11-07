ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 8

BLUE TSUNAMI
3d ago

All I can feel for Trump worshippers now is pity. They have become like drug addicts. Looking to fox for their next fix. They no longer think with their own minds instead they share a "mob mentality" that is void of logic. I wish they could really hear what is coming out of their mouth and see how absurd all of it is. There is no amount of clear evidence that would prove the truth in their mind that Trump lost, or any of the other things they constantly repeat and rant about that are not rational. Trump worshipers are addicted to the drama and chaos that the lies and conspiracy theories create. THEY ARE IN A CULT

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County

Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
13News Now

Man seriously hurt after shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously hurt Wednesday night. According to a news release, officers heard gunshots while patrolling and responded to the 1900 block of Nickerson Boulevard at 11 p.m. That's in the Buckroe Beach area of the...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

NN Police make arrest in Garden Drive shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested early Tuesday morning following an investigation into a shooting that took place on Garden Drive less than two hours earlier. Dartanion Revels, 28, of Newport News, was charged with one count each of assault: malicious, victim severely injured, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, firearm: reckless handling and firearm: shooting in a public place causing injury, according to police.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News police search for burglary suspect

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police are searching for a man suspected of robbing a smoke shop on Halloween. Police say the man entered Tobacco and Vape, which is located at 56 Newmarket Square, around 4:28 p.m. and stole smoking materials from the business. An employee tried to stop the man from taking […]
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

One critically injured following shooting in Newport News, man arrested

One critically injured following shooting in Newport …. Powerball tickets sold in Hampton Roads, Gates County …. Bobby Scott wins reelection in Virginia’s 3rd Congressional …. WAVY News 10. No one hurt after boat drifts toward MMMBT. Councilman John Moss conceded in VB’s District 9 …. WAVY Weather...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police seek 2 suspects in 3 ABC store burglaries

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Police detectives are looking for two men who are connected to three burglaries that have taken place at ABC stores in the city over the past two days. Police said the first took place around 1:15 a.m. Monday when a man reportedly entered an...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy