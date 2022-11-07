ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Gamecocks women's hoops announces trio of signees

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley and her staff signed a trio of players in the 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, the start of the early signing period. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations. -- South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Sahnya...
COLUMBIA, SC
gamecocksonline.com

Staley Lands No. 25 Signee Tessa Johnson

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina head women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley announced that Tessa Johnson (Albertville, Minn./Saint Michael Albertville) has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University and play for the Gamecocks. The 5-foot-10 guard will have four years of eligibility beginning with the 2023-24 academic year.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Five Keys to Victory - Florida

The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) will take on the Florida Gators (5-4) tomorrow afternoon in Gainesville. Kickoff is set for just after 4:00 PM, and the game will be televised by SEC Network. This article takes a look at five things the Gamecocks must do well to defeat the Gators.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Gamecocks softball signs pair of top 10 recruits

South Carolina softball head coach Beverly Smith has announced the signing of a pair of top-10 ranked high school senior student-athletes in Reganne Bennett (Novi, Mich./Novi) and Sage Mardjetko (Lemont, Ill./Lemont) to compete for the Gamecocks beginning with the 2024 season. Story written by USC Athletics Communications and Public Relations.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Final South Carolina football injury report prior to Florida Gators game

The South Carolina football team has a few significant players battling injuries, but one player stands above the rest. Running back MarShawn Lloyd, one of the top players at his position in the Southeastern Conference, missed last week’s win over Vanderbilt due to a thigh bruise. Second-year head coach Shane Beamer gave the latest on Lloyd and several other Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) on Thursday night during Carolina Calls on 107.5 The Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Countdown to tipoff: Carolina vs. South Carolina State

South Carolina will welcome South Carolina State to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night to open up the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks are coming of an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2. South Carolina State defeated West Virginia Tech in its exhibition on Nov. 1 by a score of 78-63. Tipoff between these two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.
ORANGEBURG, SC
247Sports

Gamecocks lose 2024 commitment

The South Carolina Gamecocks lost a commitment on Tuesday night. Karson Hobbs, a three-star cornerback from Archbishop Moeller High School in Cincinnati, announced his decommitment from South Carolina on Twitter. Hobbs committed to the Gamecocks in July. “First, I would like to thank South Carolina and the coaches for overwhelming...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Looking at South Carolina's bowl possibilities

With the 38-27 victory over Vanderbilt over the weekend in Nashville, the South Carolina football team won its sixth game and clinched bowl eligibility. The Gamecocks (6-3, 3-3) will spend some time preparing for a football game in either December or January, with the destination to be determined following the SEC Championship Game.
COLUMBIA, SC
footballscoop.com

SEC coaches offer differing views on NIL, as Mark Stoops laments 'Does me no good to whine or cry or complain' about SEC rivals

Shane Beamer’s positivity isn’t for everyone. Mark Stoops' candor might not be, either. Beamer, South Carolina’s second-year head coach, has been ‘meme-d’ for his enthusiastic in-game reactions to positive moments for his Gamecocks, even in contests already long over. (See: South Carolina at Tennessee, 2021).
COLUMBIA, SC
umterps.com

No. 17 Maryland to Welcome No. 1 South Carolina in White Out Game

XFINITY Center (College Park, MD) COLLEGE PARK, MD -- No. 17 Maryland (1-0) will host No. 1 South Carolina (1-0) Friday at 6 p.m. at the XFINITY Center. Friday's matchup is the Terrapins' annual White Out game and all fans are encouraged to wear white. Friday's game is also the Terrapins' Fearless Women game, celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
speakinoutweeklynews.net

Championship game time in SIAC, CIAA

After ten week’s of regular season play in the CIAA and SIAC, it’s all come down to this!. North Division champ Chowan meets South Division champ Fayetteville State in the CIAA Football Championship game in Salem,Va. Saturday (1 p.m.). East Division champ Benedict takes on West Division champ...
SALEM, VA
communitytimessc.com

Family Remembers Benedict College Alum After Death At Homecoming Weekend

“Cin’que is the youngest of the family," Sutton said. "He’s the baby. We always call him the baby, but he moved out on his own. He was doing some great things.”. She says Wilson, a Florence native, graduated with a degree in sports management and was a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.
FLORENCE, SC
The Daily South

This South Carolina Town Claims To Be The Home Of Pimiento Cheese

Pimiento cheese is an iconic Southern spread that combines grated cheese, pimiento peppers, and mayonnaise into a creamy delight that can be put onto everything from burgers to toast points. But did you know that Columbia, S.C. claims to be home to one of the oldest published pimiento cheese recipes?
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sumter County, SC

Sumter County is located in the middle of South Carolina and next to the river that leads to Lake Marion in the southern portion. The county, named after General Thomas Sumter, known as "The Fighting Gamecock" during the revolutionary war, has a deeply rooted military history. Sumter County is not...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College officially opens new police station

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Benedict College Police Department will officially open its new headquarters on Monday, Nov. 14, at 11 a.m. The new facility is located at 2330 Laurel Street. In addition to conducting tours of the new facility, the BCPD will also introduce their new canine officer Rayden.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

