South Carolina will welcome South Carolina State to Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday night to open up the 2022-23 season. The Gamecocks are coming of an 80-41 exhibition win over Mars Hill on Nov. 2. South Carolina State defeated West Virginia Tech in its exhibition on Nov. 1 by a score of 78-63. Tipoff between these two teams is set for 7 p.m. and will be televised on SEC Network.

ORANGEBURG, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO