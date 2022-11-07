ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Delta Airlines partners with California aviation company to rollout ‘home to airport’ transportation

By Iman Palm
 3 days ago

Soon, arranging airport pickups and drop-offs will be a thing of the past.

In October, Delta Air Lines Inc. unveiled its partnership with Joby Aviation, a California-based transportation company, to bring “home to airport” transportation to the public. The new partnership will introduce airbus transit to airports for Delta customers in Los Angeles and New York.

“This is a groundbreaking opportunity for Delta to deliver a time-saving, uniquely premium home-to-airport solution for customers in key markets we’ve been investing and innovating in for many years,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement.

Joby Aviation has developed an all-electric aircraft that can carry up to four passengers and take flyers to their designated airports faster than road traffic without emitting greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The quiet aircraft also eliminates the need for an airport runway since it can take off and land vertically, a press release said.

Specific details of the partnership, including when the first flight will be or if this service will debut in other cities, are still up in the air.

Delta Airlines has invested an initial $60 million into Joby, potentially expanding the investment to $200 million if the collaboration goes well for both companies.

Joby has also partnered with Uber to offer air taxi services which could debut In 2023, a press release from Joby Aviation said.

