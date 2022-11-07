Brockton Man Shot Into Car, Wounded Driver Following Fender Bender: DA

A judge ordered a 24-year-old Brockton man held without bail after he allegedly shot a man Sunday night, Nov. 6, following a car crash in Brockton.

Aquan Hudson is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and illegal weapon and ammunition charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney said. He will remain in custody pending a dangerous hearing on Wednesday.

Police responded to a Shotspotter notification in the 92 Westview Street area just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday and found a red SUV idling at a stop sign with significant front-end damage and a driver with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said. The man's injuries were so severe that police called in the homicide unit to help with the investigation, reports said .

Surveillance video shows the crash that happened at the intersection of Westview and Ames streets when the red SUV hit a white SUV as it waited at the stop sign. Moments later, the driver of the white car got out and opened fire.

Police said the shooter was Hudson, who has a long history of gun and violence charges, reports said . Massachusetts State Police arrested him Sunday nighter after troopers pulled over the white SUV.

Authorities have not released an update on the driver of the red SUV's condition.