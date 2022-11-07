Paramount Expands Podcast Editorial Operations with Megan Marcus Appointment

Producer and journalist Megan Marcus has been appointed vice president of podcast editorial at Paramount . The news was announced Monday by Steve Raizes, executive vice president of podcasting and audio for Paramount.

Marcus will work on editorial across all Paramount Global Podcasts. She will also oversee content for CBS News ’ slate of podcasts, including Erin Moriarty’s “My Life of Crime,” David Pogue’s “Unsung Science,” Major Garrett’s “The Takeout,” Jill Schlesinger’s “Eye on Money,” Allison Keyes’ “Kaleidoscope,” Mike Morell’s “Intelligence Matters,” as well as podcasts from CBS News franchises “CBS Sunday Morning,” “CBS Mornings,” “48 Hours,” “CBS Evening News With Norah O’Donnell” and “60 Minutes.”

This new role marks a return to CBS News for Marcus, who produced the first two seasons of Mo Rocca’s podcast “Mobituaries.”

“Megan is a dynamic producer and leader in the podcasting field,” said Raizes in a statement. “She did an incredible job guiding ‘Mobituaries’ to the top of the podcast charts and is already at work on our current and future slate of CBS News Audio properties.”

Prior to CBS News, Marcus was executive producer of audio for CNN, where she oversaw Anderson Cooper’s podcast “All There Is With Anderson Cooper” and led production on “The Axe Files,” “Coronavirus: Fact vs. Fiction,” “Chasing Life With Dr. Sanjay Gupta,” “Silence Is Not an Option,” “When Diana Met” and “Tug of War With Clarissa Ward.”

Marcus was previously a senior producer for Paley Center for Media where she oversaw the development of public, industry and educational programming. She also worked at NBC News for more than 12 years as a producer on such broadcasts as “NBC Nightly News,” “Rock Center” and NBC News specials.