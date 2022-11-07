ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Danny Masterson to Face a Fourth Sex Assault Accuser in Setback for Defense

By Gene Maddaus
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wY5sq_0j2BViiz00

In a setback for Danny Masterson ’s defense team, a judge ruled Monday that prosecutors may call a fourth woman to testify that the actor raped her.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo had previously excluded the woman’s testimony from the trial, but said Monday that the defense’s arguments had caused her to change her ruling.

Masterson is charged with forcibly raping three women from 2001 through 2003. The prosecution wants to call the fourth woman, identified in court as Trisha V., to show a pattern of alleged sexual misconduct. According to prosecutor Reinhold Mueller, Trisha V. alleges that Masterson had sex with her twice while she was passed out drunk in 1996, when Masterson was 20 years old.

Masterson’s lawyer, Philip Cohen, argued that allowing the testimony at a late stage of the trial violates Masterson’s due process rights.

“I don’t know what’s changed since the court’s pretrial… ruling,” Cohen said. “It’s a big issue.”

Cohen asked for a mistrial, as he has done at several other points in the trial. Olmedo denied the motion.

Cohen has argued at trial that the three accusers colluded with each other to come forward against Masterson. He has noted several times that they ignored detectives’ admonition not to talk to each other, and has argued that as a result their accounts have become “cross-pollinated.”

Mueller asked to call Trisha V. to testify because she is not part of the trio of accusers, and has had only limited contact with one of the three. Mueller argued that her account shares hallmarks of the main accusers’ allegations.

“I think the jury is entitled to hear from Trisha V.,” Mueller said. “To not let them know that person is out there, I think would be an injustice.”

The other three women have already testified. Unlike the other three, Trisha V. was never a member of the Church of Scientology — an issue that has loomed large in the case.

In her pre-trial ruling excluding Trisha V. from the case, Olmedo held that the testimony would be unduly time-consuming. But she did say that prosecutors could bring up the issue later in the trial, if they felt that the defense arguments had “opened the door” to the testimony.

Mueller argued that Cohen’s questioning of the three women has advanced the theory that they shaped their testimony — perhaps in league with law enforcement — to overcome the statute of limitations.

Olmedo held that Cohen’s defense theories had differed from what she anticipated before the trial. She said she believed that the defense was arguing that the three women had consented to sex with Masterson. But in at least one instance, Cohen has suggested that the sex did not take place, leaving the judge feeling “caught off guard.” She also noted that Cohen had argued that the women are seeking money from the Church of Scientology in a civil suit.

“Both of these two approaches have occurred since the trial began, and have changed the court’s analysis,” Olmedo said.

The prosecution is expected to call a few more witnesses, including Lisa Marie Presley, a friend of one of the accusers.

Cohen has yet to announce whether Masterson will take the stand in his own defense. The defense has indicated it may call a toxicology expert and that it may recall Jane Doe #2 to the stand as well.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

In Harvey Weinstein’s Trial, Social Media Influencer Testifies After Assurance She Won’t Be Charged as Accomplice

After being subpoenaed by the prosecution, a social media influencer reluctantly took the stand, after she was given assurances that she would not be charged as Harvey Weinstein’s accomplice. Claudia Salinas, a dancer and influencer who met Weinstein in the early 2000’s, was called by the prosecution, who questioned Salinas as to whether she led Jane Doe #2 up to Weinstein’s hotel room where a sexual assault allegedly took place. Salinas disputed the alleged version of events. Prior to her testimony, Salinas appeared before the judge on Tuesday with her attorney, Scott Rosenblum, who expressed concerns over her testifying and suggested she...
Variety

Mila Kunis Joins Over 200 Celebrities Calling on Amazon to Remove Antisemitic Film Touted by Kyrie Irving

Mila Kunis, Debra Messing and Mayim Bialik are among more than 200 celebrities and entertainment executives who have signed an open letter calling on Amazon and Barnes & Noble to remove the antisemitic documentary and book, “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America,” from their respective platforms. The letter was released by Creative Community for Peace, a non-profit entertainment industry organization. Additional signers of the statement include Sherry Lansing, former CEO of Paramount Pictures; Haim Saban, chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group; Orly Marley, president of Tuff Gong Worldwide; Rick Rosen, Endeavor co-founder; Disturbed frontman David Draiman; Nina Tassler,...
Variety

‘Melrose Place’ Actor Daphne Zuniga Testifies on Jennifer Siebel Newsom Telling Her About Meeting Harvey Weinstein

Daphne Zuniga, an actor best known for her roles on “Melrose Place” and “One Tree Hill,” testified in the Harvey Weinstein trial Tuesday. She was called by the prosecution as a witness related to Jane Doe #4, who was revealed to be First Partner of California, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the actor, filmmaker and wife to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Zuniga is good friends with Siebel Newsom and testified that she recalls the day she first told her about a meeting with Weinstein. Siebel Newsom has not taken the stand yet but is expected to testify in Weinstein’s case, where she will be a star...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Kanye West’s Pro-Trump ‘SNL’ Rant Was ‘Bulls—,‘ Says Chris Redd: ‘He Came In There’ Wanting to Verbally ‘Shoot Everybody’

Kanye West served as the musical guest on the “Saturday Night Live” Season 44 premiere, hosted by Adam Driver, but the buzziest moment from the September 2018 episode did not make it to air. Following his performance of “Ghost Town,” West launched into a pro-Trump rant off-air that generated boos from the audience. The rapper was wearing a red MAGA hat.
Variety

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals Identities of Gopher and Venus Flytrap: Here’s Who They Are

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read ahead if you have not watched the Season 8, episode 7, of “The Masked Singer,” “Hall of Fame Night,” which aired Nov. 9 on Fox. “The Masked Singer” paid tribute to late actor Leslie Jordan on Wednesday night’s episode, opening with a brief card dedicating the episode “to a beloved member of the Fox family, Leslie Jordan 1955-2022.” Jordan, who had previously appeared as a guest judge on “The Masked Singer,” returned as a panelist for this week’s show, which was taped back in August. (The comedic star, who was a part of the cast on Fox’s...
Variety

Casey Anthony Shares Her Side of the Story in Trailer for Peacock Docuseries

Peacock has announced “Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies,” a limited docuseries featuring interviews with Anthony about the investigation, trial and media spectacle regarding accusations that she murdered her daughter, Caylee Anthony. “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” an interviewer asks Anthony in the trailer. The brief footage concludes with the intertitle, “Casey Anthony Speaks.” “Where the Truth Lies” will debut on Peacock on Nov. 29. The three-part limited series, helmed by director and showrunner Alexandra Dean, features material from Casey’s own archive and behind-the-scenes footage. “Since her acquittal in 2011, public opinion of Casey Anthony has been...
Variety

Letitia Wright Opens Up About Traumatic ‘Black Panther 2’ Set Accident: ‘I’m Still Working Through It in Therapy’

Letitia Wright said as part of Variety’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” cover story that she is still in therapy processing the “traumatic” accident that happened to her on the set of the $250 million Marvel tentpole. The actor was injured in late August 2021 after a set accident involving a motorcycle sent her to the hospital with a fractured shoulder and a concussion, among other injuries. The accident occurred on the “Wakanda Forever” set in Boston. Wright was shooting a chase sequence that placed her on a “biscuit rig,” which allowed the camera to shoot her riding a motorcycle in a...
Variety

‘Top Gun’ Copyright Lawsuit Survives Paramount’s Motion to Dismiss

A copyright lawsuit over “Top Gun: Maverick” will continue, after a judge on Thursday denied Paramount’s motion to throw out the case. U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson held that there are enough similarities between the film and the 1983 magazine article upon which the original “Top Gun” was based to allow the author’s heirs to pursue the lawsuit. The widow and son of author Ehud Yonay filed the case in June, arguing that the studio had never bothered to renew the rights to the article about the Navy Fighter Weapons School, which ran in California magazine. Paramount countered that it did not...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

Gottmik Parties on a ‘WednesGAY’ and Sylvester Stallone Is ‘King’: Must Attend Calendar Listings Nov. 9-15

Find out what’s happening in Hollywood, New York and beyond. Nov. 9, WednesdayGottmik, Violet Chachki, Mo Heart and Crystal Methyd perform at WednesGAY, a party for Netflix’s new series “Wednesday.”Los Globos, Los Angeles Sylvester Stallone walks the red carpet at the “Tulsa King” premiere.Regal Union Square, New York Nov. 12, SaturdayKim Kardashian is honored at the Baby2Baby Gala. Sean “Diddy” Combs performs and Mindy Kaling hosts.Los Angeles Chita Rivera, Anthony Rapp, Jane Krakowski, Christine Ebersole, Mario Cantone and Shoshana Bean celebrate the opening of The Museum of Broadway.The Museum of Broadway, New York Nov. 13, SundayJeremy Pope and Gabrielle Union attend a Dwyane Wade-hosted screening...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Spirited’ Review: Ryan Reynolds Bugs the Dickens Out of Will Ferrell in Clever ‘Christmas Carol’ Flip

Nothing makes me feel Scroogier than a slapped-together Christmas movie, which, thanks to the algorithms of tech-companies-turned-content-creators, start to drop in late October (even before Halloween) at a rate of nearly a dozen a week. This year, Netflix has entries planned with Lindsay Lohan and Freddie Prinze Jr., Disney+ is doing “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Lifetime gives us “Merry Textmas” and more, while Hallmark Channel has “#Xmas” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” in addition to its annual Luke Macfarlane canoodle.
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – Could Jennifer Lawrence Make It Back to the Oscars for ‘Causeway?’

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 10, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Jennifer Lawrence is a...
MONTANA STATE
Variety

Brendan Fraser and Jean Smart to Star in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Table Read Benefit for the Ed Asner Family Center (EXCLUSIVE)

Happy holidays, indeed! Brendan Fraser, Jean Smart, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen and Ken Jeong will star in this year’s virtual table read of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” benefitting the Ed Asner Family Center, on Dec. 11. The cast also includes JK Simmons, Jim Beaver, Brent Spiner, Phil LaMarr, Chelsea Darnell and Ben Mankiewicz. “As the parents of autistic children, [my husband] Matt and I saw a desperate need to create a safe and welcoming community for Special Needs families,” Ed Asner Family Center co-founder Navah Asner said in statement Wednesday. “The Center provides arts and vocational enrichment and critical mental health services to these...
Variety

Ryan Coogler Learned to Swim for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Shoot: ‘If Actors Are in the Water, I’ve Got to Be in There Too’

Before filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” director Ryan Coogler didn’t know how to swim. “A lot of us were raised to have fear of water,” the 36-year-old filmmaker told Variety, admitting his own trepidation and evoking the various reasons Black people have avoided — or ways they’ve been excluded — from pools and the ocean over the years. “I had to figure out how to swim so I could direct this movie.” It’s late October and Coogler is sitting alongside two of his lead actors, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, at Variety’s cover shoot, just hours before the world premiere of the...
Variety

Jennifer Aniston Says ‘There Are No More Movie Stars’ and Hates Social Media: ‘It’s Torture for Me’

Jennifer Aniston briefly lamented on Hollywood’s fading glamour during a recent Allure magazine cover story. The writer of the piece read a text aloud to Aniston in which a friend wrote the following about the “Friends” superstar: “No one’s ever going to be famous the way she is. That kind of mass-fame phenomenon burning so bright for so long, it’s just not achievable today. She’s like a silent-film star among a generation of TikTok dipshits.”
Variety

‘Handmaid’s Tale‘ Season 5 Finale Screened on Election Eve: ’Sadly, We’re Still Relevant’

Hulu hosted a screening of the Season 5 finale of “The Handmaid’s Tale” on Monday night. I asked the cast and creatives on the carpet if producers or the streamer intentionally planned the event to coincide with Election Day. “We’re weirdly aligned with what’s happening, aren’t we?” Yvonne Strahovski said. The series adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s bestselling novel immediately attracted comparisons to the U.S. political landscape when it premiered in 2017 during the first few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency. “Sadly, we’re still relevant,” producer Warren Littlefield said. He pointed out that the reversal of Roe v. Wade struck a particular chord with viewers....
Variety

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Review: Ryan Coogler Builds a Furious Slow-Burn Sequel Around Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

When Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020, the tragedy of his death felt wrenchingly multi-layered. We had lost an actor who, after “Get on Up” and “42” and “Da 5 Bloods,” was arguably on his way to becoming the greatest actor of his generation. We’d lost the rare sublime screen star who was also a culture hero — his slyly playful and forceful performance as T’Challa, the Wakanda-king-turned-leonine-superhero of “Black Panther,” made Boseman a mythic presence in pop culture, revered around the globe as a large-than-life figure who was also a winningly down-to-earth icon of Black fortitude and nobility. And, of course, we’d lost the anchor of the rare comic-book franchise that really meant something. “Black Panther” was a very good Marvel movie that was also grander than that. The film marked a paradigm shift: a long-overdue leveling of the blockbuster playing field, and a celebration (through its extraordinary success) of the fact that a Black superhero could now stand astride the world.
Variety

Variety

89K+
Followers
63K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy