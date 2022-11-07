ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Western Conference Executive Says Dallas Mavericks Could Trade For Ben Simmons

By Lee Tran
 3 days ago

An executive thinks the Dallas Mavericks could be a team "to watch" for Ben Simmons.

At his peak, Ben Simmons was one of the league's best defensive players and an elite slasher and playmaker. However, he has not been at that level for the Brooklyn Nets thus far.

There have been recent rumors about the Brooklyn Nets potentially trading away Ben Simmons for a veteran shooter to try and improve their roster. A recent report by Spencer Richardson of Heavy relayed the words of a Western Conference Executive, who suggested that the Mavericks are "a team to watch" if Ben Simmons is put on the trade market.

According to one Western Conference executive who spoke with Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney, the Mavericks are a team to keep an eye on for Nets star Ben Simmons.

“Dallas is a team to watch, Simmons would be an interesting fit next to Luka (Doncic) if the Nets were willing to take back (Tim) Hardaway and (Davis) Bertans. I am not sure how much higher the Mavs could go in terms of an offer but that would definitely be interesting for Luka.”

There is no doubt that Ben Simmons would be a good fit in coach Jason Kidd's defense-first system, and he could potentially give the team another ballhandler and playmaker next to Luka Doncic. Though it is unclear if the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks have already engaged in trade talks, it is obvious that Ben Simmons could be a good acquisition for the Dallas Mavericks.

Kevin Durant Is Reportedly Frustrated With Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons has had a poor start with the Brooklyn Nets, and it is easy to see why the franchise could potentially end up trading him. In fact, there have been already reports that have suggested that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are frustrated with Simmons .

"Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor with a knee injury but prior to that, he has shown that he's a long way away from being back to an impactful player. It's a big part of the reason why the Nets are at the very bottom of the league defensively. None of this really works. This team was built and reconstructed around the idea that Ben Simmons would have to play a really significant role for this team especially on the defensive end, especially rebounding the basketball and certainly facilitating on offense. There's no indication right now that Ben Simmons is close to being back to anywhere near the player he once was".

There is no doubt that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to improve their roster around Kevin Durant, and trading Ben Simmons could help them achieve that outcome. If Kevin Durant is in fact frustrated with Ben Simmons, then moving him could be even more appealing.

It remains to be seen what moves the Brooklyn Nets will make ahead of the trade deadline. Based on recent reports, a Ben Simmons trade could end up happening, and perhaps he'll end up on the Dallas Mavericks.

