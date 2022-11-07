Read full article on original website
New-Look Conference USA Agrees to Broadcast Deal with ESPN, CBSSN
Conference USA signed a five-year media rights deal with ESPN and CBS beginning next year, as first reported by Sports Business Journal on Wednesday. The biggest change for the growing conference is that the entirety of its October football games will instead be played at night midweek, mostly on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a few games on Thursday and Friday, too.
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
What Justin Fields Did Now to Shift into High Gear
Luke Getsy is not downplaying the accomplishment of his offense or even quarterback Justin Fields. However, the Bears offensive coordinator doesn't consider this a moment for taking bows. Who's to argue when you're 3-6 and have won once in six games. It's not like the Bears have had trouble scoring...
How Will Texans Fair Against Giants Defensive Line?
HOUSTON — The 6-2 New York Giants are going to present several challenges to the Houston Texans Sunday at MetLife Stadium. With the worst run defense in the league, the Texans will have a difficult task trying to slow down running back Saquon Barkley. But Houston's second-most significant challenge will be containing the Giants' defensive line.
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
As Ben Ellefson Returns to Practice, Vikings Lose Jacob Hollister to Raiders
The bottom of the Vikings' depth chart at tight end has been shaken up a little bit this week. Ben Ellefson, an excellent blocker who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was designated to return from injured reserve and begin practicing again on Wednesday. That opens a 21-day window for him to be activated.
Josh Allen or No Josh Allen, Bills’ Elite Defense Poses Major Challenge For Vikings
The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.
Avonte Maddox’s Hamstring Could Have Eagles Scrambling in the Slot
PHILADELPHIA - At 8-0 there's not much to complain about when it comes to the Eagles but if you're into nitpicking the occasional special teams gaffe might be a cause for concern. The third phase wasn't kind to Philadelphia last week in Houston either when starting slot cornerback Avone Maddox...
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders
After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
NFL Draft Profile: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, Michigan State Spartans
NFL Draft Profile: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, Michigan State Spartans
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC
The most important position in the Cleveland Browns defense is defensive end. Much is required to play the role effectively as they need someone big enough to hold up against the run, long enough to avoid being reached and athletic enough to rush the passer and funnel plays to the inside. Whether it's been Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon or Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns have been well served in that role. Not only do the Browns need to think about life after Clowney but they have struggled when Garrett and Clowney aren't on the field, let alone when they miss games due to injury.
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Future Odds Have Fallen
According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds have dropped drastically after a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season began the Bucs had high expectations as evidenced by them being the second favorite team to win the Super Bowl with +700 odds - coming behind the Buffalo Bills. Now sitting below .500, with a 4-5 record, the Buccaneers' Super Bowl future odds have taken a dive to +2000. Even with the steep drop in odds, the Bucs find themselves still within the top 10 teams to win the Super Bowl.
Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: “I Think We’re Playing Better Basketball”
Ahead of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the team's 4-7 start. He said the Heat's close losses will only help them as the season progresses. Spoelstra said he felt the team is playing good basketball but has just been unable to close out wins.
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
Herro will miss his second straight game because of injury
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will not play in Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets at FTX Arena. It marks the second straight game Herro will miss because of an ankle injury. Max Strus is set to replace him in the starting lineup. Here's the preview information for the game:
Do-It-All Safety Ryan Neal Takes Surprising Star Turn Anchoring Revived Seahawks Defense
When Jamal Adams went down with a quad injury in a Week 1 win over the Broncos, the Seahawks suffered a major blow losing one of their best players for the remainder of the season that many NFL teams would have struggled to overcome. But while Seattle undoubtedly has missed...
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
