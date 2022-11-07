Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Muskogee man guilty of burning Porter Dollar General
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Daniel Lewis Moon, 25, of Muskogee was found guilty by a federal jury of Arson. A guilty verdict was reached after a day. During the trial, the United States presented...
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
KTUL
Former Tulsa fire captain sentenced to 4 years in prison for bank robberies
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A former Tulsa fire captain was sentenced Wednesday in federal court for robbing two Oklahoma banks of nearly $320,000, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced to 51 months in prison, or just over four years, for robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in...
KTUL
Survived and Sentenced: Are Oklahoma's laws failing domestic violence survivors?
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Decades later, Brenda Golden vividly remembers the first time the father of her children hit her. Having recently enrolled in classes at The University of Oklahoma, she was holding their baby girl in the college dorm where they lived. “I was trying to fix her...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa Crime Stoppers helps investigators identify person of interest in murder case
TULSA, Okla. — Fedro Gives was only 18 when he was gunned down outside of the Echo Trail Apartments in September. The affidavit says witnesses told police that two people walked up to Givens and asked if he knew someone. He was shot in the chest when he replied.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts
A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Will Not Be Charged In Florida
Prosecutors in Florida say they will not be pressing any charges against Joe Kennedy. Kennedy was arrested last month in a stolen car in Daytona Beach Shores. Kennedy is a person of interest in a quadruple murder investigation in Okmulgee. Police found the dismembered remains of four men who were...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
I’m Trying to Figure Out How These Two Stole $1,200 Worth of Stuff from a Dollar General in Oklahoma
A lot of people sleep on Dollar General. I'm telling you, if you need to grab something quick and get it cheap. Check out Dollar General. I hate walking through some of those big box stores for one damn thing. Let me get in and get out quick. Well it looks like some folks tried to use the old five finger discount at a Dollar General in Tulsa.
Tulsa Police seeking information on man accused of burglarizing cookie shop
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are seeking information on a man accused of burglarizing a south Tulsa cookie shop, according to a Tulsa Police Facebook post. The post said on Oct. 31, police were called out to a cookie shop near 91st and Memorial for a burglary. The owner...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
KTUL
TPD seeking help identifying man suspected of depositing stolen check, withdrawing money
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department's Financial Crimes Unit is trying to identify the person of interest pictured. Police say this individual is suspected of depositing a stolen check into an account and withdrawing the money at an ATM before the bank is notified. Anyone with information on...
KTUL
Three states reject recreational marijuana: Will Oklahoma pass SQ 820 in March?
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Recreational marijuana will be on our ballot soon, but the fate of similar ballot questions failed in three of five states that voted on it Tuesday night. This leaves many questioning if State Question 820 here in Oklahoma will pass next year. Campaign Director for...
KTUL
Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
Law enforcement shoots, kills man after standoff in Catoosa
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says they received a call around 4 a.m. that a man barricaded himself in a tool room at Valmont Utility with a nail gun.
KTUL
AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
Oklahoma men arrested in fatal shooting of Arkansan man
Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on Saturday.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma undersheriff enters guilty plea
A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in. federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a. handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say former LeFlore. County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison and a. fine of up to $250,000 following his...
Comments / 1