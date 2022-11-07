ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Muskogee man guilty of burning Porter Dollar General

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Daniel Lewis Moon, 25, of Muskogee was found guilty by a federal jury of Arson. A guilty verdict was reached after a day. During the trial, the United States presented...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for 'Weekly Most Wanted'

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for Isaac Jon Omeilia, who is wanted on a felony warrant. Omeilia, also known as "Misfit," is known to traffic illegal drugs, carry guns, flee from police and drive hazardously, police say. On Oct. 14, TPD tried to stop...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Tahlequah Man Indicated on Catalytic Converter Thefts

A Tahlequah man has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATION HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at local, state and federal levels. The operation targeted a network of thieves who were operating throughout several states, including Oklahoma, to steal catalytic converters from parked cars and sell them to a refinery for melting down and then selling the steel overseas and to other US companies. Investigators said that tens of millions of dollars were collected by the thieves and refinery.
TAHLEQUAH, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa woman arrested for attacking McDonald’s employee

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman was arrested after she attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). Amresha Frazier is charged with assault and battery, conjoint robbery and aggravated assault and battery after police said she and five juveniles attacked a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police say storage unit theft was a crime of opportunity

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man with a distinctive tattoo following a bizarre robbery. Investigators say the man burglarized several storage units at Briarglen Mini Storage near 31st and 129th East Avenue. They say the thief forced the facility’s gate open and drove his mid-2000s Chevy truck through it.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police arrest suspect in homicide of 19-year-old

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man for the murder of a 19-year-old woman. Police say on Sunday, 19-year-old Aliza Crook was found shot in the head near 12th and Garnett. Crook was transported to a hospital where she later died on Wednesday. Officers arrested...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

AT&T extends $5,000 reward for information about string of copper thefts

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AT&T says they are extending the $5,000 reward offered through the end of the year in exchange for information concerning a copper cable theft in the Tulsa area. AT&T says that theft and vandalism can affect communications infrastructure and could potentially inhibit equipment to work...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police searching for alleged storage unit burglars

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Burglary Detectives are trying to identify the person pictured. Officers say this man is suspected of stealing from a storage unit. TPD reports the burglary happened on Nov.2 at a facility near 31st and 129th East Avenue. The suspects entered the...
TULSA, OK
publicradiotulsa.org

Oklahoma undersheriff enters guilty plea

A former undersheriff in southeast Oklahoma has pleaded guilty in. federal court to a civil rights violation for repeatedly striking a. handcuffed arrestee in 2017. Federal prosecutors say former LeFlore. County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan faces up to 10 years in prison and a. fine of up to $250,000 following his...
OKLAHOMA STATE

