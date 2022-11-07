Read full article on original website
thebestmix1055.com
Hopkins elected as Dodge County Attorney
Pam Hopkins will be the next Dodge County Attorney. Hopkins, a Republican, defeated Democrat Richard Register and Libertarian Justin Bignell in Tuesday’s general election. According to unofficial results, Hopkins had 5,487 votes, followed by Register (2,497) and Bignell (1, 174). Hopkins told Walnut Media that voters were receptive to...
thebestmix1055.com
Wastewater treatment plant earns award
For the 18th consecutive year, the City of Fremont wastewater treatment plant has been awarded the Scott Wilbur award by the Nebraska Water Environment Association. The Scott Wilbur award recognizes wastewater treatment facilities who show outstanding facility upkeep, performance and overall condition. “The employees at the wastewater treatment plant work...
thebestmix1055.com
Community input sessions set for creative district
The public is invited to attend one of four Community Input sessions next Tuesday at 9 a.m. of 5:30 p.m. or Wednesday at 1:30 or 5:30 p.m. at the Fremont Opera House. Input gathered will help with the development of a strategic plan for a certified Creative District in Fremont.
thebestmix1055.com
VB: No. 3-Ranked Warriors Fall to No. 4-Ranked Concordia in GPAC Semifinals
FREMONT, Neb. – There was a championship-like atmosphere inside the Wikert Event Center on Wednesday night as Midland University hosted Concordia University in a semifinal match of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament. The second-seeded Warriors and the third-seeded Bulldogs needed all five sets to determine the winner, and it was the underdogs advancing (26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10) to the title match this Saturday. Concordia improves to 23-4 on the season and will face top-seeded, and No. 2-ranked Jamestown. Midland falls to 25-4 on the season and will await matchups for the NAIA Opening Round.
thebestmix1055.com
Clearwater, Wahoo to receive funds to improve technology
Two Nebraska communities are getting funding to improve their technology. The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association, made an announcement Thursday declaring the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in rural communities, the largest amount ever granted by the foundation.
