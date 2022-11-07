FREMONT, Neb. – There was a championship-like atmosphere inside the Wikert Event Center on Wednesday night as Midland University hosted Concordia University in a semifinal match of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) Tournament. The second-seeded Warriors and the third-seeded Bulldogs needed all five sets to determine the winner, and it was the underdogs advancing (26-24, 17-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-10) to the title match this Saturday. Concordia improves to 23-4 on the season and will face top-seeded, and No. 2-ranked Jamestown. Midland falls to 25-4 on the season and will await matchups for the NAIA Opening Round.

FREMONT, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO