Cher, 76, Holds Hands With Amber Rose's Ex-BF Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 36
It’s giving Cher — and Alexander “AE” Edwards! The “Believe” icon was spotted holding hands with Amber Rose’s ex-boyfriend while arriving at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s. Per photos obtained by TMZ, the Moonstruck star, 76, and the music producer, 36, stepped out...
Cher, 76, Confirms That She’s Dating 36-Year-Old Producer Alexander Edwards
Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she’s got a new man—36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards. The “Believe” singer brushed off “haters” who pointed out the pair’s 40-year age gap, saying she’s treated like a queen and that she “wasn’t born yesterday.” According to Cher, the couple met at Paris Fashion Week, where the 76-year-old made a surprise cameo to close out the Balmain runway. Edwards, who is also a vice president at Def Jam Recordings, made headlines last year when he admitted to cheating on ex Amber Rose with 12 women. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate,” Cher tweeted alongside a paparrazi pic of Edwards. “Doesn’[t] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” The multiplatinum singer says the two are in love, and she’s reportedly introduced him to her family. “I DON’T GIVE A *FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she tweeted.Read it at Daily Mail
50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”
After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
Yung Miami Turns Up At Diddy’s Birthday In A Curve Hugging Dress
Yung Miami's designer look at Diddy's birthday bash was everything!
Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name
After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs
Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
Eminem’s Mother Debbie Congratulates Son on Rock Hall Induction: Watch
Saturday was a big day for Eminem as he officially got inducted to the Rock & Hall Hall of Fame. Dr. Dre, the man who signed him to Aftermath via Interscope and gave him his big break, did the honors. Fans and musicians around the world are congratulating Em on the recognition but one important person who has also sent her wishes is his mother, Debbie Mathers.
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022
Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
Ashanti Gives Us Style Goals In A Rick Owens Dress
Ashanti took to Instagram to give us style goals in a Rick Owens dress and she looks amazing!
Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album
There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
Kourtney Kardashian interrupted by son Reign, 7: ‘Come on the damn trampoline’
Kourtney Kardashian’s son 7-year-old son Reign demanded that she come play with him, interrupting her calming video of a Calabasas sunset on Monday night. “Mom, come on the damn trampoline,” the young boy urged Kardashian as she filmed the stunning sky during a family Halloween party. The demand...
Nicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son’s name is Jacob. Nicki Minaj says that her son’s name isn’t Jacob, despite a viral TikTok post claiming otherwise. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that the user who posted the claim is just looking for views.
Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'
Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters (and North) Channeled Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday
The Kardashian-Jenner sisters went all out for Kris Jenner's 67th birthday. On November 4, Kim Kardashian gave her 333 million Instagram followers a look inside her mom's extravagant birthday dinner. “[The theme] was ‘dress up as your best Kris,’” she said, showing off her blue sequined dress and bow tie combo—a perfect replica of the ensemble worn by Kris 10 years ago for the family's “Lady Marmalade” Christmas video.
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Rapping Baby Keem And Kendrick Lamar Song
Iconic Queen of Pop, Madonna, faced some trolling from 50 Cent after posting an Instagram video rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent.”. “Have you ever been punched in your muthaf**kin’ face?/ What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait,” the “Like A Virgin” singer lip-synced in the shared TikTok video on Thursday (Nov. 3).
Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy
Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...
Offset Changes His Profile Picture to One of Takeoff After Migos Rapper's Death
Offset is quietly remembering Takeoff in the wake of his death. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, took to his social media platforms on Wednesday following the death of his cousin and Migos bandmate at the age of 28. Though Offset, 30, has not released a statement following...
21 Savage Says ‘Her Loss’ Album Wasn’t Pushed Back After Takeoff’s Death to Give Fans ‘Something to Look Forward To’
Once Takeoff passed, many expected Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss album to receive another delay. During his sit down with DJ Akademiks, 21 revealed why the duo went ahead with the release. “It was just so much going on, like so much negative, sad energy. We was just...
