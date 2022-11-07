ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Cher, 76, Confirms That She’s Dating 36-Year-Old Producer Alexander Edwards

Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that she’s got a new man—36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards. The “Believe” singer brushed off “haters” who pointed out the pair’s 40-year age gap, saying she’s treated like a queen and that she “wasn’t born yesterday.” According to Cher, the couple met at Paris Fashion Week, where the 76-year-old made a surprise cameo to close out the Balmain runway. Edwards, who is also a vice president at Def Jam Recordings, made headlines last year when he admitted to cheating on ex Amber Rose with 12 women. “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate,” Cher tweeted alongside a paparrazi pic of Edwards. “Doesn’[t] Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.” The multiplatinum singer says the two are in love, and she’s reportedly introduced him to her family. “I DON’T GIVE A *FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS,” she tweeted.Read it at Daily Mail
Vibe

50 Cent Dismisses Son Marquise’s Child Support Remarks: “You’re 25 years old!”

After dropping a subtle response to his son’s child support claims, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has directly addressed his 25-year-old son, Marquise, via social media. In a clip posted to the Queens rapper’s Instagram account Thursday (Oct. 13), 50 is seen working out, and then relaxing in a hot tub as the news plays in the background. Soon, a “breaking news” story consisting of Marquise’s recent interview — where he claims he received $6700/month in child support from the Power creator — hits 50’s screen, leading him to immediately turn off the tube. More from VIBE.comMarquise Jackson Speaks On Extending...
StyleCaster

Here’s Why Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Haven’t ‘Got Around’ To Revealing Their Son’s Name

After their iconic baby announcement photoshoot and the long-awaited birth, fans are wondering what is Rihanna’s baby’s name? Rihanna gave birth to her son on May 13, 2022, according to TMZ. The couple welcomed a baby boy and a source told Us Weekly said that the Fenty Beauty founder would love to bring her little one to her home country. “Rihanna would love to bring him to Barbados soon to meet her relatives. Right now, they are just spending precious time together with their little bundle of love,” the source says. “They have some help but Rihanna has always said she...
HipHopDX.com

Lil Yachty Says Drake’s Megan Thee Stallion Bars Are Actually About Women With BBLs

Lil Yachty has spoken out on Drake‘s behalf to clear up what fans perceived as a subliminal line directed at Megan Thee Stallion on Her Loss. During an IG Live session on Friday night (November 4), Yachty addressed the controversial line on “Circo Loco” in which Drake seemed to refer to Meg’s 2020 shooting, for which Tory Lanez is currently awaiting trial.
hiphop-n-more.com

Eminem’s Mother Debbie Congratulates Son on Rock Hall Induction: Watch

Saturday was a big day for Eminem as he officially got inducted to the Rock & Hall Hall of Fame. Dr. Dre, the man who signed him to Aftermath via Interscope and gave him his big break, did the honors. Fans and musicians around the world are congratulating Em on the recognition but one important person who has also sent her wishes is his mother, Debbie Mathers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds

Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Vibe

Lizzo And Latto Show Off Twerking Skills At Freaknik 2022

Lizzo and Latto took a break from the road this weekend to attend 21 Savage’s Freaknik 2022 party, where the “Rumors” artist and the “Big Energy” rapper had a little fun twerking together. In a clip uploaded by Lizzo, 34, Sunday night, both artists can be seen throwing it back for onlookers, with Latto, 23, appearing to twerk on a bench while the “About Damn Time” artist bends it over in front of a table full of bottles, surely after taking more than a few sips. More from VIBE.comDrake Celebrates Birthday With Party In MiamiNicki Minaj Throws Son "Papa Bear"...
GEORGIA STATE
MadameNoire

Megan Thee Stallion Has Writing Credit On Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Her Loss’ Album

There’s been controversy around Megan Thee Stallion and Drake since it’s been speculated that he poked fun at her shooting allegations against Tory Lanez. On the track “Circo Loco” he rapped: “This b**** lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling.” Later in the song he said: “Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn enough/Play your album, track onе, ‘kay, I heard enough.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son’s Name Is Jacob

Nicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son’s name is Jacob. Nicki Minaj says that her son’s name isn’t Jacob, despite a viral TikTok post claiming otherwise. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that the user who posted the claim is just looking for views.
AOL Corp

Upset by lyrics, Megan Thee Stallion tells Drake, 'Stop using my shooting for clout'

Megan Thee Stallion is not OK with Drake making music that references her trauma. She's taking issue with a lyric that appears on Drake's "Circo Loco," a track off "Her Loss," his new collaborative album with fellow rapper 21 Savage. The album, which dropped overnight, includes the following "Circo Loco" lines: "This b— lie about getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling."
Glamour

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters (and North) Channeled Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday

The Kardashian-Jenner sisters went all out for Kris Jenner's 67th birthday. On November 4, Kim Kardashian gave her 333 million Instagram followers a look inside her mom's extravagant birthday dinner. “[The theme] was ‘dress up as your best Kris,’” she said, showing off her blue sequined dress and bow tie combo—a perfect replica of the ensemble worn by Kris 10 years ago for the family's “Lady Marmalade” Christmas video.
Vibe

50 Cent Trolls Madonna For Rapping Baby Keem And Kendrick Lamar Song

Iconic Queen of Pop, Madonna, faced some trolling from 50 Cent after posting an Instagram video rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s “Vent.”. “Have you ever been punched in your muthaf**kin’ face?/ What you say? Oh, you haven’t? Alright, wait,” the “Like A Virgin” singer lip-synced in the shared TikTok video on Thursday (Nov. 3).
MONTANA STATE
Hypebae

Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy

Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...

Comments / 0

Community Policy