(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield for the fall veto session next week and the controversial SAFE-T Act is expected to get at least some attention. The criminal justice package approved earlier this year and not set to take effect until January 1st, 2023, has been criticized by both sides of the aisle, especially by over half of the states attorneys around Illinois who have filed a lawsuit to have the legislation scrapped. The fall veto session is three days next week and the final three days a week after Thanksgiving.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO