Centre Daily
Frank Reich Fired in Surprising Way
The Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday morning. After the 26-3 drubbing at the hands of the New England Patriots on Sunday, Reich sounded like a man who knew his fate. Still, how he received the news had to feel a bit disrespectful to Reich, who had spent four-plus...
Centre Daily
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Centre Daily
Broncos Will Start Graham Glasgow at Center vs. Titans
The Denver Broncos are emerging from the bye week with a full focus on knocking off the Tennessee Titans on the road. As has been the trend this year, the Broncos lost another starter in their last game when center Lloyd Cushenberry III went down with a groin injury in London.
Centre Daily
How Will Texans Fair Against Giants Defensive Line?
HOUSTON — The 6-2 New York Giants are going to present several challenges to the Houston Texans Sunday at MetLife Stadium. With the worst run defense in the league, the Texans will have a difficult task trying to slow down running back Saquon Barkley. But Houston's second-most significant challenge will be containing the Giants' defensive line.
Centre Daily
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Centre Daily
Report: Saints Sign 2 Players to Active Roster
Per John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, the New Orleans Saints are signing G/T Derrick Kelly and LB Kenny Young to their active roster. Young was a fourth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 51 tackles as a rookie, including four for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Centre Daily
Falcons’ Offense Stagnant as Panthers Hold First-Half Lead
Opposite the first meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers, there is a defensive battle in Charlotte. The Panthers hold a 13-3 lead over the Falcons at halftime. The Panthers won the battle of the line of scrimmage in the first half. The Falcons' offense struggled to get...
Centre Daily
As Ben Ellefson Returns to Practice, Vikings Lose Jacob Hollister to Raiders
The bottom of the Vikings' depth chart at tight end has been shaken up a little bit this week. Ben Ellefson, an excellent blocker who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was designated to return from injured reserve and begin practicing again on Wednesday. That opens a 21-day window for him to be activated.
Centre Daily
Bills & Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Jr. Drops Signing Hints?
A string of recent tweets from Odell Beckham Jr. seems to hint at places he isn't considering as he draws nearer to his return. In a Twitter thread Wednesday afternoon, "Sir Yacht" tweeted at OBJ, "Hey [OBJ] don't reply to this if you're going to sign with the Browns." This...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Out Week 10 with Hamstring Injury
Denver Broncos slot wide receiver KJ Hamler is expected to miss Sunday's road contest at. due to a hamstring injury, Troy Renck of Denver7 reported. Hamler was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday — when he sustained the injury that is now being "evaluated," per head coach Nathaniel Hackett — and did not practice Thursday, making the third-year speedster extremely unlikely to play in Week 10.
Centre Daily
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
Centre Daily
Aidan Hutchinson Could See More Reps on Inside of Defensive Line
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has had a typical rookie season for a player of his caliber. Drafted second overall, Hutchinson has spent the first half of his rookie season learning the ropes of being a professional. He’s had big moments, such as a three-sack performance in Week 2 against...
Centre Daily
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
Centre Daily
Nick Sirianni on Frank Reich: ‘I’m always going to use him as a consultant’
PHILADELPHIA - When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, the first reaction for many Eagles fans was to want to bring the well-liked former Eagles offensive coordinator back into the fold. For Nick Sirianni, his former mentor already is helping whether any kind of advisory or consulting role...
Centre Daily
What Justin Fields Did Now to Shift into High Gear
Luke Getsy is not downplaying the accomplishment of his offense or even quarterback Justin Fields. However, the Bears offensive coordinator doesn't consider this a moment for taking bows. Who's to argue when you're 3-6 and have won once in six games. It's not like the Bears have had trouble scoring...
Centre Daily
Packers-Cowboys Injury Report: Four Starters Return
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ injury outlook has improved ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. After eight starters sat out Wednesday’s practice, four returned on Thursday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and receiver Sammy Watkins were limited participation on Thursday. Also, rookie receiver Christian Watson (concussion protocol) is off the injury report.
Centre Daily
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl Future Odds Have Fallen
According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds have dropped drastically after a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season began the Bucs had high expectations as evidenced by them being the second favorite team to win the Super Bowl with +700 odds - coming behind the Buffalo Bills. Now sitting below .500, with a 4-5 record, the Buccaneers' Super Bowl future odds have taken a dive to +2000. Even with the steep drop in odds, the Bucs find themselves still within the top 10 teams to win the Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Jake Matthews’s Busy Day: Son’s Birth, ‘Thursday Night Football’
Falcons tackle Jake Matthews had a busier than expected on Thursday ahead of his team’s matchup vs. the Panthers. On Thursday morning, Matthews had to fly back to Atlanta from Charlotte because his wife Meggi went into labor. Meggi delivered a baby boy in the afternoon in Atlanta, NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reported.
Centre Daily
Josh Allen or No Josh Allen, Bills’ Elite Defense Poses Major Challenge For Vikings
The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.
