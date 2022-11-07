According to Sports Illustrated Sportsbook, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Super Bowl Future Odds have dropped drastically after a rough start to the 2022 NFL season. Before the season began the Bucs had high expectations as evidenced by them being the second favorite team to win the Super Bowl with +700 odds - coming behind the Buffalo Bills. Now sitting below .500, with a 4-5 record, the Buccaneers' Super Bowl future odds have taken a dive to +2000. Even with the steep drop in odds, the Bucs find themselves still within the top 10 teams to win the Super Bowl.

