CHICAGO (CBS) -- Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood declared victory in her race over Republican challenger Scott Gryder."This victory tonight belongs to each of you," she said in a speech to supporters. "I hope you take the time to celebrate it, because we earned it."The AP projects Underwood to be the winner in the race. With 95% of the vote counted early Wednesday, she had 53% of the vote to Gryder's 46%.Underwood was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, in a district which at the time was 86% white and widely seen as...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO