Scott County, IL

CBS Chicago

Illinois Election: Rep. Lauren Underwood declares victory over Republican Scott Gryder

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood declared victory in her race over Republican challenger Scott Gryder."This victory tonight belongs to each of you," she said in a speech to supporters. "I hope you take the time to celebrate it, because we earned it."The AP projects Underwood to be the winner in the race. With 95% of the vote counted early Wednesday, she had 53% of the vote to Gryder's 46%.Underwood was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, in a district which at the time was 86% white and widely seen as...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Political newcomers hope to fill Illinois 17th Congressional seat

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives is playing out at Illinois ballot boxes. Democrat incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos announced her retirement from Congress 18 months ago. Bustos’ announcement launched what’s turned into an important fight happening in Northwest Illinois between Republican Esther...
ILLINOIS STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Judges warn costs could go up as commissioners review five more budgets

Richland County’s two General Division Common Pleas Court judges say expenses could increase in 2023 if the number of cases involving major crimes continues to grow. Judges Phillip Naumoff and Brent Robinson gave the warning as county commissioners reviewed their spending plan for next year along with proposed budgets for four other general fund operations. ...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Herald & Review

Turner declares victory over Hamilton in tight State Senate race

SPRINGFIELD – Following a closely watched and expensive race, State Sen. Doris Turner has declared a narrow victory over State Rep. Sandy Hamilton in Illinois’ 48th State Senate District. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election collected by Lee Enterprises staff, Turner, D-Springfield, earned 38,947 votes to Hamilton's...
ILLINOIS STATE

