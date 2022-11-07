Read full article on original website
Illinois Election: Rep. Lauren Underwood declares victory over Republican Scott Gryder
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood declared victory in her race over Republican challenger Scott Gryder."This victory tonight belongs to each of you," she said in a speech to supporters. "I hope you take the time to celebrate it, because we earned it."The AP projects Underwood to be the winner in the race. With 95% of the vote counted early Wednesday, she had 53% of the vote to Gryder's 46%.Underwood was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeating four-term Republican U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, in a district which at the time was 86% white and widely seen as...
Tammy Duckworth fends off challengers, wins US Senate seat in Illinois
The Associated Press called the race for Illinois' U.S. senate seat for Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, according to unofficial results, shortly after polls closed Tuesday in the 2022 midterm election. Duckworth won re-election to a second term, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi, a Republican, and Libertarian candidate Bill Redpath. "I know...
Results: Democratic incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker defeats Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey in Illinois gubernatorial election
Billionaire Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who has pumped hundreds of millions of dollars into his reelection campaign, faces GOP state Sen. Darren Bailey.
Political newcomers hope to fill Illinois 17th Congressional seat
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The battle for control of the U.S. House of Representatives is playing out at Illinois ballot boxes. Democrat incumbent Rep. Cheri Bustos announced her retirement from Congress 18 months ago. Bustos’ announcement launched what’s turned into an important fight happening in Northwest Illinois between Republican Esther...
Biden tightens methane emissions rule amid push for more oil
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to reduce methane emissions, targeting the oil and gas industry for its role in global warming even as President Joe Biden has pressed energy producers for more oil drilling to lower prices at the gasoline pump.
Judges warn costs could go up as commissioners review five more budgets
Richland County’s two General Division Common Pleas Court judges say expenses could increase in 2023 if the number of cases involving major crimes continues to grow. Judges Phillip Naumoff and Brent Robinson gave the warning as county commissioners reviewed their spending plan for next year along with proposed budgets for four other general fund operations. ...
Turner declares victory over Hamilton in tight State Senate race
SPRINGFIELD – Following a closely watched and expensive race, State Sen. Doris Turner has declared a narrow victory over State Rep. Sandy Hamilton in Illinois’ 48th State Senate District. According to unofficial results from Tuesday's election collected by Lee Enterprises staff, Turner, D-Springfield, earned 38,947 votes to Hamilton's...
Which Judges the Illinois State Bar Association Recommends in Illinois Midterm
The balance of the Illinois Supreme Court will be left in voters' hands this Election Day, but not everyone will have the same names on their ballots. Judges are elected from specific districts or circuits, not statewide, so the judges you vote for will be different based on where you live.
