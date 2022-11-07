Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
UST Alumnus Candelario Cervantez ’05, MBA ’08, Receives the 2022 Prospanica Brillante Award
External Affairs and Diversity Executive for Teach For America and UST alumnus Candelario Cervantez (he, him, él) '05, MBA '08,. The Brillante Award for Member Excellence recognizes a Prospanica member who exemplifies Hispanic leadership through their drive and success. According to Prospanica, "the recipient also steps forward as an advocate for education and community collaborations that foster advancement in initiatives to empower Hispanics and assist them in furthering their educational and professional pursuits.”
Don’t Miss Upcoming Music Events
Vocal music majors have prepared scenes from: Wonderful Town; I do, I do!; Guys & Dolls; and A Little Night Music plus Mozart's Le nozze di Figaro and Handel's Serse & Giulio Cesare. Dr. Brady Knapp, music director; Debra Dickinson, stage director and Professor Jasmine Hatem, accompanist. · Nov. 19,...
Win Prize Money: Enter the McNair Center Fall 2022 Pitch Fest Competition
Calling all budding entrepreneurs to sign up to pitch their business idea to a three-judge panel of entrepreneurs from the Houston community on Friday, Dec. 2, from noon – 3 p.m. at the McNair Center on Houston Christian University’s campus, 7502 Fondren Drive, Houston, TX 77074. The Pitch...
Sara Johnson Leading St. Thomas’ Exhilarating Admissions Growth
In assuming leadership of the exhilarating four-years-in-a-row enrollment surge at the University of St. Thomas-Houston, Sara Johnson ’10 stepped into an expanded position as Director of Admissions in August. Formerly head of the Peavy School of Nursing admissions, Johnson is now over all UST admissions: undergraduate, associate, graduate, and nursing.
Amid all the traditional homecoming activities and events, University of St. Thomas-Houston softball will be celebrating a different way. This year they will be giving back to those in need.
UST Softball will be accepting donations for the Star of Hope Houston, a Christ-centered community dedicated to meeting the needs of homeless men, women and children. There are many ways that you can help, which include: new toiletries, personal hygiene products, pull-ups/diapers, new underwear, laundry detergent, non-perishable foods & also monetary donations.
USTMAX Center Part of Nostalgic Have a Blessed Christmas in Conroe
Nowhere is a Christmas event more nostalgic than in historic downtown Conroe, Texas, where the USTMAX Center participates in the annual heartwarming, old-fashioned traditions. So, make plans to join on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. Experience the city’s spectacular tree lighting at 6 p.m., then head...
UST Baseball Assisted Champion Astros at World Series
When watching the 2022 Major League Baseball World Series, Astros fans everywhere saw their team take home the World Series title at home. After a great game six, the Astros had secured the championship by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-2. History Made. With a phenomenal performance in game five by...
The 2022 Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference men's soccer tournament champions, University of St. Thomas-Houston, will appear for the first time in the NCAA Division III Men's Soccer Championship Tournament as the Celts take on Chapman in the opening round. NCAA Release | NCAA Bracket. St. Thomas (14-1-3) earned the SCAC...
