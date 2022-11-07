Read full article on original website
Arlington School Board considers approving teacher pandemic bonuses
ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Public School teachers could receive a bonus as a result of a school board vote Thursday evening. If approved, the bonuses must be distributed on or before Dec. 1. The superintendent’s recommendation is that the bonuses would be issued as a separate check on Nov.18 and taxed at a flat amount for both federal and state taxes, as required by law.
arlnow.com
JUST IN: Katie Cristol says she will not seek reelection next year
Arlington County Board Chair Katie Cristol does not plan to run for reelection in 2023. Cristol confirmed her decision to ARLnow last night, after it was mentioned near the bottom of a Washington Post article about Tuesday’s election. She released the following statement about her decision. I plan to...
WUSA
1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City
FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
USPTO to Retain Most of Its Alexandria Office Space
The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will renew only two-thirds of its lease in Alexandria's Carlyle District in 2024 when the contract is up for renewal, according to the General Services Administration. The USPTO has about 2.4 million square feet of office space, and it will reduce that to 1.6...
loudounnow.com
Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board
With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
NBC Washington
Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years
The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
Inside Nova
Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts
As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal
Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
alxnow.com
Price tag for Alexandria’s bus network puts fare-free future in jeopardy
City staff said changes to the DASH bus network over the last year have been a monumental success, but one with a high cost only likely to increase over time. Over the last two years, Alexandria’s DASH bus system has gone through a series of dramatic changes, from a complete overhaul of the route system to changes to strollers and how the buses are boarded. But at a City Council retreat last week, city staff made it very clear the current balance of costs and revenue spells trouble in the near term.
Inside Nova
Erik Shannon named CEO of UVA Community Health, overseeing hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket, Manassas
Erik Shannon has been named CEO of UVA Community Health, a role he has held on an interim basis since October 2021. His transition from interim status is effective immediately, the hospital system said in a news release. UVA Community Health includes the UVA Health hospitals in Culpeper, Haymarket and...
Washington DC Has Highest Divorce Rate In Nation
The top 10 US states with the highest divorce rate, revealed that Washington, DC has the highest divorce rate in the nation, according to a new study by Texas Divorce Laws. The District of Columbia is first with almost 21% divorce rate despite the lower married population. The study analyzed data from the United States Census Bureau on the divorced population of each state along with Washington, DC, and compared it to the population who are married, to discover the divorce rate of each state.
Northern Virginia builder demolished homes, stole clients’ money
A Northern Virginia builder pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding his clients after he agreed to build them new homes, but instead simply demolished their existing homes and left them in the lurch.
loudounnow.com
Wexton Holds House Seat; Burk, Milan Top Mayors' Races
Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) for a third term in the House of Representatives, elected two new School Board members and filled a host of town council seats. About 50% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots during weeks of early voting or...
theburn.com
New Barnes & Noble bookstore headed to Reston retail plaza
It looks like the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain is planning its triumphant return to Reston — almost a decade after it closed a store in the very same shopping center. The Burn has learned that B&N is planning on opening a new bookstore and cafe in The Spectrum at Reston Town Center. That’s the shopping complex just to the north of the Reston Town Center lifestyle center along Reston Parkway.
WJLA
Democrat Spanberger winner of Virginia Congressional District 7; Vega concedes
PRINCE WILLIAM CO. (7News) — Incumbent Democrat Abigail Spanberger is the winner in Virginia's 7th District over Republican challenger Yesli Vega. Vega conceded in a statement on Wednesday. "From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who committed their time, treasure, and prayers to our campaign," Vega...
restonnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000 residents who voted early — a 66% increase from the last midterm election in 2018 — and about 72,000 votes cast in person on Election Day, as of 10 a.m.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
touropia.com
14 Best Things to Do in Arlington, VA
Boasting loads of beautiful parks and memorials, Arlington is located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Northern Virginia. Despite being densely populated, the county is a lovely place to explore that is mostly known for being home to the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Although it is...
WTOP
Va. attorney general who disagreed over role of SROs tours Alexandria High School
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares visited Alexandria High School Monday, meeting with officials he disagreed with several months ago over the role of police in schools following a stabbing near the school that killed a student. Miyares toured the city’s only high school upon invitation from City of Alexandria Mayor...
