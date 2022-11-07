ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WUSA9

Arlington School Board considers approving teacher pandemic bonuses

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington Public School teachers could receive a bonus as a result of a school board vote Thursday evening. If approved, the bonuses must be distributed on or before Dec. 1. The superintendent’s recommendation is that the bonuses would be issued as a separate check on Nov.18 and taxed at a flat amount for both federal and state taxes, as required by law.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA

1st woman elected to serve as mayor of Fairfax City

FAIRFAX, Va. — Civic engagement strategist Catherine Read declared victory Tuesday night, making her the first woman to be elected as the mayor of Fairfax. Read's win comes after a contentious battle with Fairfax Councilmember Sang Yi. "Representation matters. People want to see their government reflect their community," said...
FAIRFAX, VA
tmpresale.com

WASHINGTON, DC
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

USPTO to Retain Most of Its Alexandria Office Space

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office will renew only two-thirds of its lease in Alexandria's Carlyle District in 2024 when the contract is up for renewal, according to the General Services Administration. The USPTO has about 2.4 million square feet of office space, and it will reduce that to 1.6...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Loudoun Democrats Chair Resigns to Run for County Board

With the last ballots of the 2022 elections still coming in, the first formal announcement from a challenger in 2023 Board of Supervisors race has already been made. Loudoun County Democratic Committee Chair Lissa Savaglio announced Nov. 9 that she will step down from chairing the committee to run for the Board of Supervisors in the new Little River District in next year’s election. Her resignation takes effect Dec. 1.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Revel Moped Company Leaving DC After 3 Years

The shared electric moped company Revel is leaving the District. The company said it is ending operations in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 22 after three years. A spokesperson for the company said they plan to focus on expanding the electric rideshare service they have in New York City, as well as public EV charging.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Fairfax Co. announces new agreement aimed at improving trash removal

Residents in Fairfax County, Virginia, have been complaining that their trash isn’t being picked up on a regular basis. Now, relief may be coming. The county has announced an agreement with one private trash hauler, American Disposal Services, to implement a “legally-enforceable Recovery Plan,” which includes ADS spending more money to recruit, hire and keep drivers.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
alxnow.com

Price tag for Alexandria’s bus network puts fare-free future in jeopardy

City staff said changes to the DASH bus network over the last year have been a monumental success, but one with a high cost only likely to increase over time. Over the last two years, Alexandria’s DASH bus system has gone through a series of dramatic changes, from a complete overhaul of the route system to changes to strollers and how the buses are boarded. But at a City Council retreat last week, city staff made it very clear the current balance of costs and revenue spells trouble in the near term.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Washington DC Has Highest Divorce Rate In Nation

The top 10 US states with the highest divorce rate, revealed that Washington, DC has the highest divorce rate in the nation, according to a new study by Texas Divorce Laws. The District of Columbia is first with almost 21% divorce rate despite the lower married population. The study analyzed data from the United States Census Bureau on the divorced population of each state along with Washington, DC, and compared it to the population who are married, to discover the divorce rate of each state.
WASHINGTON, DC
loudounnow.com

Wexton Holds House Seat; Burk, Milan Top Mayors' Races

Loudoun County voters on Tuesday night returned incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) for a third term in the House of Representatives, elected two new School Board members and filled a host of town council seats. About 50% of the county’s registered voters cast ballots during weeks of early voting or...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theburn.com

New Barnes & Noble bookstore headed to Reston retail plaza

It looks like the Barnes & Noble bookstore chain is planning its triumphant return to Reston — almost a decade after it closed a store in the very same shopping center. The Burn has learned that B&N is planning on opening a new bookstore and cafe in The Spectrum at Reston Town Center. That’s the shopping complex just to the north of the Reston Town Center lifestyle center along Reston Parkway.
RESTON, VA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
touropia.com

14 Best Things to Do in Arlington, VA

Boasting loads of beautiful parks and memorials, Arlington is located just across the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. in Northern Virginia. Despite being densely populated, the county is a lovely place to explore that is mostly known for being home to the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery. Although it is...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

