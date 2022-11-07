ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenixville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading

READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
READING, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms

This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Prominent Artist in the Golf World Receives Devon Prep’s 2022 Alumni Achievement Award

LWAD — which is also a design house, specializing in logo development, branding, and design for golf clubs and tournaments — is now based out of Flagstaff, Ariz. Since establishing his studio, Wybranski has completed numerous commissioned artworks and published editions related to the game of golf, including landscapes, portraits, and event posters. His portfolio includes artwork for clients ranging from St. Andrews Links Trust to Polo Ralph Lauren and Seminole Golf Club.
DEVON, PA
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA

A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley

Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised

READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
READING, PA
MONTCO.Today

Upcoming Program Will Indeed Engage Area Homeowners Seeking Info on Their Dwellings and Their Pasts

A Dec.7 program presented by the Historical Society of Montgomery County will help attendees dig into the pasts of their homes.Image via iStock. There’s a good chance many Montgomery County homeowners don’t know much about the very roofs over their heads. An upcoming presentation — “Reading Your House, Researching Your Home” — can answer residents’ questions about their domestic surroundings.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://montco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy