Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The richest person in PhiladelphiaLuay RahilPhiladelphia, PA
Related
The Dish on Pa. Thanksgiving Side Dishes: What’s the Montgomery County Favorite?
Pa.’s verified favorite Thanksgiving side dish may not be what most people expect, writes Deb Kiner for PennLive. A Zippia.com analysis of Google Trends has determine each state’s favorite Turkey Day accompaniments. In nine states, researchers discovered that mashed potatoes are Number 1. That ranking includes its variations,...
Upper Darby’s Llanerch Diner Again the Scene of Film Crews
Video production crews were recently working outside the Llanerch Diner in Upper Darby and caught the attention of commuters driving past the location, writes Pete Bannan for the Daily Local News. The diner, on Township Line Road near West Chester Pike, became famous from a scene in the movie Silver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lights, camera, action! Film begins shooting in Reading
READING, Pa. — It was a chilly fall morning in Reading on Wednesday, but a new film production was heating up at a playground on the city's south side. A boom mic, monitors and more tangible tip-offs of film production could be seen scattered about under a pavilion at the 10th & South Playground, as the drama "Nico" began its journey from the page to the screen.
Two Bucks County Places Among 40 of Prettiest American Towns to Visit During Winter
The two towns were listed as must-stops for the winter.Image via iStock. Two Bucks County towns have been ranked as some of the best places to visit over the winter, listed alongside other top stops in the country. Stefanie Waldek wrote about the towns for Country Living.
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed: Huge Queen Anne in Overbrook Farms
This imposing yet charming house, built on one of the first lots to be sold in Wendell and Smith’s upscale development, has room enough to house a large family and entertain on a grand scale. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood...
Retiring Pottstown UPS Driver: Local GOAT of All Package Deliverers?
Retiring UPS driver Chuck Gazillo once had his driver's seat temporarily usurped by a hungry goat. When Chuck Gazillo parks his brown UPS delivery truck for the last time on Nov. 18, it will be the end of a 32-year career of Pottstown service. Gazillo has logged more than eight...
Veteran’s Day Values: Montgomery County Restaurants Serve Up Specials to Those Who Serve Us
Montgomery County restaurants are proudly offering current and former military men and women special treatment for Veteran's Day 2022. In honor of tomorrow’s commemoration of Veteran’s Day, a legion of Montgomery County restaurants is offering discounts and special deals to members of the military. Note that most require...
Parx Casino Amongst Countless Local Gambling Establishments Discussing Smoking Options for Patrons
The casino has made up its mind about the smoking question.Image via iStock. A Bucks County casino is just one of many in the Philadelphia area that has made a decision on coming options in their building. Tracy Tully wrote about the establishment for The New York Times.
morethanthecurve.com
Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has sign on door announcing closure
Two people tipped us off that Bertucci’s at the Plymouth Meeting Mall has closed. When we first heard this, the reservation system was allowing reservations to be made, however, we tried again today and it didn’t allow a table to be reserved at the Plymouth Meeting location. There was also no answer when we attempted to call.
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Prominent Artist in the Golf World Receives Devon Prep’s 2022 Alumni Achievement Award
LWAD — which is also a design house, specializing in logo development, branding, and design for golf clubs and tournaments — is now based out of Flagstaff, Ariz. Since establishing his studio, Wybranski has completed numerous commissioned artworks and published editions related to the game of golf, including landscapes, portraits, and event posters. His portfolio includes artwork for clients ranging from St. Andrews Links Trust to Polo Ralph Lauren and Seminole Golf Club.
Philadelphia Man Illegally Bought 21 Guns In Bucks For Others: DA
A 24-year-old Philadelphia man is facing several charges for purchasing nearly two-dozen guns almost exclusively in Bucks County for other people, authorities said. Leonard Truesdale was arraigned this week on 21 counts each of making false statements on firearm purchase forms, criminal conspiracy to make false statements on firearm purchase forms and selling or transferring a firearm to an unlicensed person, according to the Bucks County DA's Office.
Warminster Social Club To Bring a Traditional German-Style Christmas Village to the Area
The Warminster organization will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month. A Bucks County sports club will host a traditional Christmas village at the end of the month, an homage to the holiday markets of Europe. Vereinigung Erzgebirge, a German-American social and sports club located in...
Where Are They Now: Philadelphia Sports TV Great Lou Tilley
Lou Tilley has been a television sports anchor, content creator, producer and media executive for more than 40 years. Many will perhaps remember Tilley best during his career as sports director, anchor and play-by-play broadcaster for KYW-TV, CBS 3 and Comcast Television in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. During his career, Tilley has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
WFMZ-TV Online
Canal Street Pub & Restaurant closes; patrons surprised
READING, Pa. — It's a social media message marking the end of an era. The owners of the Canal Street Pub & Restaurant said they have accepted an offer for the longstanding space in south Reading. "I was surprised, quite surprised. [It] brought back a lot of memories from...
Heartfelt homecoming: Philadelphia woman returns to alma mater to become president
Kristie Hughes Dugan is going back to her high school 30 years later...not as a student, but as the president!
North Philadelphia rapper arrested for bringing loaded gun to airport
Tierra Whack is a rap artist who got her start in North Philadelphia. Now, her videos have millions of views online.
Upcoming Program Will Indeed Engage Area Homeowners Seeking Info on Their Dwellings and Their Pasts
A Dec.7 program presented by the Historical Society of Montgomery County will help attendees dig into the pasts of their homes.Image via iStock. There’s a good chance many Montgomery County homeowners don’t know much about the very roofs over their heads. An upcoming presentation — “Reading Your House, Researching Your Home” — can answer residents’ questions about their domestic surroundings.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0