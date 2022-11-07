ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goldcountrymedia.com

Word on the Street: Residents share their Veterans Day plans

Public views and opinions expressed in the weekly Word on the Street are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of Gold Country Media. Veterans Day is today and here’s how some residents said they are celebrating. Beverly Pfister, 60. Rocklin. Q: What are your plans...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer County crew considers makeover of veterans' statue an honor

Jamie DeNardi is a lifelong Auburn resident, and he doesn’t remember the veterans’ statue on Fulweiler Avenue, across from Old Auburn Cemetery, looking as good as it does today. Dr. Kenneth Fox’s “WHY” statue was dedicated Nov. 11, 1967, to “ALL THE FIGHTING MEN OF THE UNITED STATES...
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Equipment burns in Athens Avenue fire early Thursday

Firefighters from multiple Placer County agencies and CALFIRE remain on scene of a large fire this morning in Lincoln. The incident was reportedly at an industrial trucking company on Athens Avenue, near the location of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority. The fire broke out early Thursday morning, not far...
LINCOLN, CA
KCRA.com

We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found

As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Police logs

Celeste Mary Joy Dossett Davis, 38 of Rocklin was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 30 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at Lincoln Boulevard/Ferrari Ranch Road. She was booked into the Placer County Jail. Maile Lolani Wong, 37 of Fairfield was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Oct. 30 for warrants at...
LINCOLN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Guest editorial: Placer Artists Tour has been worth the hard work

As the 29th annual Placer Artists Tour gets underway this week, there is a lot of gratitude flowing from our organizing team to our supportive community. Placer Artists Tour is a new organization formed in 2021 to present the November open studios tour, the largest and longest-standing visual art tour in the northern Sierra foothills region.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Marguerite Swingle 7/26/1923 - 10/31/2022

Long time Folsom resident Marguerite “Rita” Anne Swingle, passed away on October 31, 2022. Born on July 26, 1923 in Plymouth, California, to Orry James and Mary Cecelia Swingle, Rita was the middle child of a loving family of five siblings. The Swingle family moved to Folsom in 1925, where Rita grew up as part of the large extended family and friend network of Swingles, Isemingers, Ferreiras, Cavitts, Munns, Chans, Moores, Paivas, and many other families who made up the fabric of Folsom “before there were sidewalks”.
FOLSOM, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Youth musicians shine at Folsom Music Boosters 19th Annual Fall Festival

Amidst chilly temperatures and occasional light rain showers, a crowd of bundled-up spectators gathered Saturday night at Prairie City Stadium in Folsom to cheer on a different type of competition on the field that is normally home to prep sports. It was the 19th annual Fall Festival Marching Band Competition,...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

War gaming invades Auburn Holiday Inn for Veterans Day weekend

The inaugural Vet-Con, a miniature war gaming convention, will be held at the Auburn Holiday Inn from Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, Veterans Day weekend. Games start at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be held all day Friday and Saturday. “I chose Veterans Day because it is a long...
AUBURN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy