Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Unhoused resident left behind by the City that said it would help himRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Gruesome murder solved after 50 years with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
goldcountrymedia.com
Word on the Street: Residents share their Veterans Day plans
Public views and opinions expressed in the weekly Word on the Street are of those featured and do not necessarily reflect the views of Gold Country Media. Veterans Day is today and here’s how some residents said they are celebrating. Beverly Pfister, 60. Rocklin. Q: What are your plans...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County crew considers makeover of veterans' statue an honor
Jamie DeNardi is a lifelong Auburn resident, and he doesn’t remember the veterans’ statue on Fulweiler Avenue, across from Old Auburn Cemetery, looking as good as it does today. Dr. Kenneth Fox’s “WHY” statue was dedicated Nov. 11, 1967, to “ALL THE FIGHTING MEN OF THE UNITED STATES...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Union School District taking additional month to come to school closure decision
After listening to parents, students, teachers and community members address Auburn Union School District’s need to close a school at the end of year, trustees this week voted to extend the timeline under which a final decision will be made. More than 150 community members packed the EV Cain...
goldcountrymedia.com
Equipment burns in Athens Avenue fire early Thursday
Firefighters from multiple Placer County agencies and CALFIRE remain on scene of a large fire this morning in Lincoln. The incident was reportedly at an industrial trucking company on Athens Avenue, near the location of the Western Placer Waste Management Authority. The fire broke out early Thursday morning, not far...
Where veterans and active military members can receive Veterans Day discounts in the Sacramento region
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday that honors military veterans in the United States Armed Forces. The day is observed every year on Nov. 11 and this year, the holiday falls on Friday. Across the Sacramento region and Northern California, here are some discounts veterans can receive in observance of the […]
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
KCRA.com
We asked all California school districts if they had doors that lock from the inside. Here's what we found
As the number of school shootings in the United States rises to its highest level in two decades, student safety is top of mind. School and district leaders are constantly trying to determine the best ways to protect students and teachers if there were an active threat. But KCRA 3 Investigates found some of the largest districts in our area are missing a basic safety feature: interior door locks.
Only known surviving railroad emergency hospital discovered in California. To save it, it’s free for anyone who can move it
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — In this housing market, what if we told you, you can own a historic building — for free. The catch is, you have to be able to move it. Preservationists say the railroad history it holds is invaluable. “It's just been hiding in plain sight,"...
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police logs
Celeste Mary Joy Dossett Davis, 38 of Rocklin was arrested at 12:33 a.m. Oct. 30 for Driving Under the Influence (DUI) at Lincoln Boulevard/Ferrari Ranch Road. She was booked into the Placer County Jail. Maile Lolani Wong, 37 of Fairfield was arrested at 1:36 a.m. Oct. 30 for warrants at...
goldcountrymedia.com
Guest editorial: Placer Artists Tour has been worth the hard work
As the 29th annual Placer Artists Tour gets underway this week, there is a lot of gratitude flowing from our organizing team to our supportive community. Placer Artists Tour is a new organization formed in 2021 to present the November open studios tour, the largest and longest-standing visual art tour in the northern Sierra foothills region.
Freezing temperatures possible overnight in Sacramento, other parts of Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Parts of the Sacramento Valley, Sierra Nevada foothills and toward the Bay Area will be under a Minor Frost Advisory during the early morning hours of Friday. The advisory begins at midnight as temperatures are expected to get as low as 38 to 30 degrees. It will remain in effect until […]
7x7.com
Winter in Grass Valley and Nevada City: Gold Rush Lore, Modern Luxury + Old-Fashioned Holiday Fun
Nevada County, that swath of the Sierra Nevada mountains that is home to historic neighboring towns of Nevada City and Grass Valley (and, of course, Truckee), is rife with Gold Country narrative. Those mountain towns have real Wild West charm, with echoes of rollicking whisky-filled nights and glittering gold nuggets.
KCRA.com
What it means for Sacramento County's homeless community after voters pass Measure O
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Measure O works to address homelessness in Sacramento by making it illegal for four or more people to camp out on public or private property. As results continue to come in, the measure is projected to pass and some businesses in Midtown Sacramento tell KCRA 3 that the homeless crisis has caused problems for them and they're ready to see something done about it.
Nevada County Sheriff in search of missing teen girl
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. The sheriff’s office said that the missing girl is named Trinity and she was last seen walking away from a home in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said that […]
Nevada County searching for 16-year-old last seen in robe and pajama pants
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif — Nevada County Sheriff's officials say a 16-year-old named Trinity is missing, and was last seen at 10 p.m. walking away from a residence in the 18000 block of Kentucky Ravine Road in Nevada City. Deputies describe her as 5 feet 9 inches tall with red...
goldcountrymedia.com
Marguerite Swingle 7/26/1923 - 10/31/2022
Long time Folsom resident Marguerite “Rita” Anne Swingle, passed away on October 31, 2022. Born on July 26, 1923 in Plymouth, California, to Orry James and Mary Cecelia Swingle, Rita was the middle child of a loving family of five siblings. The Swingle family moved to Folsom in 1925, where Rita grew up as part of the large extended family and friend network of Swingles, Isemingers, Ferreiras, Cavitts, Munns, Chans, Moores, Paivas, and many other families who made up the fabric of Folsom “before there were sidewalks”.
Police: Crash near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards started with chase involving West Sacramento officers
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a collision in south Sacramento on Thursday morning. The scene is near Cosumnes River and Franklin boulevards. Sacramento police say the crash happened after a car chase between the suspect vehicle and West Sacramento police. No Sacramento officers were involved, they say. We don't know if anyone was injured in the crash.Police are also warning that, along with roads being blocked, Regional Transit trains that run through the area may also be impacted.Updates to follow.
goldcountrymedia.com
Youth musicians shine at Folsom Music Boosters 19th Annual Fall Festival
Amidst chilly temperatures and occasional light rain showers, a crowd of bundled-up spectators gathered Saturday night at Prairie City Stadium in Folsom to cheer on a different type of competition on the field that is normally home to prep sports. It was the 19th annual Fall Festival Marching Band Competition,...
goldcountrymedia.com
War gaming invades Auburn Holiday Inn for Veterans Day weekend
The inaugural Vet-Con, a miniature war gaming convention, will be held at the Auburn Holiday Inn from Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 10-12, Veterans Day weekend. Games start at 7 p.m. on Thursday and will be held all day Friday and Saturday. “I chose Veterans Day because it is a long...
Fairfield police sergeant catches suspected catalytic converter thieves in the act
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men in Solano County were arrested Wednesday after they were allegedly caught trying to steal catalytic converters. According to the Fairfield Police Department, Sgt. Williams was patrolling the area of Woolner Avenue when he saw a silver SUV driving slowly through the neighborhood. Williams...
Comments / 0