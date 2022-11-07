ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hysterical! Ex-judge in NJ mocks Murphy’s auto theft proposals

Vince August was a municipal court judge in South Hackensack until the state Supreme court ruled he could no longer do that job if he continued to perform standup comedy. So now, he tours the country with Trevor Noah, warms up the crowd on "The Daily Show," and will be performing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine

WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
WOODBINE, NJ
No Red Wave in New Jersey on Election Night

Despite decades high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members and voting for their board of education. These races are important, because they form the building blocks of grass roots political efforts in local communities.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Who owns the most land in New Jersey?

In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines

New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
Truck flips to avoid stopped car, spilling plywood onto NJ road

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck driver was hurt when he swerved and overturned to avoid a car that stopped suddenly in front of him Wednesday morning. The truck was headed south approaching Promenade Boulevard around 10:10 a.m when a car suddenly car changed lanes from left to right in order to beat the light, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. When the driver of the car realized they weren't going to make it they came to a sudden stop.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey.

