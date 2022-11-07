Read full article on original website
Hysterical! Ex-judge in NJ mocks Murphy’s auto theft proposals
Vince August was a municipal court judge in South Hackensack until the state Supreme court ruled he could no longer do that job if he continued to perform standup comedy. So now, he tours the country with Trevor Noah, warms up the crowd on "The Daily Show," and will be performing this weekend at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency.
Irresponsible car owners in NJ helping thieves might need to pay up (Opinion)
You’re not going to like this. I broached a wildly unpopular idea this week on our radio show in reaction to the lame "get tough" on auto theft plans announced by Gov. Murphy. I’ll tell you his ideas before mine. He wants to create a habitual auto theft...
Murphy changes his mind about NJ bear hunt after scary encounters and backlash
TRENTON – New Jersey plans to hold a bear hunt next month, as Gov. Phil Murphy reversed his long-standing opposition in the face of rising complaints about interactions between bears and people. Murphy opposed the bear hunt as a candidate and gradually restricted it as governor, first by banning...
Did a loved one just die? NJ trying to stop ‘death deals’ harassment
A growing number of New Jersey residents grieving the loss of a family member are reporting being contacted, and in some cases harassed, by companies offering inheritance advances for a fee after a loved one has passed. Assemblywoman Aura Dunn, R-Morris is sponsoring a measure that would prohibit the solicitation...
Red trickle in NJ: Republicans flip another seat as Malinowski concedes
With a margin too large to overcome, Democratic U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski has conceded to Republican Tom Kean, Jr. in their rematch in the 7th Congressional District. Malinowski congratulated Kean on social media late Wednesday morning. He blamed redistricting, in part, for his defeat. "I am deeply grateful to the...
NJ faces epic teacher shortage – Can it be fixed?
As school districts across New Jersey struggle to hire new teachers and retain existing staff, Gov. Phil Murphy is creating a task force to come up with strategies of addressing both issues. The shortage has existed for years, but was made worse by the pandemic and the stresses of remote...
Fired NJ state worker sues over religious exemption for COVID vaccine
WOODBINE — A state worker fired for not receiving a COVID-19 vaccination after being denied a religious exemption is suing to get his job back. Kuan Bowleg, a 15-year employee at Woodbine Developmental Center, claims that he was approved for a religious exemption from the flu vaccine in October 2021 but then was denied religious exemption this year for the COVID-19 vaccine.
An open letter to NJ politicians who text spam my phone
You may believe that because we are neighbors, I don’t mind getting an unsolicited text from you, from my friendly neighborhood. 732 area code. And you may believe that wording it in a very personal way makes it seem friendly and harmless as though we know each other. But...
PA man charged with murder of woman at Maple Shade, NJ motel
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. In May, 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to Bradshaw.
What are New Jersey’s estate and inheritance taxes when someone dies?
When a loved one dies, receiving what's rightfully yours can be costly. The rules related to state and inheritance taxes vary from state to state. New Jersey today, compared to just a few years ago, is a bit gentler on the friends and family left behind. Below is a rundown...
The country’s most patriotic teen visits NJ to do a special task
There’s always a story about a teenager doing something exceptionally unique and amazing and 17-year-old Preston Sharp is one of them. From the age of 10, this California teen has had an interest in shining light on war veterans as his grandfather was buried in a cemetery where many graves were unnamed and bare.
Proposed NJ law defines ‘Central Jersey’ — some surprised by what’s missing
If it gets its own spot on the New Jersey tourism map, then it must exist. Right?. A proposed law waiting for action in the New Jersey Legislature establishes a "Central Jersey" region on paper, which would then have to be included in the state's tourism marketing efforts. "It deserves...
No Red Wave in New Jersey on Election Night
Despite decades high inflation and a largely unpopular Democratic president there was no red wave that washed over New Jersey. The picture may be a bit different once all the local races are settled. In addition to congress, voters in many towns were choosing mayors, council members and voting for their board of education. These races are important, because they form the building blocks of grass roots political efforts in local communities.
NJ voting troubles: Scanners on Mercer County machines not working
New Jersey 101.5 will have live New Jersey congressional election result coverage tonight after polls close at 8. Voting machines were down Tuesday morning across Mercer County, leaving voters to fill out paper ballots that would have to be counted at one location once the polls close.. Voters will be...
Who owns the most land in New Jersey?
In most of our 50 states, there is clearly a single largest landowner in each state. New Jersey is one of a handful of states where that information is unavailable. There are large landowners in the Garden State but narrowing it down to one in the whole state is apparently too complicated to know.
NJ opioid prescription rules are now national guidelines
New opioid prescription guidelines from a federal agency echo what New Jersey has already been doing for years. At the same time, many states have laws on the books that mirror the patient notification act first enacted by New Jersey in 2017. "This is a life-saving law that makes complete...
The perfect solution for New Jersey voting
I want to start this off by saying that I had a very pleasant experience casting my votes today in Roosevelt where they reward your experience with not only a sticker but a cookie as well. No cookies were given in Mercer County, however. Only in New Jersey could we...
Hey, NJ: don’t listen to the polls — go out and vote today!
Today is Election Day, or it used to be. Many New Jersey residents may have already voted in the last week. The period for early voting in our state was October 29 to November 6. More Democrats took advantage of early voting than Republicans in NJ. Perhaps Democrats are more...
Truck flips to avoid stopped car, spilling plywood onto NJ road
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A truck driver was hurt when he swerved and overturned to avoid a car that stopped suddenly in front of him Wednesday morning. The truck was headed south approaching Promenade Boulevard around 10:10 a.m when a car suddenly car changed lanes from left to right in order to beat the light, according to South Brunswick Deputy Police Chief James Ryan. When the driver of the car realized they weren't going to make it they came to a sudden stop.
Car chased by Philly cops into NJ not tied to shooting that injured 9
EVESHAM – Police on Wednesday night chased a vehicle thought to have been involved in a shooting that injured nine people, pursuing it from Philadelphia into New Jersey. The driver of a dark colored vehicle led police on a pursuit that went north on Route 95, over the Tacony Palmyra Bridge and onto Route 73, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.
