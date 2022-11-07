Read full article on original website
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Public safety, immigrants’ rights on the ballot with Question 4The Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Department of Public Safety implements changes, new trainingsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
NECN
Overnight Crash at Framingham Service Area
What appeared to be a serious crash happened overnight at the service area along Interstate 90 in Framingham, Massachusetts. There was a heavy first responder presence at the service area following the crash. A car was left with serious damage. Additional details have not been made available, including any potential...
NECN
Route 1 Northbound in Saugus Closed After Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer
A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car has closed traffic on Route 1 northbound in Saugus Friday morning. The crash happened not too far from the corner of Walnut Street. Cars are being diverted through a parking lot to get through. There was significant damage to both the...
Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report
A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
NECN
Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire
A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
NECN
Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury
A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
NECN
2 Men Shot in Nashua Thursday Night, Police Say
Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
NECN
Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester
A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
universalhub.com
Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester
Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
NECN
Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
NECN
Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester
After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
NECN
Motorcycle Driver Has Minor Injuries After Crash Involving State Police Cruiser
A motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after a crash that also involved a Massachusetts State Police cruiser, according to a spokesperson with the agency. The crash happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 95 northbound, north of Exit 21 in Walpole, according to Lieutenant Paul Sullivan...
WMUR.com
Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park
SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
nbcboston.com
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
NECN
Watertown Police Roll Out a Simple New Method to Combat Catalytic Converter Theft
A Massachusetts city is taking new actions to crack down on stolen catalytic converters, a pricey car part containing expensive platinum that thieves can resell, according to the Watertown News. Watertown police are using a pretty simple tool to try and combat the crime — spray paint. People in...
NECN
Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say
Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
NECN
Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen
Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
NECN
Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
