ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swampscott, MA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Overnight Crash at Framingham Service Area

What appeared to be a serious crash happened overnight at the service area along Interstate 90 in Framingham, Massachusetts. There was a heavy first responder presence at the service area following the crash. A car was left with serious damage. Additional details have not been made available, including any potential...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Daily Voice

Saugus Groom Killed Days Before Wedding In NH Motorcycle Crash: Report

A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.
SEABROOK, NH
NECN

Firefighter Injured Battling Natick House Fire

A firefighter was injured battling a fire in a multi-family home in Natick, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. The fire was reported around 11 a.m. on Union Street. "I started to smell something and I came out and then I saw the smoke and I go ‘oh my God there’s all this smoke." a neighbor told NBC10 Boston.
NATICK, MA
NECN

Ambulance Involved in Crash in Roxbury

A Boston EMS ambulance was involved in a crash Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roxbury on Columbus Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department. The call came in just before 6:15 a.m. Traffic is being slowed near Roxbury Community College. There's no word yet on any potential injuries.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

2 Men Shot in Nashua Thursday Night, Police Say

Two men were shot Thursday night in Nashua, New Hampshire, and police there say they have the person responsible in custody. Officers responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a shooting around Pine and Kinsley Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Nashua Police Department.
NASHUA, NH
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man Killed in Daylight Shooting in Dorchester

A man is dead after a daylight shooting in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, police confirmed Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Paxton and Harvard streets. The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution. The sound of bullets startled neighbors. "I heard very...
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

Excavation worker shot to death in front of his family on Harvard Street in Dorchester

Victim identified as Elijah Pinckney, 35, of Dorchester. A man was shot at Harvard and Paxton streets around 1:15 p.m. Boston Police report he was declared dead at the scene. Live Boston reports the victim was a worker for Riley Brothers, a Stoughton company that specializes in paving and utility work, and that he was shot repeatedly as his family watched. A company dump truck was parked nearby.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Large Fire on Broadway in Lowell, Smoke Pours From Building

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire in Lowell, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. at 700 Broadway St. The auto body shop, which was vacant after being abandoned for some time, suffered significant damage. People in the area said they could...
LOWELL, MA
NECN

Shooter Sought After Man Is Killed in Dorchester

After a man became the 30th deadly shooting victim in Boston this year, the city's police force continue their search for the shooter Thursday. This latest shooting happened in Dorchester Wednesday in broad daylight and left a man in his 30s dead. No arrests have been made yet. There have...
BOSTON, MA
WMUR.com

Crews fight fire at Canobie Lake Park

SALEM, N.H. — Crews were fighting a fire at Canobie Lake Park in Salem on Wednesday morning. Little information has been released, but smoke could be seen in the area as crews were dispatched. The fire seemed to be near the Ferris wheel. This is a developing story. It...
SALEM, NH
NECN

Dorchester Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Robbery, Police Say

Officers have arrested a man who is accused of demanding money and jewelry from two people and firing a gun during the ordeal, according to a news release from the Boston Police Department. Sylvester Coburn, 36, of Dorchester, was arrested Wednesday in Dorchester after the incident that happened around 10:05...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Flames Light Up Sky as Firefighters Battle Blaze in Methuen

Flames could be seen shooting out of the roof of a house in Methuen, Massachusetts Monday night as firefighters worked to control the blaze. Police were also responding to the fire on Hampshire Street. The road is closed from the police station to Pleasant Street. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.
METHUEN, MA
NECN

Restaurant Group With 5 South Boston Locations Eyeing Former Legal Oysteria Spot?

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A local restaurant group is apparently planning to open a new dining spot in Charlestown. According to a post within the jobs section of the bostonchefs.com site, a new restaurant that will have "a focus on handmade pasta & cheeses, and extensive in-house butchery program, and locally sourced as well as high end Italian ingredients" is looking to open in City Square, hinting that it could be moving into the former Legal Oysteria space based on the fact that the post says the space was "a popular location for years and empty since the pandemic."
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy