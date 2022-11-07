A groom from Saugus has died and his fiancé is recovering after the two were victims of a motorcycle-involved crash in New Hampshire days before their wedding, WHDH reports. Jessie Edom and Jeff Zajac were on their way to put down their final deposit when they were hit by a 2010 Toyota Corolla on Route 107 in Seabrook, NH, on Saturday, Nov. 5, the outlet reports.

SEABROOK, NH ・ 19 HOURS AGO