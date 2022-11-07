The most important position in the Cleveland Browns defense is defensive end. Much is required to play the role effectively as they need someone big enough to hold up against the run, long enough to avoid being reached and athletic enough to rush the passer and funnel plays to the inside. Whether it's been Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon or Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns have been well served in that role. Not only do the Browns need to think about life after Clowney but they have struggled when Garrett and Clowney aren't on the field, let alone when they miss games due to injury.

