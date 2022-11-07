Read full article on original website
Crowded Bears Receiver Corps Makes for Tough Decisions
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have some game day personnel issues to address. One seems to be solved after they cleared a roster spot by waiving undrafted rookie tight end Jake Tonges. They are getting ready for the return of linebacker Matthew Adams, if not...
Texans QB Davis Mills: Ready For Giants Blitz?
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills anticipated the question like it was an incoming blitz. “I’ve already seen a ton of it on film," Mills said. "They like to bring a lot of pressure. We’ll be ready for it. It kind of comes in any scenario." The Houston Texans' second-year...
What Justin Fields Did Now to Shift into High Gear
Luke Getsy is not downplaying the accomplishment of his offense or even quarterback Justin Fields. However, the Bears offensive coordinator doesn't consider this a moment for taking bows. Who's to argue when you're 3-6 and have won once in six games. It's not like the Bears have had trouble scoring...
Aidan Hutchinson Could See More Reps on Inside of Defensive Line
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has had a typical rookie season for a player of his caliber. Drafted second overall, Hutchinson has spent the first half of his rookie season learning the ropes of being a professional. He’s had big moments, such as a three-sack performance in Week 2 against...
Raiders Making Moves at the Safety Position Following Abram Cut
The Las Vegas Raiders upgraded safety Isaiah Pola-Mao to the active roster and signed safety Jalen Elliott to the practice squad, the club announced Wednesday. These two moves came just a day after the team released safety Johnathan Abram. Pola-Mao has played two games for the Raiders this season, Week...
Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator’s Critique
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone. Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.
Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Tuli Tuipulotu, DL USC
The most important position in the Cleveland Browns defense is defensive end. Much is required to play the role effectively as they need someone big enough to hold up against the run, long enough to avoid being reached and athletic enough to rush the passer and funnel plays to the inside. Whether it's been Myles Garrett and Olivier Vernon or Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, the Browns have been well served in that role. Not only do the Browns need to think about life after Clowney but they have struggled when Garrett and Clowney aren't on the field, let alone when they miss games due to injury.
As Ben Ellefson Returns to Practice, Vikings Lose Jacob Hollister to Raiders
The bottom of the Vikings' depth chart at tight end has been shaken up a little bit this week. Ben Ellefson, an excellent blocker who has missed the last four games with a groin injury, was designated to return from injured reserve and begin practicing again on Wednesday. That opens a 21-day window for him to be activated.
Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Bold Predictions Revealed for Colts vs. Raiders
After all of the chaos surrounding the Indianapolis Colts this week, the focus can finally turn toward this weekend’s game. The Colts head out west this week to take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. While the Colts (3-5-1) have struggled throughout the season, the Raiders (2-6) have endured struggles of their own. Both teams have gone from projected playoff contenders when the season started to possibly possessing a top pick in April’s NFL Draft.
NFL Draft Profile: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, Michigan State Spartans
NFL Draft Profile: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, Michigan State Spartans
Josh Allen or No Josh Allen, Bills’ Elite Defense Poses Major Challenge For Vikings
The big story heading into this weekend's highly-anticipated game between the 7-1 Vikings and the 6-2 Bills is the status of Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen, who may or may not be able to play through an elbow injury. If Allen can't play — and that's starting to seem more and more likely — Case Keenum would step in at QB against his former team, and the Bills' offense would become notably less dangerous.
How Will Texans Fair Against Giants Defensive Line?
HOUSTON — The 6-2 New York Giants are going to present several challenges to the Houston Texans Sunday at MetLife Stadium. With the worst run defense in the league, the Texans will have a difficult task trying to slow down running back Saquon Barkley. But Houston's second-most significant challenge will be containing the Giants' defensive line.
Report: Broncos WR KJ Hamler Out Week 10 with Hamstring Injury
Denver Broncos slot wide receiver KJ Hamler is expected to miss Sunday's road contest at. due to a hamstring injury, Troy Renck of Denver7 reported. Hamler was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday — when he sustained the injury that is now being "evaluated," per head coach Nathaniel Hackett — and did not practice Thursday, making the third-year speedster extremely unlikely to play in Week 10.
Jason Verrett Tears Achilles in Practice
SANTA CLARA -- What a sad story. Jason Verrett tore his left Achilles tendon Wednesday during practice, and the 49ers cornerback is done for the season. Again. Verrett was recovering from a torn right ACL which he suffered Week 1 of last season. He completed the year-long rehab process, got medically cleared to play and was in line to make his season debut this Sunday night against the Los Angeles Chargers. Then he ruptured his Achilles during practice. In retrospect, he probably wasn't ready to return to football.
Report: Saints Sign 2 Players to Active Roster
Per John Hendrix of the Saints News Network, the New Orleans Saints are signing G/T Derrick Kelly and LB Kenny Young to their active roster. Young was a fourth-round selection by the Baltimore Ravens out of UCLA in the 2018 NFL Draft. He had 51 tackles as a rookie, including four for loss, 2.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Nick Sirianni on Frank Reich: ‘I’m always going to use him as a consultant’
PHILADELPHIA - When the Indianapolis Colts fired Frank Reich on Monday, the first reaction for many Eagles fans was to want to bring the well-liked former Eagles offensive coordinator back into the fold. For Nick Sirianni, his former mentor already is helping whether any kind of advisory or consulting role...
Packers-Cowboys Injury Report: Four Starters Return
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ injury outlook has improved ahead of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. After eight starters sat out Wednesday’s practice, four returned on Thursday. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and receiver Sammy Watkins were limited participation on Thursday. Also, rookie receiver Christian Watson (concussion protocol) is off the injury report.
Simmons Dealing With Injury ‘Day by Day’
NASHVILLE – Slowly strolling through the locker room with a walking boot on his left foot, Jeffery Simmons hardly looked like a player who will be ready to suit up against the Denver Broncos. The Tennessee Titans defensive tackle missed his second straight day of practice Thursday due to...
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
NFL Draft Profile: Tyson Bagent, Quarterback, Shepherd Rams
How Bears Liked Performance of Roquan Smith’s Replacements
When a defense gives up 35 points, it's not easy to find a player who actually played good ball. Bears defensive coodinator Alan Williams found a pair of them playing alongside each other, in of all places, linebacker. How much they missed Roquan Smith can't be measured but Jack Sanborn and Nicholas Morrow both stood out.
