wakg.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Individual that Stole a Package
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual that stole a package from a porch in Collinsville. The unidentified individual stole the package from a porch on Woodshire Drive. The pictures below show the individual and the vehicle he was driving. If...
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for stolen travel trailer in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a camper that was stolen from Timberlake RV. Deputes say on Tuesday Nov. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. a small 2022 X Treme Sports camper was taken from Timberlake RV on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. The camper is shaped like a tear drop and the vehicle that stole it is believed to be a 1900s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
WSET
Pulaski Police details search and capture of fugitive who stole cop car, hit officers
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is releasing details related to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in their area after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers, and stole firearms after crashing the car. Last Friday, efforts...
WDBJ7.com
FBI: Roanoke bank robber is at large, armed and dangerous
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI and Roanoke Police continue the search for a bank robber they believe robbed two banks in October. The Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force has joined the investigation. The FBI says the robber should be considered armed and dangerous. October 26, 2022,...
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna murder case moves to grand jury
First-degree murder charges were certified to a grand jury Monday in connection with the death of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. The preliminary hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court rested on the testimony of two witnesses who feared for their safety — Kassie Moore and Troy Layne. Van...
wfxrtv.com
Person airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department says they responded to a motorcycle crash, where a patient had to be life-flighted to the hospital. Firefighters say the crash took place near Turkey Foot Road on Wednesday Nov. 9, where they found the motorcycle in the woods....
wfxrtv.com
City of Salem Police Department looking for persons of interest
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Salem, Virginia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in an event that occurred in downtown Salem. According to officials, the event occurred yesterday, Nov. 7. They say the individuals may be driving a dark-colored Ford...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel
A grand jury has indicted three people accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
NBC12
Hopewell Police search for 2 suspects after man robbed inside his own car
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - In Hopewell, police are looking for two men accused of robbing a man inside his own car. Police say the victim had met with the two suspects in the area of Danville and Stonewall. As they were talking, police say one of the suspects got in...
pmg-va.com
Car jacking in Forest
Early morning on Wednesday, November 2, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market located in Forest at approximately 12:45 A.M for the report of armed robbery and car jacking. At approximately 12:40 A.M an unknown light-colored sedan blocked the victim’s vehicle from entering into Forest...
WDBJ7.com
Radford Police situation cleared, suspect in custody
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “The incident has been resolved and a suspect is in custody. Thank you for your patience as we assisted local and federal agencies attempting to apprehend a wanted subject.”. EARLIER STORY: A large police presence has converged in the 700 block of Auburn Ave....
wfirnews.com
Police inspect possible gunshot through car window
The roadway is all clear after police vehicles blocked the right lane of Campbell Avenue near the corner of 5th Street investigating a car that appeared to have a gunshot through the side window or perhaps the window was smashed in by blunt force. WFIR has learned that the car attracted the attention of two police vehicles around 6 pm tonight but no civilians were spotted at the scene with no Roanoke City Fire-EMS present.
WDBJ7.com
Police searching for person who stole red kettle from The Salvation Army
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are searching for the person who stole a red kettle from The Salvation Army Monday. Police say it happened outside the Belk Department store at the Danville Mall. They say the thief knocked the kettle stand down and ran off with the kettle. Despite the...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after Salem police chase that left three officers hurt
SALEM, Va. – UPDATE. The Salem Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a police chase that left three officers with minor injuries. Authorities say 25-year-old Griffin Newman was taken into custody Tuesday (Nov.8) at 8:11 p.m. in Salem and is currently being held without bond. Newman...
wfxrtv.com
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
Suspect in custody after house fires in Roanoke; Firefighters
