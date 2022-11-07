ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver crash actually a shooting; Man, 26, critical

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What at first appeared to be a traffic crash in Vancouver turned out to be a shooting that critically wounded a man, police said Monday afternoon.

The incident unfolded shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday when Vancouver police were sent to a single-vehicle crash in the 6500 block of NE Fourth Plain Boulevard. But officials said when officers arrived they found a bullet hole in the window and the man wounded.

Officials: Police fire shots at man who set vehicle on fire

The 26-year-old was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The case remains open and active with Vancouver police detectives working with the Safe Streets Task Force.

No information was released on any potential shooters or motive, nor was the victim’s name released.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

