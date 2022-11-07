Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
wdhn.com
Ivey re-elected as Alabama Governor
The General Election race for the Alabama Governor has been decided. Kay Ivey has been declared the winner. Ivey won the race by 76%. Her opponent Yolanda Flowers ended the race with 20.66%.
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
WTVM
2022 Election Day: Results from across Georgia and Alabama
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are awaiting results from across Alabama and Georgia for tonight’s races.
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
selmasun.com
Stewart takes Alabama Senate District 23 seat
Selma native Robert L. Stewart will represent District 23 in the Alabama State Senate. Stewart defeated Republican candidate Michael Nimmer of Greenville in Butler County and Libertarian candidate Portis Shepherd, who lives in Perry County, in the Nov. 8 general election. Stewart took the seat with 53.4% of the vote....
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wvtm13.com
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters
Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
wdhn.com
Alabama State Board of Education adopts high school graduation requirement changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Board of Education has passed a resolution concerning new graduation requirements that will impact the class of 2028. Currently, Alabama students aren’t as ready as they could be for life after high school. The graduation rate last year was 92%, but the college and career readiness rate was 76%.
What you need to know before you head to the polls
Judge Naftel says Jefferson County has been fortunate to have enough poll workers to assist voters for Tuesday's election.
thecutoffnews.com
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288
Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
Election 2022: How much should Alabama Republicans celebrate on Tuesday?
Alabama Republicans will gather in hotels, banquet halls and event centers on Tuesday to celebrate the party’s General Election wins. But given the realities of Alabama politics, where the GOP has long dominated the big statewide contests, will the celebrating fall a little flat?. And if a party breaks...
WSFA
Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
wbrc.com
Crucial deadline for small business owners in 6 west Alabama counties
Tuscaloosa County, Ala. (WBRC) -For businesses in west Alabama affected by tornadoes earlier this year, there is still an opportunity to apply for Small Business Administration (SBA) loans, but time is running out. The deadline to apply for the disaster loan program is December 7 and it applies to people...
