Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
ALABAMA STATE
wdhn.com

Ivey re-elected as Alabama Governor

The General Election race for the Alabama Governor has been decided. Kay Ivey has been declared the winner. Ivey won the race by 76%. Her opponent Yolanda Flowers ended the race with 20.66%.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Stewart takes Alabama Senate District 23 seat

Selma native Robert L. Stewart will represent District 23 in the Alabama State Senate. Stewart defeated Republican candidate Michael Nimmer of Greenville in Butler County and Libertarian candidate Portis Shepherd, who lives in Perry County, in the Nov. 8 general election. Stewart took the seat with 53.4% of the vote....
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals

Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
ALABAMA STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

Slavery, involuntary servitude rejected by 4 states' voters

Voters in four states have approved ballot measures that will change their state constitutions to prohibit slavery and involuntary servitude as punishment for crime, while those in a fifth state rejected a flawed version of the question. The measures approved Tuesday could curtail the use of prison labor in Alabama,...
OREGON STATE
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
thecutoffnews.com

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288

Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Merika Coleman, Dominates Democratic Primary for Senate District 19, Faces Libertarian Opponent in Tuesday’s Election - Paid For by Merika Coleman Campaign P.O. Box 28888 Birmingham, Al 35288. Alabama Assistant Minority Leader, Rep. Merika Coleman (D-Pleasant Grove) faces Libertatian in Tuesday’s Election after dominating her...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Opponents express concerns about ‘Aniah’s Law’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There is an amendment on Tuesday’s ballot that could change the state’s bail process if passed. Amendment 1 would allow a judge to deny bail to someone charged with a violent felony. The amendment, known as “Aniah’s Law,” named after Aniah Blanchard. Police say...
ALABAMA STATE

