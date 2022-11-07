Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Centre Daily
NBA Admits to Major Missed Calls in Clippers vs. Cavaliers Game
View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers played an incredible game on Monday night, as both teams were matching baskets for what seemed like the entire game. The display of shot making was off the charts, led by Donovan Mitchell and Paul George. The game came down to the very last possession, and unfortunately there were several missed calls that the NBA admitted to in their last two minute report.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: How Open Are The Lakers To Moving On From Anthony Davis?
After The Ringer's Bill Simmons revealed that there was "buzz" suggesting maximum-salaried Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis could be available via trade, Lakers fans expressed hope that he could be moved. Lakers 248's Doug McKain thinks that Davis, despite his injury history, remains worth retaining for Los Angeles,...
Centre Daily
Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: “I Think We’re Playing Better Basketball”
Ahead of Thursday's game against the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of the team's 4-7 start. He said the Heat's close losses will only help them as the season progresses. Spoelstra said he felt the team is playing good basketball but has just been unable to close out wins.
Centre Daily
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Miami Heat
The Hornets and Heat are scheduled to tip off inside FTX Arena at 7:30 p.m. EST. As head coach Steve Clifford stated in Wednesday night's postgame press conference, the Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) and Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) and Gordon Hayward (L Shoulder Contusion).
Centre Daily
Behind Jimmy Butler’s 35 Points, the Miami Heat Hold Off The Charlotte Hornets
View the original article to see embedded media. A big night from Jimmy Butler allowed the Miami Heat to get a breather from their slow start to the season. Butler had 35 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in the Heat's 117-112 victory in overtime Thursday against the Charlotte Hornets. The Heat improved to 5-7.
Centre Daily
Adam Silver Addresses Kyrie Irving Punishment Amid Criticism
After reportedly meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, NBA commissioner Adam Silver offered his first public comments Thursday regarding the Nets star in the wake of his recent suspension for promoting an antisemitic film on social media. Speaking in an interview with The New York Times, Silver spoke optimistically about...
Centre Daily
Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has knee surgery, out indefinitely
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that center Daniel Theis is out indefinitely after having knee surgery. The procedure was done on Theis' right knee, which has kept him out all season. It's been sore since training camp began. "It (his knee) was a little sore [after EuroBasket]," Pacers head...
