After a stretch of really nice weather across Central Ohio, big changes are on the way to end the workweek and head into the weekend. Temperature-wise on Friday, we will still be pretty mild, with highs topping out in the lower 60s this afternoon. However, we are looking at some heavy rain totals, especially along and southeast of I-71, as we head throughout the day. Our record rainfall for the date is 1.03″ back in 1995, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us top that today.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO