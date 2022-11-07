ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

What bills Ohio lawmakers could pass before the end of the year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After Republicans retained their stronghold on Ohio’s state legislature Tuesday, House Majority Floor Leader Bill Seitz cautioned his Democratic colleagues: “It’s time to lower your expectations.” Ohio voters kept intact the GOP’s supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, setting the party up to dominate the cycle of legislation that […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Midterm Election: Did Ohio break voter turnout records?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election night has come and gone but a big question that remains is how many people voted in the midterm election. Although early voter turnout in the Nov. 8 election exceeded 2018, setting a record for Ohio, suggesting an enthused election cycle, but overall turnout tells a different tale. “I think […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How red is Ohio after Republican wins on Election Day?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Once fondly referred to as a “bellwether” and often a swing state in major elections, Ohioans by and large elected candidates who were squarely and staunchly red in 2020 — and they followed a similar trend Tuesday night. The Ohio GOP was...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Where to find Ohio election results

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is providing real-time election results for the Nov. 8 general election in Ohio, in which the governor’s and Washington D.C. seats are up for grabs. Voters began deciding on a multitude of local races when polls opened at 6:30 a.m. They will later close at 7:30 p.m., after which election […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

State issues 1 and 2 pass, changing Ohio’s bail and voter eligibility laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to approve two state constitutional amendments, changing the way judges set bail and modifying voter eligibility requirements, the AP projected Tuesday night. Issue 1: Bail reform and public safety Ohioans overwhelmingly voted to change the way judges set bail. Issue 1 requires Ohio judges to consider public safety […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Coronavirus in Ohio: Death numbers make sudden drop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 10,865 new COVID-19 cases for the past week and a drastic decrease in deaths. Only eight deaths were reported in the past seven days, bringing the total in the state to 40,257. The totals for the previous two weeks were 67 and 71. The drop […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in central Ohio, waste management company says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hallmark Channel brings holiday spirit to Ohio farm

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) — A woman from the big city goes to her small hometown for the holidays to take over the bakery/quaint hotel/old farm from her ailing parent and along the way makes friends, falls in love with the local handy man/rival baker/her old high school sweetheart and, of course, remembers what Christmas is all about.
CHESTERLAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

More warm weather ahead of rain & much colder temperatures

More mild weather is on the way Thursday ahead of a wet end to the week and much colder weekend. A red flag warning will remain in effect through the evening due to wind, low humidity and dry conidtions across southeast Ohio. While nothing weather related is expected to start fires, the breeze moving across dry ground could spread fires quickly, so outdoors burning is discouraged.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Heavy rainfall followed by very chilly air for Columbus area

Tonight: Clouds increase, very warm, rain late, low 55. Friday: Rainy day, few rumbles, record rainfall expected, high 62. Saturday: Few showers, mostly cloudy, cold, high 42. It will be a great evening with temps running way above normal this evening through sunset and beyond. In fact temps will fall close to the overnight lows in the middle 50s by midnight tonight. As the moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole moves northward overnight, our temps will start to rise slowly to the upper 50s by daybreak.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sunny & mild Thursday, heavy rain and a cool down on the way

We continue the stretch of mild and sunny weather for one more day, with highs topping out near 70. Cloud cover will begin to increase later in the day, out ahead of heavy rain on the way starting very early Friday. Remnants from tropical system Nicole begin to bring rain,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Heavy rain Friday, big cool down this weekend

After a stretch of really nice weather across Central Ohio, big changes are on the way to end the workweek and head into the weekend. Temperature-wise on Friday, we will still be pretty mild, with highs topping out in the lower 60s this afternoon. However, we are looking at some heavy rain totals, especially along and southeast of I-71, as we head throughout the day. Our record rainfall for the date is 1.03″ back in 1995, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see us top that today.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy