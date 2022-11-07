Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mymix1041.com
2022 Election Results
25,068 people voted in the November 8th election in Bradley County. That is roughly 33.5% of the 74,760 people who are registered to vote in the county. In this election cycle, more people cast ballots on election day than during early voting. 12,475 people cast their ballot on Election Day,...
WDEF
Former Rainsville Major elected Speaker of the Alabama House
MONTGOMERY, Alabama (WDEF) – Our region lost one important local figure in state politics this week when David Ralston from Blue Ridge decided not to seek another term as Speaker of the Georgia House of Representatives. But we got another one back Thursday evening. Alabama House Republicans chose a...
WDEF
Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors reveals new park plan details
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Former New York City Parks and Rec Commissioner Mitchell Silver is currently in Chattanooga looking into the city’s upcoming Parks and Outdoors Plan. That plan will be presented to City Council in February. Parks and Outdoors Administrator Scott Martin says it’s been 25 years since...
Bradley County man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking
A Bradley County man has been sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to drug-trafficking charges.
WDEF
Burglary suspect captured after chase in DeKalb and Jackson counties
POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – A search this afternoon in northeast Alabama ended with the arrest of the suspect. Police in Powell were trying to arrest Breylon Willis for multiple burglaries when he fled. They say he may have also fired a couple of shots with a gun he stole...
WDEF
Weekly CPD crime briefing
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.
WDEF
Collegedale Police make a deal for a new K9
COLLEGEDALE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Collegdale Police Department has added a new K9 officer, but it took some deal-making to pull it off. The deal followed the hiring of a new, human police officer. Officer Saxe workerd for McMinn County as a Drug recognition Expert and certified K9 handler.
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: EPB
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga is known for having some of the best Internet in the country. A lot of it is thanks to EPB. The utility’s got a lot of history here in the Scenic City. EPB talked to News 12 about how they’re driving our economy...
WDEF
Chattanooga Preparatory School holds teacher recruitment event
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Chattanooga Preparatory School is looking for more teachers and hosted a teacher recruitment event tonight downtown. The school is looking for educators to help teach their first-ever incoming junior class. Those who can teach AP English, Language Arts, Environmental Science and Pre-Calculus are being invited to...
WDEF
Chatt State recognizes ‘National First Generation College Student Day’
Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – It is National First Generation College Student Day and nearly one in four Chattanooga State Community College students identify as the first in their family to attend college. Tuesday afternoon Chatt State offered a celebration of their First Gen students. Amanda Jordan with Chatt State...
Warren County man sentenced to Federal Prison
Kerry Shane Smith, a Warren County resident, plead guilty in United States District Court, Eastern District of Tennessee, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Smith was sentenced to 97 months in Federal prison, to be released on supervised probation at the end of that sentence. In addition, Smith was ordered to pay $74,500 in fines.
WDEF
620 acres added to land conservation on the Southern Cumberland Plateau
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Several organizations and individuals announce the protection of 620 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. TennGreen Land Conservancy, Robert D. McCaleb of Cleveland, TN, the Open Space Institute (OSI), and The Nature Conservancy in Tennessee (TNC) all helped create a conservation easement for the Custard Hollow track.
WKRN
Student accused of making threat in custody
Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. Franklin County, TN student accused of making threat in custody. The CMA Awards are just a day away and the festivities are kicking off in Nashville. Drunk driver arrested after hit-and-run crash. In Franklin, a man was arrested after hitting...
WDEF
The Signal is moving to the old Choo Choo Convention Center
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Part of the changes at the Chattanooga Choo Choo will include a new music and event space. The Signal, currently on Chestnut Street near Finley Stadium, is moving to the old Convention Center at the Choo Choo. They hope to open up as soon as next...
WDEF
Cafeteria worker charged with assaulting student at school
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A school cafeteria worker has been charged with assaulting a student. Michelle Tolin works at Lake Forest Middle School. A parent reported to the SRO at the school that her son had been assaulted by Ms. Tolin. Bradley County investigators looked at video footage and...
WAFF
Man arrested after drugs found in delivery truck at Sewanee Elementary School
FRANKLIN Co., Tenn. (WAFF) - A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Sewanee Elementary School found drugs and various other items in a delivery truck on Thursday morning. When a delivery truck arrived on school property to make a produce delivery, SRO Josh Alexander smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the delivery truck. When Alexander spoke to the driver, he was told there were drugs in the truck.
Chelsie Walker remembered as a 'light' by Madisonville community
MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — On Sunday, detectives from the Madisonville Police Department and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office found the remains of 24-year-old Chelsie Walker. She was first reported missing to MPD on Oct. 31. On Monday, friends of Walker's and community members of Madisonville are remembering her as a "light."
WDEF
Fill The Boot drive returns this week
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A 68 year tradition resumes this week in Chattanooga. Firefighters are once again hitting area intersections for their Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Fill The Boot CAMPAIGN. The Chattanooga Fire Department and Local 820 of the Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association will take donations from motorists or pedestrians...
WTVC
Dunlap homeowner loses substantial amount of tools and equipment in garage fire Tuesday
DUNLAP, Tenn. — The Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department battled a large fire at a detached garage Tuesday morning. Volunteer firefighters responded at 11:16 a.m. to a fire on Elm Street. They say the fire was not discovered until it was well advanced and the garage was totally destroyed. Firefighters...
WDEF
CFC’s Rod Underwood and Markus Naglestad Rack Up Major NISA Honors
Chattanooga Football Club has dominated the post-season awards for the National Independent Soccer Association. CFC forward Markus Naglestad earned the Golden Boot Award for most goals as well as the Golden Ball MVP Award. Additionally, CFC Men Head Coach Rod Underwood was named NISA Coach of the Year. “This was...
