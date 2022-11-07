Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – During this week’s Chattanooga Police crime briefing, Chief Celeste Murphy shared the department has seen success in their robbery initiative. The CPD traveled to 30 different local business as part of the robbery initiative this week to educate owners and employees on what to look for and how to react in the case of robbery.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO